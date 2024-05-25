Monopoly Go: Captain's Quest rewards, milestones, and more 

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 25, 2024 14:46 GMT
Monopoly Go Captain
Here are all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event milestones and rewards (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards are lucrative, and you can easily grab them by gathering event-exclusive tokens. As the latest solo event arrives in Scopely's highly social title on May 25, 2024, tycoons are excited about it. This latest event will bring plenty of tokens that can be used in the Sunken Treasure Dig Event as well. Therefore, you must have a perfect strategy before participating in Monopoly Go Captain's Quest.

This article will mention all this event's rewards, which milestones to complete to get them, and more.

Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards, milestones, and more

Here are all the rewards for Captain&#039;s Quest event mentioned below (Image via Scopely)
Here are all the rewards for Captain's Quest event mentioned below (Image via Scopely)

Captain's Quest is arriving on May 25, 2024. This latest two-day solo event is bringing 50 milestones. Here are all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards and the number of points you need to get them.

MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
1310 free dice
2103 Dig Event Tokens
310Green Sticker Pack
410in-game Cash Rewards
560100 free dice
6153 Dig Event Tokens
720in-game Cash Rewards
82510 minutes Cash Grab
9205 Dig Event Tokens
10150225 free dice
1125Green Sticker Pack
12306 Dig Event Tokens
1340in-game Cash Rewards
14457 Dig Event Tokens
15400500 free dice
16458 Dig Event Tokens
1750Yellow Sticker Pack
1855in-game Cash Rewards
196010 Dig Event Tokens
20800850 free dice
2160Pink Sticker Pack
226512 Dig Event Tokens
237070 free dice
2480in-game Cash Rewards
251.2K1.1K free dice
269010 minutes High Roller
2710015 Dig Event Tokens
28115Blue Sticker Pack
29140140 free dice
301.6Kin-game Cash Rewards
31200Blue Sticker Pack
32250200 free dice
3330026 Dig Event Tokens
34350in-game Cash Reward
351.6K1.4K free dice
365005 minutes Cash Boost
37550Pink Sticker Pack
38700in-game Cash Rewards
3980030 Dig Event Tokens
402.5K2K free dice
4190015 minutes High Roller
42950in-game Cash Rewards
431K45 Dig Event Tokens
441.1K600 free dice
452Kin-game Cash Reward
461150650 free dice
471.2KPink Sticker Pack
481.3K65 Dig Event Tokens
491.4Kin-game Cash Reward
506.2K6K free dice
Help Sophie to complete the Sunken Treasure Dig Event (Image via Scopely)
Help Sophie to complete the Sunken Treasure Dig Event (Image via Scopely)

While you can get over 13K free dice and other rewards from this event, you should focus more on acquiring the Dig Event Tokens to complete the Sunken Treasure Dig Event before it ends.

If you're interested in learning how to get more points to gather all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards, continue reading.

How to win more in Captain's Quest event?

You can easily win more often in the Captain's Quest event by gathering as many event-exclusive tokens as possible. These will be scattered around the board. You have to land on these tiles to gather the rewards.

Usually, when you land on tiles featuring event tokens, it offers around one to two rewards each turn. You can use the roll multiplier feature to easily increase your earnings if you know the best tips and tricks to use it.

This is because while an x10 roll multiplier can increase your earnings by 10 times, it is not guaranteed that you will always land on those tiles, and thus you might lose 10 dice each time you use the x10 roll multipliers without gaining anything. Thus, learn more about roll multipliers to win more.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MoGo-related guides

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी