Minecraft Dungeons for PC: Download size, system requirements, links, and more

Minecraft Dungeons is an action-adventure game developed by Mojang and was released earlier this year in May. Unlike the traditional game, it doesn’t focus on an open-world structure and features gameplay based on Dungeon Crawlers.
Minecraft Dungeons was made available on the following platforms:
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 4
- Windows
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X/S
Despite Minecraft Dungeons' availability on these platforms, many users want to play the game on their PC.
This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download Minecraft Dungeons for PC, along with its download size, system requirements, and more.
How to download Minecraft Dungeons for PC
There are two variants of Minecraft Dungeons - Standard and Hero. Players can directly get them from the official Minecraft website by following these steps:
Step 1: Open the official website of Minecraft and select ‘Minecraft Dungeons.’ You can click on the link given below to visit the website.
Click here.
Step 2: Add the required version to your cart and make a successful payment.
Step 3: After purchasing Minecraft Dungeons, you can download the game and enjoy playing it.
It is important to note that the game has a separate launcher.
Size: 6 GB (Source: help.minecraft.net)
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 (64-bit with the latest updates; some functionality not supported on Windows 7 and 8)
- Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU
- Memory: 8GB RAM, 2GB VRAM
- DirectX®: DirectX 11
- Monitor: 800x600
The performance scales with higher-end systems. The game is not supported on Windows 10S.
(Source: help.minecraft.net)
