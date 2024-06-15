Marvel Snap June 13 balance update: All buffs, nerfs, and adjustments

Developer Nuverse is bringing plenty of changes to the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update in 2024. As the Professor X lockdown desk has emerged at the top in the public competition, many players find it difficult in the current meta. The developer addressed this on their official post and hoped these upcoming changes would reduce metagame pressure in this update.

The official post also stated that the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update in 2024 is expected to cause a huge stir in the title's current meta. Read on to explore all the upcoming changes in the game.

All upcoming changes in the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update

Professor X

Expand Tweet

Trending

[Old] (Cost/Power) 5/1: Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can't be added, removed, etc.)

5/1: Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can't be added, removed, etc.) [New] (Cost/Power)5/2: Ongoing: Moving is the only way to add or remove a card from here.

The Professor X card has been dominating the community recently. And that's not just because it solves other threats, this card is doing significant work against a sea of matchups.

The developer has stated that, given the gameplay of Professor X, he isn't something they want to make a dominant element of the metagame. Thus, they decided to make a change once the existing card pool failed to effectively counter Professor X.

This change in the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update removes two ways Professor X shuts down locations: switching sides and movement. The latter is the most meaningful, as cards that can move will now be able to challenge Professor X, while Cannonball—a dominant card in its own right—will no longer create a combo. We may arrive at a better solution in the future, as we know this weakens the "story" of the card considerably.

Cannonball

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 5/8: On Reveal: Move the highest-Power enemy card here away. If you can’t, destroy it with a Rock.

5/8: On Reveal: Move the highest-Power enemy card here away. If you can’t, destroy it with a Rock. [Change] (Cost/Emergy) from 5/8 to 5/7

Cannonball has spent weeks as one of the top cards in the game and has seen a ton of play to boot. While the developers are optimistic that removing Professor X will blunt that strength enough, Cannonball's dominance has been thorough and in enough different decks that we're taking away one Power. This change in the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update should help ensure the metagame does shift and that a few other 5-Costs can return to the fray.

Hela

Expand Tweet

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 6/6: On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded to random locations.

6/6: On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded to random locations. [New] (Cost/Energy) 6/6: On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded to random locations with -2 Power.

Hela is among the most passionate fans and detractors alike. The deck has passionate fans and detractors alike and has largely stayed within the tolerances the developer has established for it. However, the developer wanted players to have options where they found problems. Whether Death and Sera are strong, Mobius is there for players who feel such threats merit special attention.

Moving Leech to 4-Cost was one of the ways Nuverse tried to address this, but in that case, the cure proved worse than the disease. Therefore, to solve the problems with Hela, the developers are adding functionality in this Marvel Snap June 13 balance update to create a better balance on the card.

Ebony Blade (Created by Black Knight)

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 4/0: Ongoing: Can't be destroyed and its Power can't be reduced.

4/0: Ongoing: Can't be destroyed and its Power can't be reduced. [New] (Cost/Energy) 4/0: Ongoing: Can't be destroyed.

This change in this Marvel Snap June 13 balance update is technically impactful for Hela. The developer has been happy to see Black Knight find plenty of homes after a soft start but has decided that giving the Ebony Blade complete protection from interference is unnecessarily strong.

Having a large card that's immune to Shang-Chi is novel and powerful enough to see it play, and it wasn't trivial to let the Blade freely dodge locations like Negative Zone, either.

Red Hulk

Expand Tweet

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 6/9: When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or in play)

6/9: When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or in play) [New] (Cost/Energy) 6/10: When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +3 Power. (if in hand or in play)

The goal for this card was to position it as a simple "big monster" with ranging strength, but that range hasn't been wide enough to ensure sufficient healthy competition with other 6-Cost cards.

This is a fairly small tweak in this Marvel Snap June 13 balance update, but the card doesn't look like it's considerably far ahead in the data. There are plenty of novel decks playing 6-Cost cards that aren't Red Hulk, it's just been the default for a few too many decks aiming to make Power without leaning on heavy pairings.

Gilgamesh

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 5/7: On Reveal: +1 Power for each of your other cards in play with increased Power.

5/7: On Reveal: +1 Power for each of your other cards in play with increased Power. [Change] (Cost/Energy) from 5/7 to 5/9

This is a fairly fast turnaround to make on a new card, but the low cube rate of the card was in particular a large concern for us. The developers want to ensure that the Season Pass card feels like a great addition to players' collections, but its performance thus far hasn't met that bar.

While Gilgamesh and Blue Marvel get Very Large, the backup combos are weaker than expected, and there are fewer other decks to slot into, so this change in the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update should ensure Gilgamesh's card communicates his canonical strength in-game.

Captain America

Captain America card will receive certain tweaks in the balance update (Image via Nuverse)

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 3/2: Ongoing: Your other Ongoing cards here have +2 Power.

3/2: Ongoing: Your other Ongoing cards here have +2 Power. [Change] (Cost/Energy) from 3/2 to 3/3

Just a small tweak to Captain America here. Nuverse hit the Spectrum Ongoing deck slightly harder than they wanted to during the last OTA; thus, they have tried to ensure Cap is an appealing card for early and endgame Ongoing decks alike.

Shanna

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 3/2: On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.

3/2: On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location. [Change] (Cost/Energy) from 3/2 to 3/4

The developers admitted that evaluating Shanna is a bit tricky; thus, they had to tweak it a little bit more in the Marvel Snap June 13 balance update.

Stegron

Stegron received some amazing changes in this Marvel Snap June 13 balance update (Image via Nuverse)

[Old] (Cost/Energy) 4/6: On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.

4/6: On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location. [New] (Cost/Energy) 4/7: On Reveal: Move an enemy card here one location to the right.

Stegron is one of those "fine" cards that's never really been good or bad. It's just failed to find a steady home, which is in part due to the original effect's randomness hurting its appeal and strength. Giving Stregron a more specific effect in this Marvel Snap June 13 balance update will create more space from existing cards and perhaps lead to Stegron claiming a space all its own.

Follow for more Marvel Snap-related udpates