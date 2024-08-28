MPL Malaysia Season 14: Regular Season schedule, prize pool, and more

Moonton Games has confirmed the arrival of the Mobile Legend Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 14 (MPL Malaysia Season 14). The announcement arrived after the MOBA title won the Best Mobile Game of the Year for two consecutive seasons. A recent press release announced the primary schedule of the tournament's Regular Season games.

This article will discuss the details regarding MPL Malaysia Season 14 to help the fans prepare for the clash between the top Malaysian professional MLBB teams.

MPL Malaysia Regular Season schedule and more

Per the official Press Release, the MPL Malaysia Season 14 will begin on September 7, 2024. 10 top MLBB teams from Malaysia will face each other in the Regular Season Games between September 7 and October 13, 2024.

MPL Malaysia Season 14 complete schedule (Image via Moonton Games)

The Regular Season games will occur in the MPL MY Arena at Stadium MBSJ Serdang Jaya, and they will follow a best-of-three format. The top six teams will enter the Playoffs from the Regular Season. The Playoffs will begin on October 31, 2024, and will run until November 3, 2024, and the games will follow a best-of-five format excluding one game (the Grand Final) on November 3, 2024. The Grand Final will follow the best-of-seven format.

MPL Malaysia Season 14 Regular Season schedule:

Week 1 (BO3) : September 7 to September 8, 2024

: September 7 to September 8, 2024 Week 2 (BO3) : September 13 to September 15, 2024

: September 13 to September 15, 2024 Week 3 (BO3) : September 20 to September 22, 2024

: September 20 to September 22, 2024 Week 4 (BO3 ): September 27 to September 29, 2024

): September 27 to September 29, 2024 Week 5 (BO3) : October 4 to October 6, 2024

: October 4 to October 6, 2024 Week 6 (BO3): October 11 to October 13, 2024

MPL Malaysia Season 14 Playoffs schedule

Playoffs (BO5) : October 31 to November 3, 2024

: October 31 to November 3, 2024 Grand Finals (BO7): November 3, 2024

New teams arriving in MPL Malaysia Season 14

Team Vamos is entering the competition this year with a hype-worthy lineup. Created by Mohd Faris "Soloz" bin Zakaria, former esports athlete and Malaysia's most-watched content creator, this team includes six top players and HomeBois alumni, i.e., Mohammad Zul Hisham "Xorn" Bin Mohd Noor, Muhammad Nazhan "Chibi" Mohd Nor, Muhammad Irfan "Sepat" bin Aujang, Kenneth "Nets" Sablande Barro, Rizky "Warlord" Agustian, and coach Khairul "Pabz" Sharif.

This roster has previously helped HomeBois to win the MPL Malaysia Season 12, and they came in second in the 13th season of the competition. Therefore, this is a well-known and respected roster in the community.

After getting relegated in the 12th season RED Esports will also be returning to the tournament this time and they are prepared for it. The franchise has been quite active during the off-season securing the signing of players like Stephen "Sensui" Castillo and Lee "Owl" Gonzales, from Blacklist International, and more.

Furthermore, Barracuda Esports is also entering the tournament as Team Rey after their rebranding.

MPL Malaysia Season 14 prize pool, and new sponsors

Malaysia has been slowly emerging as one of the powerhouses of the MLBB Esports scene, especially, after the Selangor Red Giants' unbeaten run to first win the MPL MY Season 13, and then clinch victory in the MSC 2024 that was featured in the Esports World Cup.

Selangor Red Giants were the unbeaten champions of MPL Malaysia Season 13 (Image via Moonton Games)

Therefore, with the increasing popularity in the community, MPL Malaysia has brought a lucrative prize pool for the players. This year's MPL Malaysia Season 14 will carry a USD 100,000 prize pool (~MYR 437,000) prize pool and the winner will get the lion's share of this money.

Per Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, Marketing and Business Development Lead at MOONTON Games:

"Last month, Selangor Red Giants clinched an historic first-ever international championship for Malaysia at the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) at the Esports World Cup. In almost five years, Malaysia had never reached such heights on the international stage. But despite this massive achievement, the biggest accolade in MLBB history still eludes us – an M Series championship title. All eyes are now on us as the host of the M6 World Championship, where we have two slots on the Main Stage."

He went on to add:

"Season 14 represents the teams' opportunity to qualify for the biggest MLBB competitive stage in front of our home fans. The last time teams had this chance was a whole five years ago, during the M1 World Championship! As such, the league will be named 'MPL M6laysia' this season – a constant reminder of the high stakes involved and our ambition to bring glory to Malaysia."

New sponsors of MPL Malaysia Season 14

JD Sports joining as a sponsor in MPL Malaysia Season 14 (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games has also announced some new Sponsors for the MPL Malaysia Season 14. While Hotlink, Malaysia's leading telecommunication provider, remains one of the main sponsors of the tournament, Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor Sdn Bhd (KPRJ), and JD Sports also enter the Land of Dawn this season.

