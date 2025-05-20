Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Act 3 not working: Potential fix and reasons

If you’ve been grinding through the Hellfire Gala Moments event in Marvel Rivals and suddenly hit a wall with Hellfire Gala Act 3 not working, you’re not alone. As players race to unlock the limited-time Wolverine Patch skin before Season 2.5 kicks off, a confusing hiccup is leaving many stuck at the end of Act 2, even after completing all 4/4 missions. The good news? It’s not a bug, and can be fixed.
Let’s explore the reasons for this issue, how to unlock Act 3, and how to cast your votes to finally earn that sleek Wolverine skin.
Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.
Potential fix: How to unlock Hellfire Gala Act 3
So, you finished Act 2, revealed all the cards, and yet Hellfire Gala Act 3 is not unlocked. Why is that happening?
Turns out, completing Act 2 isn’t just about flipping gift cards — it’s about finishing every mission in all three hidden phases of Act 2. And unless you dig a little deeper in the event menu, this part’s easy to miss.
Here’s how to unlock Act 3:
- Go to the Hellfire Gala Moments event screen.
- Click on Act 2, then select “Acquire X-Coins.”
- On the right-hand side, hit the “Event Missions” button.
This is where the process begins. Even if you've opened all the gift cards, you still need to clear all missions across all three phases.
Once all the missions are complete, Act 3 will open up — even if it still looks locked on the screen. It seems a little buggy, but you can enter it anyway.
Why Hellfire Gala Act 3 might not be working
The confusion around the Hellfire Gala Act 3 not working comes down to one issue: simple miscommunication. It’s not made clear that Act 2 has multiple mission phases, and just finishing what’s visibly shown doesn’t count.
Also, if you can’t find Phase 3 yet, it’s likely because you haven’t finished Phases 1 and 2. Each phase unlocks in order, and the next one becomes available the following day at 9 am UTC. So if you’re stuck, check your mission progress — it’s probably not a glitch, just a missed step.
Joining the Hellfire Gala Act 3 voting and unlocking the Wolverine Patch skin
After unlocking Act 3, you can vote for the most stylish heroes at the Gala. To complete this last step and unlock the Wolverine costume, you must vote 10 times. Here’s how:
- Tap the “+” icon under the costume images to get Voting Tokens.
- You’ll need 10 tokens, which means spending 200 X-Coins.
- Earn X-Coins by completing Daily Missions and Challenges.
After casting all your votes, you’ll get to choose one exclusive Gallery Card — so pick carefully, as you only get one. Then click the Claim button on the left side of the screen, and the Wolverine Patch costume is yours.
That concludes our foray into potential fixing Hellfire Gala Act 3. Just be sure to finish all your missions across the three phases of Act 2, keep an eye on the daily reset time, and you’ll be strutting into Act 3 and casting your votes in no time. But don’t wait too long — the event ends on May 23, 2025, at 9 am UTC.
