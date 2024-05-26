Monopoly Go daily events for May 26, 2024

Monopoly Go daily events help the tycoons win more on a daily basis. With the Sunken Treasure Dig Event ending soon, the entire community is trying to get more of these exclusive items to complete the themed promotion. The daily events scheduled for today either help you earn these tokens or benefit you in some other way.

This article will talk about all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 26, 2024, and everything you need to know about them.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today

Captain's Quest is the new solo event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

With the Sunken Treasure Dig Event currently live in Monopoly Go, many will focus on the daily solo event like Captain's Quest to earn more tokens. However, the daily events can also help you boost your progress in the title.

Here are all the events scheduled for today:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 AM EDT and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 AM EDT and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM EDT and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM EDT and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM EDT and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM EDT and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs) Board Rush: Arrival at 6:00 PM EDT and will last until May 27, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 6:00 PM EDT and will last until May 27, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs) Landmark Rush: Arrival at 6:00 PM EDT and will last until May 27, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1hr, UTC +4hrs)

Looking at Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 26, 2024, it is advisable to gather as much in-game cash as possible before the beginning of the Board Rush and Landmark Rush events. Once you're done and the events have begun, start upgrading your buildings.

Monopoly Go daily events, tournaments, and more

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music Season has introduced several amazing events and tournaments, which are listed below:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Captain's Quest: Captain's Quest is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 25, 2024 , at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until May 27, 2024 .

Captain's Quest is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on , at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until . Grill & Glory : Grill & Glory is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 26, 2024 , at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 27, 2024.

: Grill & Glory is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on , at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on Sunken Treasures Digging Event: Sunken Treasures Digging Event began on May 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) and will last until May 26, 2024 (alternatively May 25, depending on your timezone) at 3:59 AM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs).

Previous day's Monopoly Go daily events - May 25, 2024

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events that were scheduled for May 25, 2024:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

(1 hour) Builder Bash

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) Mega Heist (45 minutes)

