Merge Mansion Maze tasks: Tips, items, and more

The Merge Mansion, a labyrinthine leisure pursuit, beckons the player to embody the persona of Maddie, tasked with fulfilling a gamut of obligations concerning preserving and enhancing her grandmother's magnificent domicile. In the initial stages, the player is confronted with duties and errands that encompass household duties, domestic renovations, and attending to the needs of Maddie's esteemed grandmother.

The 19th region in the game, entitled "Maze," has recently become accessible to players upon completing the "Pier" area. Boasting an impressive 259 challenges, the "Maze" stands as the most extensive geographical area in the game.

Several players have reported that completing the region's numerous tasks has necessitated as much as a month's worth of diligent effort.

Merge Mansion Maze guide

In the table that follows, the enumeration of specific undertakings, the identification of the necessary items, and the illustration of the rewards to be obtained are delineated.

Tasks Item Required Rewards Cut overgrown clover Spade 20XP + Energy Chest Remove knives and pie packages Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Simple Brown Box Remove broken tiles Wheelbarrow + Gardening Gloves 50XP + Concrete Mixer Remove broken tree Axe 20XP Remove ivy Knife 20XP Remove broken cobblestones Gardening Gloves 20XP Place cobblestones Masonry + Brick Mason Tools 20XP + Energy Chest Remove bricks and bush Hedge Shears 20XP Cut overgrown clover Gardening Gloves 20XP Remove wooden planks Spade + Empty Seed Bag 50XP + Fancy Blue Chest Remove soil and debris Masonry 20XP Remove mole hills Shovel 50XP + Fancy Blue Chest Place cobblestones Masonry 20XP Cut overgrown hedge Hedge Shears 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Remove leaves Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag 20XP Break apart and remove old bench Crowbar 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Place new bench Garden Bench 20XP Place lily flowers Orange Flower 20XP Remove puddles 2x Bucket + 2x Sponge 20XP Remove dead ivy Hedge Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Simple Brown Box Remove long grass Knife 20XP Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP + Red Box Clean moss Brush + Liquid Soap 20XP + Energy Chest Fix pillars Masonry + Brick Mason Tools 20XP Place old arch back Brick Mason Tools 20XP + Red Box Clean arch Brush + Liquid Soap 20XP + Energy Chest Fix arch Masonry + Brick Mason Tools 20XP + Simple Brown Box Trim hedge Hedge Shears 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Place flowers Orange Flower 20XP Place lily flowers Orange Flower 20XP Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Cut overgrown weeds Knife + Gardening Gloves 20XP Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP Remove knives and pie packages Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Simple Brown Box Fix ground Soil Rake 50XP + Lvl 3 Booster Box Place cobblestones Masonry + Brick Masonry Tools 20XP + Energy Chest Cut overgrown weeds Pruning Shears + Gardening Gloves 20XP Remove dead ivy Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Remove wasp nest Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag 20XP Fix broken brick wall Masonry + Brick Mason Tools 20XP + Energy Chest Cut long grass and daisies Knife 20XP Remove ivy Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP Remove wooden planks Gardening Gloves 20XP + Simple Brown Box Remove broken vase Wheelbarrow + Gardening Gloves 50XP + Bronze Coin Chest Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP Place cobblestones Masonry 20XP + Blue Box Place vase Vase 20XP Remove dead ivy Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Red Box Remove cobwebs Duster 20XP + Fancy Blue Chest Remove padlock and chains Bolt Cutters 50XP + Energy Chest Remove dead ivy Hedge Shears 20XP Clean moss Brush + Liquid Soap 20XP + Energy Chest Fix arch Brick Mason Tools (L5) + Brick Mason Tools (L1) 50XP + Bronze Coin Chest Plant vines Small Seed Bag + Small Water Bottle 20XP Fix hole in hedge Large Seed Bag + Medium Water Bottle 20XP + Simple Brown Box Remove ivy Hedge Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP Remove old deflated football Gardening Gloves 20XP Remove cracked old vase Wheelbarrow 50XP + Energy Chest Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Place new vase Vase 20XP Place lily flower bunch Orange Flower 20XP Remove abandoned old bird nest Pruning Shears + Gardening Gloves 20XP Cut overgrown weeds Knife 20XP Cut weeds Knife 50XP + Red Box Remove cobwebs Duster 50XP Remove dead ivy Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Simple Brown Box Remove tyre Wheelbarrow 50XP + Red Box Clean moss Brush + Liquid Soap 20XP + Energy Chest Straighten pillar Brick Mason Tools (L3) 20XP + Energy Chest Cut dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP Remove wasp nest Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Simple Brown Box Trim overgrown hedge Hedge Shears 20XP Fix top of pillar Brick Mason Tools (L2+ + Masonry (L4) 20XP + Bronze Coin Chest Craft missing top part Brick Mason Tools (L4) + Masonry (L3) 20XP + Energy Chest Plant vines Large Seed Bag + Medium Water Bottle 20XP Cut wild flowers Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP + Simple Brown Box Cut long grass Knife 20XP Fix broken brick wall Masonry (L6) + Brick Mason Tools (L2) 20XP + Energy Chest Cut long grass Knife 20XP Remove ivy Pruning Shears 20XP Drain vase Gardening Gloves + 2x Bucket 20XP + Simple Brown Box Remove old cracked vase Wheelbarrow 50XP + Energy Chest Place new vase Vase 20XP Place flower Orange Flower 20XP Remove dead ivy Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag 20XP Remove tyre Wheelbarrow 50XP + Red Box Remove mud Dustpan 50XP Bronze Coin Chest clean arch Brush + Liquid Soap 50XP Remove broken cobblestones Brick Mason Tools (L4) + Wheelbarrow 50XP Place cobblestones Masonry (L8) + Brick Mason Tools (L3) 50XP + Energy Chest Plant vines Large Seed Bag + Small Water Bottle 20XP + Simple Brown Box Trim overgrown hedge Hedge Shears 20XP Fix broken wall Masonry (L6) + Brick Mason Tools (L2) 50XP + Bronze Coin Chest Place flowers 2x Orange Flower 20XP Cut wild flowers Knife 20XP Trim dead hedge Hedge Shears 20XP Remove turf Soil Rake + Gardening Gloves 50XP + Lvl 3 Booster Box Remove planks and weeds Gardening Gloves 20XP Break apart and remove broken old bench Crowbar 20XP + Red Box

Gameplay Tips and information on rewards in Merge Mansion

Some general tips

Step 1: Once you have procured the cement mixer in the merge mansion, commence constructing paving slabs. A number of the most premium paving slabs will be utilized.

Step 2: It is to be advised that the various Boxes available within the game can be procured either through the venerated shop or through the successful completion of Tasks. Benevolent Boxes confer their contents based on the specific classification of the Box in question.

Step 3: Furthermore, it is also noteworthy that these Boxes may be put forth for sale, with a modest monetary value of 1 unit for each Box.

Step 4: It is inevitable that at some point in merge mansions, one may encounter a situation of stagnancy in their progress due to a scarcity of necessary materials, coupled with the unavailability of source items due to a period of cooldown. In such instances of hindrance, engaging in the amalgamation of the remaining elements on the board is advisable if any elements persist.

Energy Chest in Merge Mansion

In the merge mansion, Energy Chest offers energy levels ranging from 1 to 4 and vanishes after being used five times. Unlike other chests, it does not have a set opening time and cannot be combined with other Energy Chests. Furthermore, opening the chest does not consume any energy.

One can obtain Energy Chest as a reward for leveling up, participating in seasonal event stages, completing designated tasks, or purchasing it from the shop. On average, it is estimated that a single Energy Chest provides around 53 units of energy, assuming all bubbles are collected and merged into the Energy (V) form.

Red Box in Merge Mansion

It is to be noted that upon completion of Mission 5-5, the august Red Box shall bestow upon the worthy recipient a cornucopia of Cleaning Tools of Level 1 caliber, in tandem with a bountiful supply of Detergent of Level 1 distinction. However, it is imperative to understand that this offering shall only persist for a limited duration, ceasing to exist after the dispensation of a total of 6 items.

Bronze Coin Chest in Merge Mansion

It is to be noted that within the virtual realm of the game, the magnificent Bronze Coin Chest bestows upon its privileged beneficiaries a treasure trove of Bronze Coins of varying levels ranging from 1 to 4.

However, this profuse generosity shall only persist for a limited duration, ceasing to exist after dispensing 5 drops. Unlike other items within the game, the Bronze Coin Chest lacks a designated opening time, cannot be amalgamated, and does not require the expenditure of energy to be emptied.

It is further specified that such chests may be obtained as a reward for achieving higher levels (with an assurance of acquisition) through the successful completion of certain seasonal event stages and by fulfilling specific tasks within the game.

Plain Box in Merge Mansion

The dignified Plain Box in the merge mansion shall graciously furnish its recipients with an assortment of Gardening Tools and an additional pair of Gardening Gloves. However, this lavish distribution of items shall only persist for a finite period, ceasing to exist after disseminating five items.

