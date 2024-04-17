Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash is the latest event in the game, featuring 48 milestones and corresponding rewards. These milestones progress sequentially. Players are required to achieve lower milestones before unlocking higher ones. Meanwhile, the rewards are designed to enhance players' gaming experiences.
This article provides all the details regarding the Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event, including all rewards and how to collect most of them.
All Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash milestones, rewards, and their required points
The Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event began on April 16, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude at the same time on April 18, 2023. Here's the breakdown of all its milestones and rewards:
The table above showcases all the milestones, rewards, and required points in a tiered format. It's evident that this event provides numerous freebies, including a total of 15,180 Dice Rolls, 195 Pickaxe Tokens, and several timed rewards like the High Roller, Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.
Among the limited-time rewards, High Roller is very essential as it allows players to increase their Roll Multipliers to 200 times. However, it's essential to use them wisely to maximize rewards as they are available for a short duration.
Furthermore, Sticker Packs with varying star ratings increase the allure of this Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event. These packs serve as collectibles within the game, granting access to a range of stickers. Each sticker belongs to an album. When a player collects all the stickers in an album, it unlocks additional rewards for them.
How to maximize the Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event
There are several ways players can maximize their benefit in the ongoing Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event.
Firstly, it's a Pickup event, which means landing on tiles marked with Pickup Tokens will grant maximum rewards in the board game. These tokens are usually clustered at one side of the board, requiring players to increase their Roll Multiplier when they pass through them. This would ensure maximum rewards for the players when they land on those consecutive tiles.
Increasing the Roll Multiplier has advantages and disadvantages. It provides extra rewards but consumes large chunks of Dice Rolls. Thus, it's essential to effectively use this Roll Multiplier while playing the game to avoid unnecessary shortages of Rolls.
Scopely, the game's developer, has an official Discord server in which it provides regular voucher links to accumulate free Dice Rolls. Hence, players should regularly check the server to get those benefits.
Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:
How to add friends in this board game || How to Fountain Partners event Tokens in Monopoly Go for free || Fountain Partners event in Monopoly Go: Schedule, rewards, and more