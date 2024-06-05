  • home icon
MultiVersus Iron Giant guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2024 11:03 GMT
MultiVersus Iron Giant is a strong tank character (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus Iron Giant is a Tank character best known for his massive size and high defense. Despite his slow movement speed, Iron Giant can dominate the game with his size and devastating combos. As a Tank, he is an excellent character for absorbing damage, protecting allies, and controlling the arena. His long-reach attacks and high-damage combos can easily put opponents under pressure when utilized properly.

If you’re planning to dominate the arena with this character, this guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.

Best combos for MultiVersus Iron Giant

Correct combos can skyrocket Iron Giant's damage (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube @calked)

Iron Giant is a very strong Tank class character in MultiVersus. His enormous size allows him to act as a wall of defense for the team while his high-damaging attacks pressure opponents.

However, you must spend some time familiarizing yourself with Iron Giant’s slow movements and learn his attack timings to make the best use of him.

Here’s a list of the best Iron Giant combos in MultiVersus:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Air Launch Combo

A/D key + J key, W + J key, space, A/D + J key, A/D + K key

Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, left/right + square button, left/right + triangle button

Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, left/right + X button, left/right + Y button

Air Juggle Combo

Space, S + J key, S + K key, W + J key, W + J key, A/D + J key

X button, down + square button, down + triangle button, up + square button, up + square button, left/right + square button

A button, down + X button, down + Y button, up + X button, up + X button, left/right + X button

Grab Combo

A/D + K key, A/D key, A/D + K key, A/D + J key, A/D + J key

Left/right + triangle button, left/right, left/right + triangle button, left/right + square button, left/right + square button

Left/right + Y button, left/right, + Y button, left/right + X button, left/right + X button

Knockout Combo

Space, S + J key, space, J key, S + K key

X button, down + square button, X button, square button, down + triangle button

A button, down + X button, A button, X button, down + Y button

MultiVersus Iron Giant move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Iron Giant’s individual normal and special move lists and see how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Metal Eater

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Laying Back

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Car-lateral Damage

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Caution: Flying Metal

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

That... Is Art!

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Booster Barrage

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Rocket Kick

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Superman!

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Blast Radius

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Defensive Matrix

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Carry On

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Systems Are Go!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Cannonball

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Bolt Friends

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Rocket Boost!

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Systems Are Go!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Craterball!

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus

Correct perks are necessary to play Iron Giant effectively (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube @Legend Krazy)

Iron Giant relies on a mix of melee combos and his grab attacks to deal most of the damage. He’s already bulky and has high defense, so using offensive perks that boost his or the team’s damage is recommended for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Team Perk

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

Strong Perk

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Standard Perk

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

MultiVersus Iron Giant perk list

Here’s a list of all of Iron Giant’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Afterburners

Rocket boots ignite the ground and cause a firewall.

1500 perk currency

Static Discharge

Thorns passive deals more damage for each unique source of gray health.

1500 perk currency

Wrong Side of the Bed

Spawns with some Rage meter already filled.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemies stop them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Iron Giant in MultiVersus

There are a couple of ways to unlock Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

  • Using fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does MultiVersus Iron Giant cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Iron Giant from the shop.

All Iron Giant variants and price

Additional costumes for Iron Giant can be purchased via Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Iron Giant has multiple skins available in the game to customize his look to your liking. These outfits can be purchased via Gleamium in the shop.

Here’s a list of all Iron Giant’s variants with their prices:

Iron Giant Variants

Price

Iron Giant (Classic)

Free

Frankenstein Iron Giant

1500 Gleamium

Beach Giant

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Iron Giant

500 Gleamium

Iron Giant fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Iron Giant in the game. These rewards range from fighter currency, perk currency, and Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering MultiVersus Iron Giant:

Level

Rewards

1

Iron Giant Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

Level 15+

300 Perk Currency

This concludes our MultiVersus Iron Giant guide, listing this character’s moves, combos, outfits, unlock criteria, and fighter mastery rewards.

