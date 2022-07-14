Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lance guide - Best builds, Switch Skills and more

Monster Hunter Rise is a massive game with tons of engaging quests to tackle and terrifying monsters to hunt. With the recent release of its expansion, Sunbreak, the game's scope has increased exponentially.

The base game of Monster Hunter Rise already features an array of weapons, armor and combat gear. With Sunbreak, developer Capcom has added even more weapons, armor sets and skills to the game.

Monster Hunter Rise features 14 different weapon types, with each one defining a certain playstyle. If players prefer mobility, lightweight weapons like the Dual Blades and the Bow are the best choices. If they prefer raw damage over anything else, they cannot go wrong with the Great Sword or the Hammer.

Every weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise is viable against the gigantic and aggressive monsters in the game.

Here, we take a look at the Lance, its strengths and new Switch Skills, along with the viable builds that players can create with the weapon.

Strengths of the Lance in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Lance is one of the most complex weapons to wield in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The weapon relies on players timing their attacks and counterattacks.

While the Lance might not have very high DPS attacks, it can target weak spots on monsters and focus attacks on them.

The Lance in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has also received quite a few buffs via new weapon skills that increase its mobility and damage output substantially.

This weapon has the following strengths:

Best weapon to use for guarding against attacks

The Lance has a massive Shield that comes with its own set of perks and uses. The Shield is one of the best defensive tools in Monster Hunter Rise, giving players complete protection from incoming monster attacks.

The Lance's Shield is a top-tier weapon when it comes to guarding, capable of blocking almost any attack from large monsters, with minimal to no damage to players.

Capable of counter-attack after blocking

The Lance is capable of quickly performing a counter-attack after absorbing damage from a block, dealing massive damage to the monster.

Players need to time the counter-attack wisely as this maneuver consumes a lot of stamina.

Long reach and high and precise aim

The Lance is a long weapon. It is capable of dishing out attacks from a long distance. It is the best weapon to use against monsters like Anjanath and Jyuratodus.

The reach of the weapon is complemented by its ability to aim at parts of the monster. This allows players to easily break them by focusing their attack on specific parts.

This ability is enhanced by skills like the Skyward Thrust, which players can use both as an offensive option as well as a defensive one.

Switch Skills for the Lance in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Sheathing Retreat

The Sheathing Retreat skill is switched with Twin Vine.

The Sheathing Retreat skill allows players to automatically sheathe their weapon while evading backwards from harm's way.

The skill is one of the best evasive maneuvers in the game.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Slow.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Skyward Thrust

The Skyward Thrust skill is switched with Anchor Rage.

The Skyward Thrust skill allows players to launch themselves vertically into the air using a Wirebug. Players then come straight down with the Lance piercing the skin of the monster, dealing massive amounts of damage in the process.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Medium.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Shield Tackle

The Shield Tackle skill is switched with Guard Dash.

The Shield Dash skill allows players to charge forward towards the monster with their Shield raised.

The skill allows players to follow up the charge with multiple thrusting attacks to deal damage to the monster.

Best early-game Lance build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces Master Rank quests to the game. These are essentially the highest difficulty quests that feature some of the new monsters in Sunbreak.

The monsters in Master Rank are much more powerful and aggressive. Players are required to be prepared with some of the best weapons and combat gear before taking them on.

Here is an early-game Master Rank (MR 1-2) Lance build that players can use to tackle the early quests in the expansion.

Weapon: Elder Babel Spear+

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Talisman

Weakness Exploit 2

Armor

Barroth Helm X

Barroth Mail X

Anjanath Vambraces X

Chainmail Belt X

Barroth Greaves X

Armor skills

Defense Boost Lv. 6

Guard Lv. 4

Offensive Guard Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Muck Resistance Lv. 2

Agitator Lv. 1

Spread Up Lv. 1

Attack Boost Lv. 5

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Slugger Lv. 2

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Decorations

Guardian Jewel 3

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Steadfast Jewel 1

Grinder Jewel 1

Best mid-game Lance build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Lance build here is centered around raw damage of the weapon of choice, the Great Tigrex Lance. Skills like Agitator, Critical Boost and Weakness Exploit enhance the base raw damage.

The build also makes use of skills like Guard Up, Guard Boost and Diversion to increase survivability and the blocking potential of the Lance.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Lance build players can use in mid-game Master Rank quests (MR 3-6).

Weapon: Grand Tigrex Lance

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Talisman

Weakness Exploit 2

Armor

Lunagaron Helm

Diablos Mail X

Bazelgeuse Braces X

Espinas Bowels

Grand God's Peer Feet

Armor skills

Agitator Lv. 5

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Guard Boost Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Offensive Guard Lv. 2

Guard Up Lv. 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 3

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Flinch Free Lv. 3

Latent Power Lv. 1

Diversion Lv. 1

Decorations

Guardian Jewel 3

Sharp Jewel 2

Challenger Jewel 2

Expert Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Diversion Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

The Lance in Monster Hunter has always been a niche weapon partly due to its complex combos and low DPS attacks. However, if combined with a properly optimized build, the weapon is capable of wreaking havoc on the battlefield.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available for players on Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

