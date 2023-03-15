Nessa's Oblation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023) 

Nessa's Oblation is a new weapon from Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid, dropping from the first, second, and final encounters. Due to the increased number of weapon types in the game, adjusting an existing loadout according to a new Shotgun will always be tough.

Thankfully, Nessa's Oblation comes with some great perks that can fit in nicely with any type of build. The Precision Framed Slug archetype, alongside the Void element and artifact perks, can clear adds (additional enemies) and deal increased precision damage to bosses.

The following article will list the best perk combinations on the Void Shotgun from Root of Nightmares.

Best perk combination on Nessa's Oblation for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) Usage and how to get the weapon

First encounter of Root of Nightmares (Image via Destiny 2)

Nessa's Oblation is exclusively tied to the Root of Nightmares Raid. However, players will have a chance to craft it once they collect five deepsight versions. Cataclysm, Scission, and Nezarec encounters have this weapon in their loot pools.

Players need 20 Spoils of Conquest each week to obtain the deepsight version from the final chest of the Raid. Since Nessa's Oblation is a Pinpoint Slug Shotgun, its role falls along the same lines as Heritage from Deep Stone Crypt.

Both weapons contain similar perks in their columns, allowing everyone to use the archetype against bosses and Champions from close range. Additionally, crafting the weapon will grant enhanced perks, resulting in even more damage output.

Boss encounters such as those with Templar, Taniks, Gahlran, Caiatl, and Champions from any activity require players to damage them from up close. This is also one of the reasons why the dual-Shotgun strategy became popular against Taniks.

Hence, anyone who doesn't own a good Energy Slug Shotgun can go for Nessa's Oblation. However, most of the perks are PvE-focused, making it a secondary choice for the Crucible. The following points will state the best perks for PvP anyway.

2) PvP god roll

Destiny 2 Nessa's Oblation PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Since Nessa's Oblation is a Slug Shotgun, the Guardian's main priority while taking fights should always be on the head, since the archetype fails to one-shot kill Guardians on the body.

The best perks on Nessa's Oblation are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Reconstruction for overflow slowly with time.

Opening Shot for increased Range and Accuracy with the first shot from the magazine.

Harmony and Vorpal Weapon are good damage perks against Guardians as well.

3) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 Nessa's Oblation god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, Nessa's Oblation is best suited to deal increased precision damage to bosses and elites. Due to this, the following perks will focus on a sustained DPS role rather than add clearing.

The Destiny 2 PvE god roll recommended for Nessa's Oblation are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Reconstruction for overflow slowly with time.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% damage to bosses.

Focused Fury can compete equally with Vorpal Weapon, since the former can grant 20% increased damage with the lower half of the magazine. For add clearing, a combination of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds is recommended.

Poll : 0 votes