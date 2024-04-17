Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash is the latest event in the game, featuring 48 milestones and corresponding rewards. These milestones progress sequentially. Players are required to achieve lower milestones before unlocking higher ones. Meanwhile, the rewards are designed to enhance players' gaming experiences.

This article provides all the details regarding the Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event, including all rewards and how to collect most of them.

All Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash milestones, rewards, and their required points

The Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event began on April 16, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude at the same time on April 18, 2023. Here's the breakdown of all its milestones and rewards:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe tokens 2 5 Cash 3 10 Sticker Pack (1 Stars x2) 4 75 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 4 Pickaxe tokens 6 15 Sticker Pack (1 Stars x2) 7 20 5 Pickaxe tokens 8 25 Rent Frenzy 10 Minutes 9 150 230 Dice Rolls 10 25 7 Pickaxe tokens 11 30 Sticker Pack (1 Stars x2) 12 30 Cash 13 35 8 Pickaxe tokens 14 450 600 Dice Rolls 15 50 Sticker Pack (2 Stars x3) 16 60 Cash Grab 10 Minutes 17 70 10 Pickaxe tokens 18 80 Cash 19 900 800 Dice Rolls 20 60 Sticker Pack (3 Stars x3) 21 65 14 Pickaxe tokens 22 70 Cash 23 90 High Roller 10 Minutes 24 1,500 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 120 15 Pickaxe tokens 26 200 Sticker Pack (4 Stars x4) 27 150 17 Pickaxe tokens 28 140 100 Dice Rolls 29 900 Cash 30 170 125 Dice Rolls 31 180 20 Pickaxe Tokens 32 210 Cash 33 250 Sticker Pack (4 Stars x4) 34 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 250 22 Pickaxe tokens 36 350 5 Minutes Cash Boost 37 600 Sticker Pack (5 Stars x6) 38 700 30 Pickaxe tokens 39 4,000 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 15 Minutes High Roller 41 900 500 Dice Rolls 42 800 40 Pickaxe tokens 43 2,700 Cash 44 1,100 700 Dice Rolls 45 1,000 Cash 46 1,250 Sticker Pack (5 Stars x6) 47 1,500 Cash 48 7,500 6,500 Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The table above showcases all the milestones, rewards, and required points in a tiered format. It's evident that this event provides numerous freebies, including a total of 15,180 Dice Rolls, 195 Pickaxe Tokens, and several timed rewards like the High Roller, Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.

Among the limited-time rewards, High Roller is very essential as it allows players to increase their Roll Multipliers to 200 times. However, it's essential to use them wisely to maximize rewards as they are available for a short duration.

Furthermore, Sticker Packs with varying star ratings increase the allure of this Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event. These packs serve as collectibles within the game, granting access to a range of stickers. Each sticker belongs to an album. When a player collects all the stickers in an album, it unlocks additional rewards for them.

How to maximize the Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

There are several ways players can maximize their benefit in the ongoing Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event.

Firstly, it's a Pickup event, which means landing on tiles marked with Pickup Tokens will grant maximum rewards in the board game. These tokens are usually clustered at one side of the board, requiring players to increase their Roll Multiplier when they pass through them. This would ensure maximum rewards for the players when they land on those consecutive tiles.

Increasing the Roll Multiplier has advantages and disadvantages. It provides extra rewards but consumes large chunks of Dice Rolls. Thus, it's essential to effectively use this Roll Multiplier while playing the game to avoid unnecessary shortages of Rolls.

Scopely, the game's developer, has an official Discord server in which it provides regular voucher links to accumulate free Dice Rolls. Hence, players should regularly check the server to get those benefits.

Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:

How to add friends in this board game || How to Fountain Partners event Tokens in Monopoly Go for free || Fountain Partners event in Monopoly Go: Schedule, rewards, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback