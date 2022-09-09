MultiVersus guide: 5 best characters to climb the leaderboard

There is a long list of MultiVersus characters that can get the job done in an intense battle.

While the game waits for a ranked mode, players have to rely on their spot on the leaderboard to determine how they match up against others. Only the best of the best will be able to take them to the top.

Those who utilize the best characters in the game will have no problem reaching the peak. All it takes is practice, patience, and trust in the character that has been chosen.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Harley Quinn, Batman, and 3 other MultiVersus characters that can help players climb the leaderboard

1) Iron Giant

The Iron Giant is a surprisingly agile character in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Iron Giant is a pick out of left field. He isn't considered an S-Tier or even an A-Tier character, but that's what makes him a great choice. Many players won't expect him in the most intense matchups.

Iron Giant has a massive arsenal of attacks that allow for defense and damaging offense. His Rage Mode makes him even more of a threat. He becomes immune to Knockback and strengthens his moves and specials.

The fuel meter is something players should keep an eye on so that certain moves don't become unusable. Mastering this, along with his aerial tactics, will leave the Iron Giant standing tall at the end of the fight.

2) Shaggy

Shaggy is an effective Bruiser in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Shaggy is perhaps the best character for beginners to learn in MultiVersus. He is the character used in the tutorial, and players can get in a lot of practice with him right from the get-go.

Scooby Doo's best friend is a beast with Rage Mode activated. He gains additional strength, passing it on to any allies in team battles. This greatly helps his status as a Bruiser-type fighter.

Shaggy works best up close and personal with the opposition. His attacks are devastating at close range, and the versatility in his moveset lets him strike from all directions. He is definitely the easiest character to master.

3) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is a quick and efficient fighter (Image via Player First Games)

Players who like a fast-paced style will love using Harley Quinn. She is one of the speediest characters in all of MultiVersus. She can change positions quickly, counter-attack in a pinch, and easily avoid being sent off the ledge.

Harley comes with a handful of deployable specials that knock back opponents and leave them dazed. They don't deal too much damage, but they are enough to turn things in her favor.

After they've opened the door for Harley to attack, players should deliver an onslaught of combo attacks. She can send out move after move with relative ease and eliminate opponents in the blink of an eye.

4) Superman

The Man of Steel is tough to beat in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Superman is the Tank of all Tank characters in MultiVersus. Just like in his normal form of media (comics, movies, TV shows, etc.), he is oftentimes an unstoppable force.

Superman doesn't have a lot of combo attacks. Most of his damage will be done from single strikes that have plenty of power behind them. Accuracy with these strikes is the key to success.

In one-on-one matches, Superman's two grab attacks are the best option. He can't be interrupted and can lay into the opponent over and over. He is a tricky character to learn, but those who do will find themselves skyrocketing to the top.

5) Batman

It doesn't get much better than the Dark Knight in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

The World's Greatest Detective is arguably the most useful fighter in MultiVersus. As a Bruiser character, his job is to get in his opponent's face and make them wish they were battling anyone else.

Batman's gadgets are what set him apart from other characters. They have a cooldown period, so they should be used purposefully. Launching them alongside his combo attacks makes for an unbeatable playstyle.

Unlike many other Bruisers, Batman has a variety of ranged attacks, like his Batarang and Bat-Bomb. These can help players create space between themselves and their opponent while they think of what to do next to win the fight.

