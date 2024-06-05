MultiVersus Iron Giant guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Iron Giant is a Tank character best known for his massive size and high defense. Despite his slow movement speed, Iron Giant can dominate the game with his size and devastating combos. As a Tank, he is an excellent character for absorbing damage, protecting allies, and controlling the arena. His long-reach attacks and high-damage combos can easily put opponents under pressure when utilized properly.

If you’re planning to dominate the arena with this character, this guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.

Best combos for MultiVersus Iron Giant

Correct combos can skyrocket Iron Giant's damage (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube @calked)

Iron Giant is a very strong Tank class character in MultiVersus. His enormous size allows him to act as a wall of defense for the team while his high-damaging attacks pressure opponents.

Trending

However, you must spend some time familiarizing yourself with Iron Giant’s slow movements and learn his attack timings to make the best use of him.

Here’s a list of the best Iron Giant combos in MultiVersus:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Air Launch Combo A/D key + J key, W + J key, space, A/D + J key, A/D + K key Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, left/right + square button, left/right + triangle button Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, left/right + X button, left/right + Y button Air Juggle Combo Space, S + J key, S + K key, W + J key, W + J key, A/D + J key X button, down + square button, down + triangle button, up + square button, up + square button, left/right + square button A button, down + X button, down + Y button, up + X button, up + X button, left/right + X button Grab Combo A/D + K key, A/D key, A/D + K key, A/D + J key, A/D + J key Left/right + triangle button, left/right, left/right + triangle button, left/right + square button, left/right + square button Left/right + Y button, left/right, + Y button, left/right + X button, left/right + X button Knockout Combo Space, S + J key, space, J key, S + K key X button, down + square button, X button, square button, down + triangle button A button, down + X button, A button, X button, down + Y button

Also read: MultiVersus Superman guide

MultiVersus Iron Giant move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Iron Giant’s individual normal and special move lists and see how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Metal Eater J key Square key X key Ground Laying Back Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Car-lateral Damage A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Caution: Flying Metal W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground That... Is Art! S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Booster Barrage J key Square key X key Air Rocket Kick A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Superman! W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Blast Radius S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Defensive Matrix K key Triangle key Y key Ground Carry On A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Systems Are Go! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Cannonball S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Bolt Friends K key Triangle key Y key Air Rocket Boost! A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Systems Are Go! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Craterball! S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus

Correct perks are necessary to play Iron Giant effectively (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube @Legend Krazy)

Iron Giant relies on a mix of melee combos and his grab attacks to deal most of the damage. He’s already bulky and has high defense, so using offensive perks that boost his or the team’s damage is recommended for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Team Perk Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds Strong Perk Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Standard Perk Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage

MultiVersus Iron Giant perk list

Here’s a list of all of Iron Giant’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Afterburners Rocket boots ignite the ground and cause a firewall. 1500 perk currency Static Discharge Thorns passive deals more damage for each unique source of gray health. 1500 perk currency Wrong Side of the Bed Spawns with some Rage meter already filled. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemies stop them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

Also read: All Multiversus characters tier list

How to unlock Iron Giant in MultiVersus

There are a couple of ways to unlock Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

Using fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does MultiVersus Iron Giant cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Iron Giant from the shop.

All Iron Giant variants and price

Additional costumes for Iron Giant can be purchased via Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Iron Giant has multiple skins available in the game to customize his look to your liking. These outfits can be purchased via Gleamium in the shop.

Here’s a list of all Iron Giant’s variants with their prices:

Iron Giant Variants Price Iron Giant (Classic) Free Frankenstein Iron Giant 1500 Gleamium Beach Giant 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Iron Giant 500 Gleamium

Iron Giant fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Iron Giant in the game. These rewards range from fighter currency, perk currency, and Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering MultiVersus Iron Giant:

Level Rewards 1 Iron Giant Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Level 15+ 300 Perk Currency

This concludes our MultiVersus Iron Giant guide, listing this character’s moves, combos, outfits, unlock criteria, and fighter mastery rewards.

Check out more MultiVersus character guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback