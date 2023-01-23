Modern Warfare 2 expert Xclusive Ace pitches his ideas for changes in the perk system of the title

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 provides a solid pre-made option of perks for the player base. The existing system is often regarded as too rigid, as the perk packages are locked and cannot be customized according to personal preferences.

Perks are a necessary in-game feature in Modern Warfare 2 as they provide additional abilities on the active battlefield. These abilities can assist in various ways, like faster healing, boosted mobility, flinch resistance, etc. A renowned player and content creator, Xclusive Ace recently posted a video on YouTube where he cited the things that should change in the perk system.

Let us look at what Xclusive Ace thinks should change in Modern Warfare 2’s perk packages.

Activision released Modern Warfare 2 as its latest multiplayer title to provide a better gaming experience to the community. Players can utilize various customizable aspects of the game, like the advanced weapon modification platform. However, the story changes for the perk system as the game does not allow players to change them.

This has been a standing issue since the title's release, which the community has questioned before. So far, the publisher has not hinted at any updates that could bring about a change in the current perk system.

Xclusive Ace’s thoughts

There are several topics that the player dives into in the video and explains his thoughts on the issues, changes that should be introduced, and more. Here are the key points of Xclusive Ace’s entire discussion about the current perk package system in Modern Warfare 2.

Issues: The current perk system has watered down the pace of the game as players are forced into playing in a different playstyle till their perks level up and charge completely. This hinders the players' options and reduces the playstyles' variety, which would otherwise be possible from the beginning of the match.

Charge time: Xclusive Ace cites that in his ideal version of Modern Warfare 2, he would remove the charge times as it unintentionally anchors down players. Eliminating this feature would also make the title more replayable for the player base.

Tier 1 Perks: Ace provides a direct pictorial representation of his choices for Tier 1 perks and justifies the choices as these can have the maximum impact on the different playstyles. The choices are - Overkill, Cold Blooded, High Alert, Ghost, Bomb Squad, and Quick Fix.

Tier 2 Perks: The player shows a great combination of perks that can benefit players as matches approach mid-game. The choices are - Resupply, Focus, Overclock, Fast Hands, Birdseye, and Hardline.

Tier 3 Perks: This is the highest tier of perks in Modern Warfare 2, expected to boost a player's playstyle and aid them on the battlefield. Ace's choices for this tier are - Double Time, Spotter+Tracker, Battle Hardened, Scavenger, Strong Arm+Extra Tactical, and Ninja.

The developers can adjust the perks and benefits to establish a proper trade-off for the player base. However, Activision has not announced any official statements that hint towards an upcoming change in the current perk system.

This concludes Xclusive Ace's thoughts on the current state of the perk package system in Activision's latest multiplayer title.

