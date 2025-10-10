Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops: All rewards and how to get

By Akash Das
Published Oct 10, 2025 09:51 GMT
Guide to obtain rewards from Marvel RIvals Season 4.5 Twitch Drops (Image via NetEase Games)
Guide to obtain rewards from Marvel RIvals Season 4.5 Twitch Drops (Image via NetEase Games)

With the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops, players have a brand-new opportunity to claim exclusive in-game rewards simply by tuning in to their favorite streamers. Season 4.5 arrives on October 10, 2025, featuring a new Duelist, Daredevil, several balancing changes, a new seasonal event, and much more.

Read on to learn more about how to unlock these limited-time rewards.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops: Everything you need to know

The latest season brings a refreshed lineup of rewards, featuring Mister Fantastic’sWill of Galacta” costume bundle, which includes a skin, nameplate, emote, and spray bathed in colorful shades of purple and blue.

Additionally, a special Jeff the Land Shark-themed spray and emoji are available through eligible Twitch channels. These quirky collectibles add a fun touch to your emote wheel, making your in-game interactions more expressive.

Steps to acquire the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops

Getting your hands on the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops is simple:

  • Visit the official Marvel Rivals website and head to the Twitch drops section.
  • Log in to your Marvel Rivals account and link it with your Twitch account.
  • Authorize the connection so that your viewing progress can be tracked for the drops campaign.
  • Once linked, watch any eligible Twitch streamer playing Marvel Rivals to start earning rewards.
Twitch will notify you when you receive a drop. To claim it, open your Twitch Drops Inventory, locate the item, and click to deliver it to your in-game mailbox.

Watch time requirements for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops

After linking your accounts, you can start earning the rewards based on how long you watch:

  • 30 minutes: Will of Galacta Spray for Mister Fantastic
  • 1 hour: Will of Galacta Nameplate for Mister Fantastic
  • 2 hours: Cosmic Contemplation Emote for Mister Fantastic
  • 4 hours: Will of Galacta Costume for Mister Fantastic
Special channel-exclusive rewards include:

  • 30 minutes: The Fin-ker Spray
  • 90 minutes: Fin-tastic Win Emoji

The longer you watch, the more items you’ll collect, allowing you to fully unlock the Twitch drops before the campaign ends on November 7, 2025.

