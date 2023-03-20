Most popular Genshin Impact teams for 3.5 Spiral Abyss with First and Second half usage ratios

The latest Spiral Abyss of Genshin Impact 3.5 update has been difficult for many players to clear, especially the brand new Floor 12. With the recent reset introducing many new enemies and blessings, the community is eager to learn about the most popular teams to tackle the Spiral Abyss.This article will look at the most popular team compositions for the 3.5 Spiral Abyss, as well as their usage rates in both the first and second half.

These team compositions will help players succeed in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a new player.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Most used teams in the first and second half of the latest Spiral Abyss

Some detail-oriented players in Genshin Impact have come up with statistics about the latest Spiral Abyss and the usage rate of characters in it. With a hefty sample size of 120627, this chart showcases the different teams as well as which floors they were used on. However, this article will only focus on the most used teams in both halves of the Spiral Abyss.

FIRST HALF

3) Hu Tao Vape (Yelan + Zhongli + Xingqiu)

One of the best Hu Tao teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 27.1%

27.1% Pick rate in the first half: 92%

92% Pick rate in the second half: 8%

Genshin Impact's latest Spiral Abyss enemy lineup in the second half doesn't really favor Shielders. Additionally, the first half has strong solo enemies with annoyingly high HP bars.

This is exactly why the Hu Tao team will excel in the first half. While Xingqiu and Yelan will have tons of Hydro application for Hu Tao to 'vape,' Zhongli will tank all of the damage with his shield.

2) Raiden National (Xiangling + Bennett + Xingqiu)

Raiden National (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 28.3%

28.3% Pick rate in the first half: 98%

98% Pick rate in the second half: 2%

Popularly known as Raiden National, this is one of Genshin Impact's best teams to use in any Spiral Abyss.

This team only has a single 5-star character, making it very accessible for all players. Raiden Shogun acts as the battery, while Xiangling and Xingqiu will trigger the Vaporize reaction. In addition, Bennett will provide healing and provide ATK buffs.

1) Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe International (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 30.5%

30.5% Pick rate in the first half: 79%

79% Pick rate in the second half: 21%

This variation of Tartaglia's team is popularly known as Childe International. The team has the most balanced usage rate in both the first and second halves of Genshin Impact 3.5's new Spiral Abyss.

Childe and Xiangling deal the most damage here, while the other two support with different buffs and utilities.

SECOND HALF

3) Alhaitham Hyperbloom (Xingqiu + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu)

Alhaitham Hyperbloom (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 16.3%

16.3% Pick rate in the first half: 2%

2% Pick rate in the second half: 98%

One of the newer 5-stars, Alhaitham, has quickly made a spot with his Hyperbloom team in Genshin Impact. With Nahida to help out with mobs, Xingqiu to apply Hydro, and Kuki Shinobu to heal, all three Genshin Impact characters are off-field supports.

Hence, Alhaitham can make use of the extended field time to deal plenty of damage and trigger various reactions such as Quicken, Spread, and Hyperbloom.

2) Tighnari Spread (Nahida + Zhongli + Yae Miko)

Tighnari Spread Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 18.8%

18.8% Pick rate in the first half: 3%

3% Pick rate in the second half: 97%

The recent Quicken/Aggravate teams have been highly effective in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss. Despite having a high usage rate, this Tighnari team has four 5-star characters on it, making it difficult for most players to replicate.

Considering that all of these characters have low cooldowns and off-field DPS capabilities, this team has a low skill barrier and is fairly easy to use in-game.

1) Ayaka Freeze (Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe)

Ayaka's Freeze Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 38%

38% Pick rate in the first half: 0%

0% Pick rate in the second half: 100%

This is one of the few popular teams that's only been used in the second half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 3.5, and is also Ayaka's strongest lineup. She's capable of dishing out high Cryo DMG, as Kazuha and Shenhe assist her with dealing more damage while Kokomi is responsible for healing all of the party members.

