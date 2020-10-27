Minecraft Dungeons Spooky Fall event: Patch notes and everything known so far

Amongst the many games that are currently popular, perhaps no other title lends itself to the horror genre more so than Minecraft: Dungeons. This offering essentially ditches everything familiar about this very popular series and is an endlessly entertaining dungeon crawler that never fails to impress.

As Halloween came closer, players were expecting to be treated to a steady stream of horror-themed content, and it looks like Mojang has delivered. The Spooky Fall event is now live in Minecraft: Dungeons and will be so until 3rd November 2020.

The Spooky Fall event includes a bunch of Seasonal Trials that are packed with all sorts of creepy goodness, which players can expect around this time of the year. With an assortment of dastardly creatures and mobs making their way to Minecraft: Dungeons, this game just got a whole lot more terrifying for its practitioners.

A detailed recap of the Minecraft Dungeons Spooky Fall event

There are several new items to be added to Minecraft: Dungeons:

Haunted Bow

Sinister Sword

Hungry Horror

Corrupted Pumpkin

It also features two new modes:

Night mode

Apocalypse Plus (will be available in the game post the Spoofy Fall Event)

The Night Mode is incredibly scary as it takes away the primary source of confidence in a horror game: light. In addition to this game mode, the Apocalypse Plus game mode also makes its debut in Minecraft: Dungeons, and it is here to stay even past the Spooky Fall Event.

Apocalypse Plus is essentially a new feature that brings the most amount of challenge to Minecraft: Dungeons as well as twenty extremely tough levels. This mode ups the ante when it comes to the difficulty; however, it is also completely optional.

Patch Notes for Minecraft: Dungeons

Apocalypse Plus

Can you face the meanest of mobs without breaking a sweat? Then the new Apocalypse Plus feature is for you!

Apocalypse Plus brings a harder difficulty mode than ever before, but it doesn't stop there – it also comes with twenty increasingly challenging levels.

This new feature doesn't change the game you know and love but adds a whole new dimension of difficulty for those who want an extra challenge. Try Apocalypse Plus for yourself, but don't say we didn't warn you!

Balance Changes

Decreased the difficulty of some Daily Trials, and all Trials now give better rewards.

Pillager base damage has been reduced from 75 to 62.

Deflecting has been rebalanced from 20/40/60% to 25/35/45%.

Mob enchantments are now significantly scarier.

Blacksmith Changes

Just before retrieving an item after an upgrade, you can now see the possible power range.

Once an item reaches a certain power level, you'll need to play missions on higher difficulty levels to upgrade the item further.

If the blacksmith can upgrade the item, the item always gets at least +1 power level after upgrading.

Known Issue:

Unequipping items in the inventory without swapping the item for another item has some issues. This will be addressed in a future update.

For full patch notes and a list of fixes, head on over to the official Minecraft website, link here.

