Merge Mansion Maze tasks: Tips, items, and more

The Merge Mansion, a labyrinthine leisure pursuit, beckons the player to embody the persona of Maddie, tasked with fulfilling a gamut of obligations concerning preserving and enhancing her grandmother's magnificent domicile. In the initial stages, the player is confronted with duties and errands that encompass household duties, domestic renovations, and attending to the needs of Maddie's esteemed grandmother.
The 19th region in the game, entitled "Maze," has recently become accessible to players upon completing the "Pier" area. Boasting an impressive 259 challenges, the "Maze" stands as the most extensive geographical area in the game.
Several players have reported that completing the region's numerous tasks has necessitated as much as a month's worth of diligent effort.
Merge Mansion Maze guide
In the table that follows, the enumeration of specific undertakings, the identification of the necessary items, and the illustration of the rewards to be obtained are delineated.
|Tasks
|Item Required
|Rewards
|Cut overgrown clover
|Spade
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Remove knives and pie packages
|Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Remove broken tiles
|Wheelbarrow + Gardening Gloves
|50XP + Concrete Mixer
|Remove broken tree
|Axe
|20XP
|Remove ivy
|Knife
|20XP
|Remove broken cobblestones
|Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Place cobblestones
|Masonry + Brick Mason Tools
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Remove bricks and bush
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Cut overgrown clover
|Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Remove wooden planks
|Spade + Empty Seed Bag
|50XP + Fancy Blue Chest
|Remove soil and debris
|Masonry
|20XP
|Remove mole hills
|Shovel
|50XP + Fancy Blue Chest
|Place cobblestones
|Masonry
|20XP
|Cut overgrown hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Remove leaves
|Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP
|Break apart and remove old bench
|Crowbar
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Place new bench
|Garden Bench
|20XP
|Place lily flowers
|Orange Flower
|20XP
|Remove puddles
|2x Bucket + 2x Sponge
|20XP
|Remove dead ivy
|Hedge Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Remove long grass
|Knife
|20XP
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP + Red Box
|Clean moss
|Brush + Liquid Soap
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Fix pillars
|Masonry + Brick Mason Tools
|20XP
|Place old arch back
|Brick Mason Tools
|20XP + Red Box
|Clean arch
|Brush + Liquid Soap
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Fix arch
|Masonry + Brick Mason Tools
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Trim hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Place flowers
|Orange Flower
|20XP
|Place lily flowers
|Orange Flower
|20XP
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Cut overgrown weeds
|Knife + Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Remove knives and pie packages
|Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Fix ground
|Soil Rake
|50XP + Lvl 3 Booster Box
|Place cobblestones
|Masonry + Brick Masonry Tools
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Cut overgrown weeds
|Pruning Shears + Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Remove dead ivy
|Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Remove wasp nest
|Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP
|Fix broken brick wall
|Masonry + Brick Mason Tools
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Cut long grass and daisies
|Knife
|20XP
|Remove ivy
|Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP
|Remove wooden planks
|Gardening Gloves
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Remove broken vase
|Wheelbarrow + Gardening Gloves
|50XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Place cobblestones
|Masonry
|20XP + Blue Box
|Place vase
|Vase
|20XP
|Remove dead ivy
|Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Red Box
|Remove cobwebs
|Duster
|20XP + Fancy Blue Chest
|Remove padlock and chains
|Bolt Cutters
|50XP + Energy Chest
|Remove dead ivy
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Clean moss
|Brush + Liquid Soap
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Fix arch
|Brick Mason Tools (L5) + Brick Mason Tools (L1)
|50XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Plant vines
|Small Seed Bag + Small Water Bottle
|20XP
|Fix hole in hedge
|Large Seed Bag + Medium Water Bottle
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Remove ivy
|Hedge Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP
|Remove old deflated football
|Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Remove cracked old vase
|Wheelbarrow
|50XP + Energy Chest
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Place new vase
|Vase
|20XP
|Place lily flower bunch
|Orange Flower
|20XP
|Remove abandoned old bird nest
|Pruning Shears + Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Cut overgrown weeds
|Knife
|20XP
|Cut weeds
|Knife
|50XP + Red Box
|Remove cobwebs
|Duster
|50XP
|Remove dead ivy
|Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Remove tyre
|Wheelbarrow
|50XP + Red Box
|Clean moss
|Brush + Liquid Soap
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Straighten pillar
|Brick Mason Tools (L3)
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Cut dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Remove wasp nest
|Gardening Gloves + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Trim overgrown hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Fix top of pillar
|Brick Mason Tools (L2+ + Masonry (L4)
|20XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Craft missing top part
|Brick Mason Tools (L4) + Masonry (L3)
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Plant vines
|Large Seed Bag + Medium Water Bottle
|20XP
|Cut wild flowers
|Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Cut long grass
|Knife
|20XP
|Fix broken brick wall
|Masonry (L6) + Brick Mason Tools (L2)
|20XP + Energy Chest
|Cut long grass
|Knife
|20XP
|Remove ivy
|Pruning Shears
|20XP
|Drain vase
|Gardening Gloves + 2x Bucket
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Remove old cracked vase
|Wheelbarrow
|50XP + Energy Chest
|Place new vase
|Vase
|20XP
|Place flower
|Orange Flower
|20XP
|Remove dead ivy
|Pruning Shears + Empty Seed Bag
|20XP
|Remove tyre
|Wheelbarrow
|50XP + Red Box
|Remove mud
|Dustpan
|50XP Bronze Coin Chest
|clean arch
|Brush + Liquid Soap
|50XP
|Remove broken cobblestones
|Brick Mason Tools (L4) + Wheelbarrow
|50XP
|Place cobblestones
|Masonry (L8) + Brick Mason Tools (L3)
|50XP + Energy Chest
|Plant vines
|Large Seed Bag + Small Water Bottle
|20XP + Simple Brown Box
|Trim overgrown hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Fix broken wall
|Masonry (L6) + Brick Mason Tools (L2)
|50XP + Bronze Coin Chest
|Place flowers
|2x Orange Flower
|20XP
|Cut wild flowers
|Knife
|20XP
|Trim dead hedge
|Hedge Shears
|20XP
|Remove turf
|Soil Rake + Gardening Gloves
|50XP + Lvl 3 Booster Box
|Remove planks and weeds
|Gardening Gloves
|20XP
|Break apart and remove broken old bench
|Crowbar
|20XP + Red Box
Gameplay Tips and information on rewards in Merge Mansion
Some general tips
Step 1: Once you have procured the cement mixer in the merge mansion, commence constructing paving slabs. A number of the most premium paving slabs will be utilized.
Step 2: It is to be advised that the various Boxes available within the game can be procured either through the venerated shop or through the successful completion of Tasks. Benevolent Boxes confer their contents based on the specific classification of the Box in question.
Step 3: Furthermore, it is also noteworthy that these Boxes may be put forth for sale, with a modest monetary value of 1 unit for each Box.
Step 4: It is inevitable that at some point in merge mansions, one may encounter a situation of stagnancy in their progress due to a scarcity of necessary materials, coupled with the unavailability of source items due to a period of cooldown. In such instances of hindrance, engaging in the amalgamation of the remaining elements on the board is advisable if any elements persist.
Energy Chest in Merge Mansion
In the merge mansion, Energy Chest offers energy levels ranging from 1 to 4 and vanishes after being used five times. Unlike other chests, it does not have a set opening time and cannot be combined with other Energy Chests. Furthermore, opening the chest does not consume any energy.
One can obtain Energy Chest as a reward for leveling up, participating in seasonal event stages, completing designated tasks, or purchasing it from the shop. On average, it is estimated that a single Energy Chest provides around 53 units of energy, assuming all bubbles are collected and merged into the Energy (V) form.
Red Box in Merge Mansion
It is to be noted that upon completion of Mission 5-5, the august Red Box shall bestow upon the worthy recipient a cornucopia of Cleaning Tools of Level 1 caliber, in tandem with a bountiful supply of Detergent of Level 1 distinction. However, it is imperative to understand that this offering shall only persist for a limited duration, ceasing to exist after the dispensation of a total of 6 items.
Bronze Coin Chest in Merge Mansion
It is to be noted that within the virtual realm of the game, the magnificent Bronze Coin Chest bestows upon its privileged beneficiaries a treasure trove of Bronze Coins of varying levels ranging from 1 to 4.
However, this profuse generosity shall only persist for a limited duration, ceasing to exist after dispensing 5 drops. Unlike other items within the game, the Bronze Coin Chest lacks a designated opening time, cannot be amalgamated, and does not require the expenditure of energy to be emptied.
It is further specified that such chests may be obtained as a reward for achieving higher levels (with an assurance of acquisition) through the successful completion of certain seasonal event stages and by fulfilling specific tasks within the game.
Plain Box in Merge Mansion
The dignified Plain Box in the merge mansion shall graciously furnish its recipients with an assortment of Gardening Tools and an additional pair of Gardening Gloves. However, this lavish distribution of items shall only persist for a finite period, ceasing to exist after disseminating five items.