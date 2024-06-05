MultiVersus Iron Giant guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
MultiVersus Iron Giant is a Tank character best known for his massive size and high defense. Despite his slow movement speed, Iron Giant can dominate the game with his size and devastating combos. As a Tank, he is an excellent character for absorbing damage, protecting allies, and controlling the arena. His long-reach attacks and high-damage combos can easily put opponents under pressure when utilized properly.
If you’re planning to dominate the arena with this character, this guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.
Best combos for MultiVersus Iron Giant
Iron Giant is a very strong Tank class character in MultiVersus. His enormous size allows him to act as a wall of defense for the team while his high-damaging attacks pressure opponents.
However, you must spend some time familiarizing yourself with Iron Giant’s slow movements and learn his attack timings to make the best use of him.
Here’s a list of the best Iron Giant combos in MultiVersus:
Combos
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Air Launch Combo
A/D key + J key, W + J key, space, A/D + J key, A/D + K key
Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, left/right + square button, left/right + triangle button
Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, left/right + X button, left/right + Y button
Air Juggle Combo
Space, S + J key, S + K key, W + J key, W + J key, A/D + J key
X button, down + square button, down + triangle button, up + square button, up + square button, left/right + square button
A button, down + X button, down + Y button, up + X button, up + X button, left/right + X button
Grab Combo
A/D + K key, A/D key, A/D + K key, A/D + J key, A/D + J key
In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Iron Giant’s individual normal and special move lists and see how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Attack move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Metal Eater
J key
Square key
X key
Ground
Laying Back
Hold A/D + J key
Hold Left/Right + Square key
Hold Left/Right + X key
Ground
Car-lateral Damage
A/D + J key
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Ground
Caution: Flying Metal
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Ground
That... Is Art!
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Air
Booster Barrage
J key
Square key
X key
Air
Rocket Kick
A/D + J key
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Air
Superman!
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Air
Blast Radius
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Special move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Defensive Matrix
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Ground
Carry On
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Ground
Systems Are Go!
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Ground
Cannonball
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Air
Bolt Friends
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Air
Rocket Boost!
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Air
Systems Are Go!
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Air
Craterball!
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Best perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus
Iron Giant relies on a mix of melee combos and his grab attacks to deal most of the damage. He’s already bulky and has high defense, so using offensive perks that boost his or the team’s damage is recommended for him.
Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Iron Giant in MultiVersus:
Perk Type
Perk
Effect
Signature Perk
Well Rounded
5% attack and defense boost
Team Perk
Protective Momentum
The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds
Strong Perk
Speed Force Assist
5% increased movement speed
Standard Perk
Pugilist
Melee attacks deal more damage
MultiVersus Iron Giant perk list
Here’s a list of all of Iron Giant’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:
Signature perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
5% attack and defense boost
Free
Afterburners
Rocket boots ignite the ground and cause a firewall.
1500 perk currency
Static Discharge
Thorns passive deals more damage for each unique source of gray health.
1500 perk currency
Wrong Side of the Bed
Spawns with some Rage meter already filled.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
15% damage boost after ally is knocked out
Free
Press the Advantage
Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds
1000 perk currency
That's Flammable, Doc!
Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
5% increased movement speed
Free
Airwalker
Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Dash attacks break armor
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage
1000 perk currency
Troll Tactics
Taunts give your enemies a rage buff
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Melee attacks deal more damage
Free
Armor Crush
Fully charged attacks break armor
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting armored enemies stop them from using armor
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying projectiles will reflect it back
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy
1000 perk currency
Static Electricity
Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds