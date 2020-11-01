Minecraft Dungeons for PC: Download size, system requirements, links, and more

Minecraft Dungeons is an action-adventure game developed by Mojang and was released earlier this year in May. Unlike the traditional game, it doesn’t focus on an open-world structure and features gameplay based on Dungeon Crawlers.

Minecraft Dungeons was made available on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Despite Minecraft Dungeons' availability on these platforms, many users want to play the game on their PC.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download Minecraft Dungeons for PC, along with its download size, system requirements, and more.

Also Read: Top 5 Minecraft house ideas for beginners

How to download Minecraft Dungeons for PC

Official website of Minecraft

Advertisement

There are two variants of Minecraft Dungeons - Standard and Hero. Players can directly get them from the official Minecraft website by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of Minecraft and select ‘Minecraft Dungeons.’ You can click on the link given below to visit the website.

Click here.

Step 2: Add the required version to your cart and make a successful payment.

Step 3: After purchasing Minecraft Dungeons, you can download the game and enjoy playing it.

It is important to note that the game has a separate launcher.

Size: 6 GB (Source: help.minecraft.net)

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 (64-bit with the latest updates; some functionality not supported on Windows 7 and 8)

Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Memory: 8GB RAM, 2GB VRAM

DirectX®: DirectX 11

Monitor: 800x600

The performance scales with higher-end systems. The game is not supported on Windows 10S.

(Source: help.minecraft.net)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile server shut down in India: All you need to know