  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • MultiVersus Taz guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Taz guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2024 18:07 GMT
Taz in MultiVersus is a fast-paced Bruiser character (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Taz in MultiVersus is a fast-paced Bruiser character (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus' Taz is a Bruiser-type character, best used in an aggressive playstyle. He has solid recovery options, outstanding speed, and large-area coverage that allows him to chase down opponents and maintain pressure. The strong melee attacks can be chained together with his passive ability “Tasty” to inflict huge damage and secure faster knockdowns.

He has a very fun playstyle that you'll easily recognize from the Looney Tunes show. However, it can be a little tricky for new players to use him optimally. Thus, if you want to main this character, this MultiVersus Taz guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about him.

Best combos for Taz in MultiVersus

Taz can be devastating with the right combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Taz can be devastating with the right combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Taz is a strong Bruiser character in MultiVersus and comes with decent horizontal coverage and air combos. Most of his combos are short and pretty straightforward to perform, but you will still need a bit of practice with spacing and timing to execute them properly.

also-read-trending Trending

His Taz-Nado is also a crucial part of his gameplay that must be weaved in between his attacks to maintain pressure and keep evasive enemies in check.

Here’s a list of the best Taz combos in MultiVersus:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Basic Melee combo

J + S key, J + A/D key, J key

Square button + down, square button + left/right, square button

X button + down, X button + left/right, X button

Stunklock combo

Space, J + A/D key, K key

X button, square button + left/right, triangle button

A button, X button + left/right, Y button

Air Knockout combo

Space, K + S key, J key, K key, K + S key, Space, J + S key, K + W key

X button, triangle button + down, square button, circle button, triangle button + down, X button, square button + down, triangle button + up

A button, Y button + down, X button, B button, Y button + down, A button, X button + down, Y button + up

Knockback combo

Space, J + A/D key, J + A/D key

X button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right

A button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

MultiVersus' Taz move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Taz’s individual normal and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Soup’s On!

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Taz-Bite

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Well-Seasoned

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Slam-Wich

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Stomp Stomp Stomp!

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Soup-Er Spinner

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Feed the Beast

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Flying Slam-Wich

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Sunder Down Under

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Chew ‘Em Up, Spit ‘Em Out

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Taz-Nado

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Dogpile! Dogpile!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

You Spit What You Eat

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Eating On The Fly

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Taz-Nado

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Dogpile! Dogpile!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

You Spit What You Eat

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Taz in MultiVersus

Choosing the right perks for Taz is important for winning in MultiVersus. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Choosing the right perks for Taz is important for winning in MultiVersus. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Taz relies on a mix of melee combos and his spin attack to deal most damage. Hence, using offensive perks that boost his personal damage is recommended.

Here are the best perks to use on Taz in MultiVersus:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Team Perk

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

Strong Perk

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

Standard Perk

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

MultiVersus Taz perk list

Here’s a list of all of Taz’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Iron Stomach

After Taz eats a Projectile, he will spit out an anvil item instead of the Projectile he ate.

1500 perk currency

I Gotta Get In There!

Taz’s allies can jump into his dogpile attack, giving it more damage, knockback, duration and armor

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Taz in MultiVersus

You can unlock Taz by spending Fighter Currency or Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
You can unlock Taz by spending Fighter Currency or Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Taz in MultiVersus:

  • Using fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

Also read: All achievements and trophies in MultiVersus

How much does Taz cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Taz from the shop.

All MultiVersus Taz variants and price

Taz has multiple outfits in the game (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Taz has multiple outfits in the game (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Taz has multiple outfits available in the game to customize his look to your liking. These outfits can be purchased by spending Gleamium in the shop.

Here’s a list of all Taz’s variants with their prices:

Taz Variants

Price

Tune Squad ‘96 Taz

800 Gleamium

Tune Squad Taz

800 Gleamium

Beachcomber Taz

500 Gleamium

Tooniverse Taz

500 Gleamium

Taz fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Taz in the game. These rewards range from Fighter currency, Perk currency, and Gleamium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Taz:

Level

Rewards

1

Taz Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

Level 15+

300 Perk Currency

This concludes our MultiVersus Taz guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from the Looney Tunes show.

Check out more MultiVersus character guides here:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी