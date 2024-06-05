MultiVersus Jake the Dog guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Jake the Dog is a Bruiser class character who has pretty great horizontal and vertical area coverage that helps him keep ranged and evasive fighters in check. He’s primarily designed to be played in a hit-and-run playstyle and punish opponent’s mistakes with strong air combos. Learning his vertical and horizontal knockback combos is very important to play him effectively.

That said, if you’re planning to main Jake and dominate in MultiVersus, this guide features important information about his best combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.

Best combos for MultiVersus Jake

Learning proper combos for Jake is necessary for winning (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Jake is a bruiser class in MultiVersus and his playstyle revolves around poking opponents and building damage over time with his fast attacks. He doesn’t have good defense which makes him susceptible to damage. Hence, prioritizing evasive maneuvers and learning proper combos becomes very important for playing him effectively.

Trending

Here’s a list of the best MultiVersus Jake combos:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Air Combo A/D + J key, W + J key, space, J key Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, square button Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, X button Knockback Combo A/D + J key, A/D + J key, K key, space, A/D + K key Left/right + square button, Left/right + square button, triangle button, X button, Left/right + triangle button Left/right + X button, Left/right + X button, Y button, A button, Left/right + Y button Bounce Combo Space, J key, S + J key, S + J key, S + J key X button, square button, down + square button, down + square button, down + square button A button, X button, down + X button, down + X button, down + X button Knockout Combo Space, J key, S + J key, J key, A/D + J key X button, square button, down + square button, square button, left/right + square button A button, X button, down + X button, X button, left/right + X button

MultiVersus Jake the Dog move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Jake’s attacks and special attacks and see how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Eat Spikes! J key Square key X key Ground Quick Kicks! Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Funky Junk A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground You Axe’d For It! W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Splits S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Belly Bump J key Square key X key Air Stretchy Punch! A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Mace in Yo Face W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Where’s My Halfpipe? S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Rubber Stomach, Dude! K key Triangle key Y key Ground Giddy Up! A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Strechin’ Out W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground That’s Heavy Dude! S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Rubber Stomach, Dude! K key Triangle key Y key Air Giddy Up! A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Strechin’ Out W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air That’s Heavy Dude! S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

Using proper perks is necessary to play Jake correctly (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Jake relies on a mix of fast melee attacks and air combos to deal most of the damage. He’s low on defense, so using defensive perks or perks that boost overall team damage is recommended for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Jake in MultiVersus:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Team Perk Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds Strong Perk 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor Standard Perk Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage

MultiVersus Jake the Dog perk list

Here’s a list of all of Jake’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks in the game:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Stay Limber, Dude Jake's House ability bounces back hitting the ground. 1500 perk currency Sticky Enemies who touch Jake while he's stretching are stunned for a short duration 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

Also read: All Multiversus characters tier list

How to unlock Jake the Dog in MultiVersus?

You can unlock Jake the Dog by spending Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Jake in MultiVersus:

Using fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does MultiVersus Jake the Dog cost?

You need to spend 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Jake the Dog from the shop.

All Jake the Dog variants and price

Jake has multiple outfits that can be purchased via the shop (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Jake has multiple skins available in the game to customize his looks. These outfits can be purchased by spending Gleamium in the shop.

Here’s a list of all Jake’s variants with their prices:

Jake the Dog Variants Price Cake 2000 Gleamium Calico Cake 1500 Gleamium Jake the Starchild 1500 Gleamium Ugly Sweater Jake 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Jake 500 Gleamium

Jake the Dog fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Jake in the game. These rewards range from Fighter currency, Perk currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Jake the Dog:

Level Rewards 1 Jake Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Level 15+ 300 Perk Currency

This concludes our MultiVersus Jake guide listing everything you need to know about this character from the Adventure Time show.

Check out more MultiVersus character guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback