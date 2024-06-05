  • home icon
MultiVersus Jake the Dog guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2024 11:48 GMT
MultiVersus Jake is a Bruiser character with great horizontal and vertical range (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
MultiVersus Jake the Dog is a Bruiser class character who has pretty great horizontal and vertical area coverage that helps him keep ranged and evasive fighters in check. He’s primarily designed to be played in a hit-and-run playstyle and punish opponent’s mistakes with strong air combos. Learning his vertical and horizontal knockback combos is very important to play him effectively.

That said, if you’re planning to main Jake and dominate in MultiVersus, this guide features important information about his best combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.

Best combos for MultiVersus Jake

Learning proper combos for Jake is necessary for winning (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Jake is a bruiser class in MultiVersus and his playstyle revolves around poking opponents and building damage over time with his fast attacks. He doesn’t have good defense which makes him susceptible to damage. Hence, prioritizing evasive maneuvers and learning proper combos becomes very important for playing him effectively.

Here’s a list of the best MultiVersus Jake combos:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Air Combo

A/D + J key, W + J key, space, J key

Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, square button

Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, X button

Knockback Combo

A/D + J key, A/D + J key, K key, space, A/D + K key

Left/right + square button, Left/right + square button, triangle button, X button, Left/right + triangle button

Left/right + X button, Left/right + X button, Y button, A button, Left/right + Y button

Bounce Combo

Space, J key, S + J key, S + J key, S + J key

X button, square button, down + square button, down + square button, down + square button

A button, X button, down + X button, down + X button, down + X button

Knockout Combo

Space, J key, S + J key, J key, A/D + J key

X button, square button, down + square button, square button, left/right + square button

A button, X button, down + X button, X button, left/right + X button

MultiVersus Jake the Dog move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Jake’s attacks and special attacks and see how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Eat Spikes!

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Quick Kicks!

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Funky Junk

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

You Axe’d For It!

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Splits

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Belly Bump

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Stretchy Punch!

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Mace in Yo Face

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Where’s My Halfpipe?

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Rubber Stomach, Dude!

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Giddy Up!

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Strechin’ Out

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

That’s Heavy Dude!

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Rubber Stomach, Dude!

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Giddy Up!

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Strechin’ Out

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

That’s Heavy Dude!

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

Using proper perks is necessary to play Jake correctly (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Jake relies on a mix of fast melee attacks and air combos to deal most of the damage. He’s low on defense, so using defensive perks or perks that boost overall team damage is recommended for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Jake in MultiVersus:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Team Perk

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

Strong Perk

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

Standard Perk

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

MultiVersus Jake the Dog perk list

Here’s a list of all of Jake’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks in the game:

Signature perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Stay Limber, Dude

Jake's House ability bounces back hitting the ground.

1500 perk currency

Sticky

Enemies who touch Jake while he's stretching are stunned for a short duration

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Jake the Dog in MultiVersus?

You can unlock Jake the Dog by spending Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
There are a couple of ways to unlock Jake in MultiVersus:

  • Using fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does MultiVersus Jake the Dog cost?

You need to spend 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Jake the Dog from the shop.

All Jake the Dog variants and price

Jake has multiple outfits that can be purchased via the shop (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Jake has multiple skins available in the game to customize his looks. These outfits can be purchased by spending Gleamium in the shop.

Here’s a list of all Jake’s variants with their prices:

Jake the Dog Variants

Price

Cake

2000 Gleamium

Calico Cake

1500 Gleamium

Jake the Starchild

1500 Gleamium

Ugly Sweater Jake

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Jake

500 Gleamium

Jake the Dog fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Jake in the game. These rewards range from Fighter currency, Perk currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Jake the Dog:

Level

Rewards

1

Jake Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

Level 15+

300 Perk Currency

This concludes our MultiVersus Jake guide listing everything you need to know about this character from the Adventure Time show.

