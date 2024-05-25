Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards are lucrative, and you can easily grab them by gathering event-exclusive tokens. As the latest solo event arrives in Scopely's highly social title on May 25, 2024, tycoons are excited about it. This latest event will bring plenty of tokens that can be used in the Sunken Treasure Dig Event as well. Therefore, you must have a perfect strategy before participating in Monopoly Go Captain's Quest.
This article will mention all this event's rewards, which milestones to complete to get them, and more.
Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards, milestones, and more
Captain's Quest is arriving on May 25, 2024. This latest two-day solo event is bringing 50 milestones. Here are all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards and the number of points you need to get them.
While you can get over 13K free dice and other rewards from this event, you should focus more on acquiring the Dig Event Tokens to complete the Sunken Treasure Dig Event before it ends.
If you're interested in learning how to get more points to gather all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards, continue reading.
How to win more in Captain's Quest event?
You can easily win more often in the Captain's Quest event by gathering as many event-exclusive tokens as possible. These will be scattered around the board. You have to land on these tiles to gather the rewards.
Usually, when you land on tiles featuring event tokens, it offers around one to two rewards each turn. You can use the roll multiplier feature to easily increase your earnings if you know the best tips and tricks to use it.
This is because while an x10 roll multiplier can increase your earnings by 10 times, it is not guaranteed that you will always land on those tiles, and thus you might lose 10 dice each time you use the x10 roll multipliers without gaining anything. Thus, learn more about roll multipliers to win more.
