Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best tips to avoid ambush attacks in MLBB

Ambush attacks in MLBB are among the favorite strategies of most Mobile Legends Bang Bang players. Due to having plenty of bushes all around the map, you can sneak in, charge from behind, and finish off the enemies when they are least expecting an attack. This is the favorite ploy for most junglers, marksmen, and assassin heroes in-game. However, champions on the other side often get frustrated when facing this strategy.

This article brings some amazing tips with which players can avoid ambush attacks in MLBB successfully and can frustrate opponents as their most damaging skills will go in vain every time.

What is an ambush in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and how to avoid it in MLBB?

Ambush in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is when players hide in the long bushes in different MLBB lanes. The advantage of hiding in such places is that enemies or their crit army will not be able to track the players, even when they are crossing the area.

This helps the player sneak in from behind when the opponent is busy clearing lanes or fighting an allied champion and finish them off. This is the favorite attacking strategy of heroes with high offensive stats.

Here are the 5 best tips to avoid ambush attacks in MLBB.

1) Don’t be alone

Whenever approaching a territory overcrowded by enemy champions, a player should always call for backups. Entering such a space alone will mostly end with the player retreating with maybe a kill or two at most but a huge blow to their health.

In such situations, their retreat to the base will never be successful, given an enemy marksman or fighter is waiting for them in the bush along the way. Therefore, players should call for backups while rushing in an area overcrowded with enemy heroes or gank up to get a safe passage back home.

2) Always use recall

Recall heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (image via Moonton)

Beginners often try to stay in the fight by using the healing option, or they try to outrun the enemies to return to their base with low HP.

However, it is not a wise decision, especially when they have been killed by ambush attacks in MLBB quite a few times. It is better to expect the opponents to be waiting for them, try to retreat to another nearby bush, and choose the recall option.

While it is understandable that recalling oneself to base takes a while and should be uninterrupted, it still takes less time than running back to base. Besides, once the player is back at the base, their HP fills fast. They will be ready to take on their next battle in no time.

3) Keep an eye on the map

Map awareness is one of the best tips to avoid ambush attacks in MLBB. When a player is aware of the map, they will be able to track enemy movements a lot better. This way, whenever an enemy goes missing from the map, they should always expect an ambush in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Sometimes, while busy hitting the enemy turrets, they might see an enemy charging toward them on the map, and then they suddenly go missing. They should instantly take a different route to retreat in such scenarios because the enemy is likely hiding in one of the bushes in that area.

4) Always be in touch with team members

communication is key in Mobile League Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Always be attentive to a team member’s call for backup or retreat. Being in touch with team members will increase players' synergy with them, making their team an indomitable force quite easily. By being in touch with their teammates, they will be able to track the final location of the enemy champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

This tip will help players plan their possible escape routes based on the enemy champion’s position in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and can help them avoid ambush attacks in MLBB.

5) Throw blank strikes in the bushes

Throw blank strikes in the bushes whenever an enemy goes missing from the lane since the foliage might shelter enemy heroes. However, If the enemy hero got hit by any of these strikes, the bushes would not be enough to cover them anymore.

So, if there's a chance that the enemy champion is trying to launch an ambush attack in MLBB, players can play aggressively to track their location before they can stun the players with the element of surprise.

These are some of the best tips to easily avoid ambush attacks in MLBB. Follow Sportskeeda for more interesting Mobile Legends Bang Bang content.