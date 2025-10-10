Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops: All rewards and how to get

With the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops, players have a brand-new opportunity to claim exclusive in-game rewards simply by tuning in to their favorite streamers. Season 4.5 arrives on October 10, 2025, featuring a new Duelist, Daredevil, several balancing changes, a new seasonal event, and much more.Read on to learn more about how to unlock these limited-time rewards.Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops: Everything you need to knowThe latest season brings a refreshed lineup of rewards, featuring Mister Fantastic’s “Will of Galacta” costume bundle, which includes a skin, nameplate, emote, and spray bathed in colorful shades of purple and blue.Additionally, a special Jeff the Land Shark-themed spray and emoji are available through eligible Twitch channels. These quirky collectibles add a fun touch to your emote wheel, making your in-game interactions more expressive.Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release countdownSteps to acquire the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch dropsGetting your hands on the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch drops is simple:Visit the official Marvel Rivals website and head to the Twitch drops section.Log in to your Marvel Rivals account and link it with your Twitch account.Authorize the connection so that your viewing progress can be tracked for the drops campaign.Once linked, watch any eligible Twitch streamer playing Marvel Rivals to start earning rewards.Twitch will notify you when you receive a drop. To claim it, open your Twitch Drops Inventory, locate the item, and click to deliver it to your in-game mailbox.Watch time requirements for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Twitch dropsAfter linking your accounts, you can start earning the rewards based on how long you watch:30 minutes: Will of Galacta Spray for Mister Fantastic1 hour: Will of Galacta Nameplate for Mister Fantastic2 hours: Cosmic Contemplation Emote for Mister Fantastic4 hours: Will of Galacta Costume for Mister FantasticSpecial channel-exclusive rewards include:30 minutes: The Fin-ker Spray90 minutes: Fin-tastic Win EmojiThe longer you watch, the more items you’ll collect, allowing you to fully unlock the Twitch drops before the campaign ends on November 7, 2025.Also read: Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 Twitch dropsStay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates:How to get 'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel RivalsHow to get Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel RivalsHow to get the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costumeHow to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals