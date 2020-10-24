Minecraft is a famous survival sandbox game developed by Mojang. The game has seen a gradual rise in popularity since its release over a decade ago. The developers also released a pocket version of the title so that users could play it on their handheld devices.

Minecraft Pocket Edition was released for Android & iOS platforms in December 2019. Many players wish to download the Pocket Edition and experience it on the go. If you are one of them, then this article is for you.

This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on downloading Minecraft Pocket Edition, with other details.

Also Read: 5 best addons for Minecraft in October 2020

Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android: Download size, links, and more

Minecraft on the Google Play Store

Players can download the Minecraft Pocket Edition directly from the Google Play Store. Here are the steps by which they can do so:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store and search for ‘Minecraft Pocket Edition’ on your Android device.

Step 2: Several search results will appear. Click on the most relevant option. Gamers can also visit the Google Play Store page of the game by clicking the link given below:

Advertisement

Click here

Step 3: Next, press the purchase button. After doing so, click on the ‘Install’ button.

You can then enjoy playing Minecraft on your Android device after the download and installation processes are complete,

Minecraft Pocket Edition is priced at INR 479.56 as of now.

Size: According to Google Play Store, the game’s size varies depending upon the users' device.

You must never indulge in piracy as it is a severe offense. It is always recommended to download the game from the official sources and support the developers. Moreover, downloading files from unknown sources could pose a threat to your device.

Also Read: Minecraft: How to play multiplayer.