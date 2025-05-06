Metal Eden: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Upcoming sci-fi FPS title Metal Eden will be releasing in the third quarter of 2025. It will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you're looking forward to playing the game and are wondering how many trophies there are in total, look no further.
Listed below are all the achievements available, alongside a short description on how to unlock them.
All achievements from Metal Eden
- Rip and Tear – Rip 250 Cores from the enemies.
- The Beekeeper – Kill 3 Bumblebees.
- KILL BOSS!! – Kill Overseer (Secret).
- What a mess! – Kill 50 enemies with explosives.
- KILL BOSS!!! – Kill Nexus (Secret).
- Dominating! – Kill 80 enemies when Overdrive is activated.
- KILL BOSS! – Kill Spiderbot (Secret).
- One Punch Aśka – Kill 69 enemies with Super Punch.
- Keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' – Kill 100 enemies in Ramball mode.
- Consumer – Consume 200 Cores.
- Impulse 101 – Acquire all weapons.
- Weapons Expert – Upgrade all weapons.
- Hoarder – Collect 100 001 Dust.
- Fly high – Spend 1420 seconds in the air.
- Traveler – Travel 200 000 meters on zip lines.
- AŚKA – Obtain all achievements.
- Design with Architect – Meet Architect (Secret).
- God Mode – Complete a mission without respawning.
- I don't need it – Complete 75 encounters without collecting any placed pickups.
- Let's do this! – Complete the Prologue.
- Live Long – Finish a mission with 5 One Ups.
- METAL EDEN: Brutal – Complete the game on Brutal.
- METAL EDEN: Normal – Complete the game on Normal.
- METAL EDEN: Hard – Complete the game on Hard.
- Operate with Operator – Meet Operator.
- Untouchable – Complete 50 encounters without taking any damage.
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei