Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards are lucrative, and you can easily grab them by gathering event-exclusive tokens. As the latest solo event arrives in Scopely's highly social title on May 25, 2024, tycoons are excited about it. This latest event will bring plenty of tokens that can be used in the Sunken Treasure Dig Event as well. Therefore, you must have a perfect strategy before participating in Monopoly Go Captain's Quest.

This article will mention all this event's rewards, which milestones to complete to get them, and more.

Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards, milestones, and more

Here are all the rewards for Captain's Quest event mentioned below (Image via Scopely)

Captain's Quest is arriving on May 25, 2024. This latest two-day solo event is bringing 50 milestones. Here are all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards and the number of points you need to get them.

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 3 10 free dice 2 10 3 Dig Event Tokens 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 10 in-game Cash Rewards 5 60 100 free dice 6 15 3 Dig Event Tokens 7 20 in-game Cash Rewards 8 25 10 minutes Cash Grab 9 20 5 Dig Event Tokens 10 150 225 free dice 11 25 Green Sticker Pack 12 30 6 Dig Event Tokens 13 40 in-game Cash Rewards 14 45 7 Dig Event Tokens 15 400 500 free dice 16 45 8 Dig Event Tokens 17 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 18 55 in-game Cash Rewards 19 60 10 Dig Event Tokens 20 800 850 free dice 21 60 Pink Sticker Pack 22 65 12 Dig Event Tokens 23 70 70 free dice 24 80 in-game Cash Rewards 25 1.2K 1.1K free dice 26 90 10 minutes High Roller 27 100 15 Dig Event Tokens 28 115 Blue Sticker Pack 29 140 140 free dice 30 1.6K in-game Cash Rewards 31 200 Blue Sticker Pack 32 250 200 free dice 33 300 26 Dig Event Tokens 34 350 in-game Cash Reward 35 1.6K 1.4K free dice 36 500 5 minutes Cash Boost 37 550 Pink Sticker Pack 38 700 in-game Cash Rewards 39 800 30 Dig Event Tokens 40 2.5K 2K free dice 41 900 15 minutes High Roller 42 950 in-game Cash Rewards 43 1K 45 Dig Event Tokens 44 1.1K 600 free dice 45 2K in-game Cash Reward 46 1150 650 free dice 47 1.2K Pink Sticker Pack 48 1.3K 65 Dig Event Tokens 49 1.4K in-game Cash Reward 50 6.2K 6K free dice

Help Sophie to complete the Sunken Treasure Dig Event (Image via Scopely)

While you can get over 13K free dice and other rewards from this event, you should focus more on acquiring the Dig Event Tokens to complete the Sunken Treasure Dig Event before it ends.

If you're interested in learning how to get more points to gather all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards, continue reading.

How to win more in Captain's Quest event?

You can easily win more often in the Captain's Quest event by gathering as many event-exclusive tokens as possible. These will be scattered around the board. You have to land on these tiles to gather the rewards.

Usually, when you land on tiles featuring event tokens, it offers around one to two rewards each turn. You can use the roll multiplier feature to easily increase your earnings if you know the best tips and tricks to use it.

This is because while an x10 roll multiplier can increase your earnings by 10 times, it is not guaranteed that you will always land on those tiles, and thus you might lose 10 dice each time you use the x10 roll multipliers without gaining anything. Thus, learn more about roll multipliers to win more.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MoGo-related guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback