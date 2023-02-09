Create

Merge Mansion Maze tasks: Tips, items, and more

Merge Mansion Maza tasks (Image by Sportskeeda)

The Merge Mansion, a labyrinthine leisure pursuit, beckons the player to embody the persona of Maddie, tasked with fulfilling a gamut of obligations concerning preserving and enhancing her grandmother's magnificent domicile. In the initial stages, the player is confronted with duties and errands that encompass household duties, domestic renovations, and attending to the needs of Maddie's esteemed grandmother.

The 19th region in the game, entitled "Maze," has recently become accessible to players upon completing the "Pier" area. Boasting an impressive 259 challenges, the "Maze" stands as the most extensive geographical area in the game.

Several players have reported that completing the region's numerous tasks has necessitated as much as a month's worth of diligent effort.

Merge Mansion Maze guide

In the table that follows, the enumeration of specific undertakings, the identification of the necessary items, and the illustration of the rewards to be obtained are delineated.

TasksItem RequiredRewards
Cut overgrown cloverSpade20XP + Energy Chest
Remove knives and pie packagesGardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Simple Brown Box
Remove broken tilesWheelbarrow + Gardening Gloves50XP + Concrete Mixer
Remove broken treeAxe20XP
Remove ivyKnife20XP
Remove broken cobblestonesGardening Gloves20XP
Place cobblestonesMasonry + Brick Mason Tools20XP + Energy Chest
Remove bricks and bushHedge Shears20XP
Cut overgrown cloverGardening Gloves20XP
Remove wooden planksSpade + Empty Seed Bag50XP + Fancy Blue Chest
Remove soil and debrisMasonry20XP
Remove mole hillsShovel50XP + Fancy Blue Chest
Place cobblestonesMasonry20XP
Cut overgrown hedgeHedge Shears20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Remove leavesGardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag20XP
Break apart and remove old benchCrowbar20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Place new benchGarden Bench20XP
Place lily flowersOrange Flower20XP
Remove puddles2x Bucket + 2x Sponge20XP
Remove dead ivyHedge Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Simple Brown Box
Remove long grassKnife20XP
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP + Red Box
Clean mossBrush + Liquid Soap20XP + Energy Chest
Fix pillarsMasonry + Brick Mason Tools20XP
Place old arch backBrick Mason Tools20XP + Red Box
Clean archBrush + Liquid Soap20XP + Energy Chest
Fix archMasonry + Brick Mason Tools20XP + Simple Brown Box
Trim hedgeHedge Shears20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Place flowersOrange Flower20XP
Place lily flowersOrange Flower20XP
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Cut overgrown weedsKnife + Gardening Gloves20XP
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP
Remove knives and pie packagesGardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Simple Brown Box
Fix groundSoil Rake50XP + Lvl 3 Booster Box
Place cobblestonesMasonry + Brick Masonry Tools20XP + Energy Chest
Cut overgrown weedsPruning Shears + Gardening Gloves20XP
Remove dead ivyPruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Remove wasp nestGardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag20XP
Fix broken brick wallMasonry + Brick Mason Tools20XP + Energy Chest
Cut long grass and daisiesKnife20XP
Remove ivyPruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP
Remove wooden planksGardening Gloves20XP + Simple Brown Box
Remove broken vaseWheelbarrow + Gardening Gloves50XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP
Place cobblestonesMasonry20XP + Blue Box
Place vaseVase20XP
Remove dead ivyPruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Red Box
Remove cobwebsDuster20XP + Fancy Blue Chest
Remove padlock and chainsBolt Cutters50XP + Energy Chest
Remove dead ivyHedge Shears20XP
Clean mossBrush + Liquid Soap20XP + Energy Chest
Fix archBrick Mason Tools (L5) + Brick Mason Tools (L1)50XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Plant vinesSmall Seed Bag + Small Water Bottle20XP
Fix hole in hedgeLarge Seed Bag + Medium Water Bottle20XP + Simple Brown Box
Remove ivyHedge Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP
Remove old deflated footballGardening Gloves20XP
Remove cracked old vaseWheelbarrow50XP + Energy Chest
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Place new vaseVase20XP
Place lily flower bunchOrange Flower20XP
Remove abandoned old bird nestPruning Shears + Gardening Gloves20XP
Cut overgrown weedsKnife20XP
Cut weedsKnife50XP + Red Box
Remove cobwebsDuster50XP
Remove dead ivyPruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Simple Brown Box
Remove tyreWheelbarrow50XP + Red Box
Clean mossBrush + Liquid Soap20XP + Energy Chest
Straighten pillarBrick Mason Tools (L3)20XP + Energy Chest
Cut dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP
Remove wasp nestGardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Simple Brown Box
Trim overgrown hedgeHedge Shears20XP
Fix top of pillarBrick Mason Tools (L2+ + Masonry (L4)20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Craft missing top partBrick Mason Tools (L4) + Masonry (L3)20XP + Energy Chest
Plant vinesLarge Seed Bag + Medium Water Bottle20XP
Cut wild flowersPruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP + Simple Brown Box
Cut long grassKnife20XP
Fix broken brick wallMasonry (L6) + Brick Mason Tools (L2)20XP + Energy Chest
Cut long grassKnife20XP
Remove ivyPruning Shears20XP
Drain vaseGardening Gloves + 2x Bucket20XP + Simple Brown Box
Remove old cracked vaseWheelbarrow50XP + Energy Chest
Place new vaseVase20XP
Place flowerOrange Flower20XP
Remove dead ivyPruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag20XP
Remove tyreWheelbarrow50XP + Red Box
Remove mudDustpan50XP Bronze Coin Chest
clean archBrush + Liquid Soap50XP
Remove broken cobblestonesBrick Mason Tools (L4) + Wheelbarrow50XP
Place cobblestonesMasonry (L8) + Brick Mason Tools (L3)50XP + Energy Chest
Plant vinesLarge Seed Bag + Small Water Bottle20XP + Simple Brown Box
Trim overgrown hedgeHedge Shears20XP
Fix broken wallMasonry (L6) + Brick Mason Tools (L2)50XP + Bronze Coin Chest
Place flowers2x Orange Flower20XP
Cut wild flowersKnife20XP
Trim dead hedgeHedge Shears20XP
Remove turfSoil Rake + Gardening Gloves50XP + Lvl 3 Booster Box
Remove planks and weedsGardening Gloves20XP
Break apart and remove broken old benchCrowbar20XP + Red Box

Gameplay Tips and information on rewards in Merge Mansion

Some general tips

Step 1: Once you have procured the cement mixer in the merge mansion, commence constructing paving slabs. A number of the most premium paving slabs will be utilized.

Step 2: It is to be advised that the various Boxes available within the game can be procured either through the venerated shop or through the successful completion of Tasks. Benevolent Boxes confer their contents based on the specific classification of the Box in question.

Step 3: Furthermore, it is also noteworthy that these Boxes may be put forth for sale, with a modest monetary value of 1 unit for each Box.

Step 4: It is inevitable that at some point in merge mansions, one may encounter a situation of stagnancy in their progress due to a scarcity of necessary materials, coupled with the unavailability of source items due to a period of cooldown. In such instances of hindrance, engaging in the amalgamation of the remaining elements on the board is advisable if any elements persist.

Energy Chest in Merge Mansion

In the merge mansion, Energy Chest offers energy levels ranging from 1 to 4 and vanishes after being used five times. Unlike other chests, it does not have a set opening time and cannot be combined with other Energy Chests. Furthermore, opening the chest does not consume any energy.

One can obtain Energy Chest as a reward for leveling up, participating in seasonal event stages, completing designated tasks, or purchasing it from the shop. On average, it is estimated that a single Energy Chest provides around 53 units of energy, assuming all bubbles are collected and merged into the Energy (V) form.

Red Box in Merge Mansion

It is to be noted that upon completion of Mission 5-5, the august Red Box shall bestow upon the worthy recipient a cornucopia of Cleaning Tools of Level 1 caliber, in tandem with a bountiful supply of Detergent of Level 1 distinction. However, it is imperative to understand that this offering shall only persist for a limited duration, ceasing to exist after the dispensation of a total of 6 items.

Bronze Coin Chest in Merge Mansion

It is to be noted that within the virtual realm of the game, the magnificent Bronze Coin Chest bestows upon its privileged beneficiaries a treasure trove of Bronze Coins of varying levels ranging from 1 to 4.

However, this profuse generosity shall only persist for a limited duration, ceasing to exist after dispensing 5 drops. Unlike other items within the game, the Bronze Coin Chest lacks a designated opening time, cannot be amalgamated, and does not require the expenditure of energy to be emptied.

It is further specified that such chests may be obtained as a reward for achieving higher levels (with an assurance of acquisition) through the successful completion of certain seasonal event stages and by fulfilling specific tasks within the game.

Plain Box in Merge Mansion

The dignified Plain Box in the merge mansion shall graciously furnish its recipients with an assortment of Gardening Tools and an additional pair of Gardening Gloves. However, this lavish distribution of items shall only persist for a finite period, ceasing to exist after disseminating five items.

