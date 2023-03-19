Murmuring Obols and Whispering Key in Diablo 4: What are they and how to obtain them?

The Diablo 4 early access beta is in full swing, and as players explore the game further, they come across new items and loot, some of which they aren't exactly sure what to do with.

The two items puzzling members of the community are Murmuring Obols and Whispering Key. Obols are a form of currency that one acquires as they progress further in the game.

Their immediate use is not apparent, and some players seem to be having a tough time trying to understand what these resources can be used for.

This guide will go over everything you need to know about Murmuring Obols and Whispering Key in Diablo 4, along with how to obtain more of them.

Using Murmuring Obols and Whispering Key in Diablo 4

Murmuring Obols is an in-game resource that you can use for valuable items. To do so, make your way to the Purveyor of Curiosities shop, marked on your map with a bank icon. Thereafter, you will be able to purchase the following items:

All weapons specific to your character class

Cap

Tunic

Gloves

Boots

Pants

Whispering Key

Use Murmuring Obols to get your hands on these valuable items in Diablo 4. Each of them is quite rare, and you might need to spend upto 75 Obols to obtain the item.

However, simply spending Obols does not guarantee a rare drop. There is a fair bit of RNG present in the Purveyor of Curiosities, hence, you must spend this resource wisely.

Additionally, you will also be able to use Murmuring Orbs to obtain the Whispering Key. This is a core resource required to unlock Silent Chests in Diablo 4. They can be obtained for 20 Obols and it’s advised that during any given point in your progress in the RPG, you have one of these in your inventory.

To see the number of Murmuring Obols you are carrying, make your way to the Character menu and view the currency at the bottom of the screen.

Obtaining Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

To farm Murmuring Obols in the game, complete the various in-game world events that take place now and then across the map.

These events will be highlighted with a red circle; depending on your region, you will receive certain tasks. From surviving against enemies for two minutes to escorting a phantom spirit, the quests range greatly in variety.

The usual rewards for completing these will be 20 Murmuring Obols, gear, gold, and more healing flasks. While these quests are not mandatory, you can still partake in them if you feel lucky with your Purveyor of Curiosities roll.

