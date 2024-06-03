MultiVersus Taz guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus' Taz is a Bruiser-type character, best used in an aggressive playstyle. He has solid recovery options, outstanding speed, and large-area coverage that allows him to chase down opponents and maintain pressure. The strong melee attacks can be chained together with his passive ability “Tasty” to inflict huge damage and secure faster knockdowns.

He has a very fun playstyle that you'll easily recognize from the Looney Tunes show. However, it can be a little tricky for new players to use him optimally. Thus, if you want to main this character, this MultiVersus Taz guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.

Best combos for Taz in MultiVersus

Taz can be devastating with the right combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Taz is a strong Bruiser character in MultiVersus and comes with decent horizontal coverage and air combos. Most of his combos are short and pretty straightforward to perform, but you will still need a bit of practice with spacing and timing to execute them properly.

His Taz-Nado is also a crucial part of his gameplay that must be weaved in between his attacks to maintain pressure and keep evasive enemies in check.

Here’s a list of the best Taz combos in MultiVersus:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Basic Melee combo J + S key, J + A/D key, J key Square button + down, square button + left/right, square button X button + down, X button + left/right, X button Stunklock combo Space, J + A/D key, K key X button, square button + left/right, triangle button A button, X button + left/right, Y button Air Knockout combo Space, K + S key, J key, K key, K + S key, Space, J + S key, K + W key X button, triangle button + down, square button, circle button, triangle button + down, X button, square button + down, triangle button + up A button, Y button + down, X button, B button, Y button + down, A button, X button + down, Y button + up Knockback combo Space, J + A/D key, J + A/D key X button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right A button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

MultiVersus' Taz move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Taz’s individual normal and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Soup’s On! J key Square key X key Ground Taz-Bite Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Well-Seasoned A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Slam-Wich W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Stomp Stomp Stomp! S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Soup-Er Spinner J key Square key X key Air Feed the Beast A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Flying Slam-Wich W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Sunder Down Under S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Chew ‘Em Up, Spit ‘Em Out K key Triangle key Y key Ground Taz-Nado A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Dogpile! Dogpile! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground You Spit What You Eat S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Eating On The Fly K key Triangle key Y key Air Taz-Nado A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Dogpile! Dogpile! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air You Spit What You Eat S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Taz in MultiVersus

Choosing the right perks for Taz is important for winning in MultiVersus. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Taz relies on a mix of melee combos and his spin attack to deal most damage. Hence, using offensive perks that boost his personal damage is recommended.

Here are the best perks to use on Taz in MultiVersus:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Team Perk Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage Strong Perk 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor Standard Perk Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage

MultiVersus Taz perk list

Here’s a list of all of Taz’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Iron Stomach After Taz eats a Projectile, he will spit out an anvil item instead of the Projectile he ate. 1500 perk currency I Gotta Get In There! Taz’s allies can jump into his dogpile attack, giving it more damage, knockback, duration and armor 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Taz in MultiVersus

You can unlock Taz by spending Fighter Currency or Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Taz in MultiVersus:

Using fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

Also read: All achievements and trophies in MultiVersus

How much does Taz cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Taz from the shop.

All MultiVersus Taz variants and price

Taz has multiple outfits in the game (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Taz has multiple outfits available in the game to customize his look to your liking. These outfits can be purchased by spending Gleamium in the shop.

Here’s a list of all Taz’s variants with their prices:

Taz Variants Price Tune Squad ‘96 Taz 800 Gleamium Tune Squad Taz 800 Gleamium Beachcomber Taz 500 Gleamium Tooniverse Taz 500 Gleamium

Taz fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Taz in the game. These rewards range from Fighter currency, Perk currency, and Gleamium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Taz:

Level Rewards 1 Taz Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Level 15+ 300 Perk Currency

This concludes our MultiVersus Taz guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from the Looney Tunes show.

