Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table for all encounters 

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares contest mode has ended for everyone, as players can go and farm new gears from the Raid. Ranging across four encounters, players will get access to many unique weapons and armor pieces. Based on the designs, the Traveler also seems to have terraformed Guardian gear aside from the Pyramid ship.

This article lists the entire loot table for all encounters, making it easy for players to target-farm anything from a specific portion of the Raid. Typically, all its weapons are craftable, and gamers will get a guaranteed chance at a red-border focus each week from the final boss chest.

Completing the Destiny 2 weekly challenge tied to a specific encounter will also spawn two chests eventually, granting everyone an increased chance at obtaining a standard weapon, a red-bordered one, or an armor piece.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on drops from the loot table of each encounter and does not mention god rolls.

Loot pool for each encounter from Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares (2023)

1) Cataclysm

First encounter arena in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie

Cataclysm is the first major encounter of the Raid, requiring Guardians to carry orbs, defeat Psions, Tormentors, and clear out tons of adds (additional enemies). A full guide for the entire encounter can be found here. The gears tied to the loot pool in it are as follows:

Briar's Contempt Solar Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle.

Koraxis' Distress Strand Legendary Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Nessa's Oblation Void Legendary Shotgun.

Legendary chest armor.

Legendary helmet.

Legendary gauntlets.

As mentioned earlier, completing the weekly challenge associated with this encounter can spawn two chests at the end.

2) Scission

Scission encounter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Scission is the second major encounter in the Raid, where players need to switch sides and jump from one platform to another across three floors. A full guide for this encounter can be found in this article. The following gears can be found after opening the final chest in this encounter:

Mykel's Reverence Legendary Strand Sidearm.

Koraxis' Distress Strand Legendary Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Acasia's Rejection Solar Legendary Trace Rifle.

Nessa's Oblation Void Legendary Shotgun.

Legendary chest armor.

Legendary boots.

Legendary gauntlets.

Similar to the previous encounter, players can spawn in two chests at the end, upon weekly challenge completion.

3) Macrocosm

Macrocosm encounter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Macrocosm is the first major boss fight of the Raid, which does not follow any mechanics related to the previous two encounters. After entering the arena, players will need to align planets from both sides while standing on four different platforms. A full guide on the encounter can be found within this link.

Gears tied to this encounter are as follows:

Mykel's Reverence Strand Legendary Sidearm.

Rufus' Fury Strand Legendary Auto Rifle.

Acasia'a Rejection Solar Legendary Trace Rifle.

Legendary chest armor.

Legendary class item.

Legendary boots.

Completing the weekly challenges tied to this encounter will also spawn two chests at the end.

4) Nezarec boss fight

Nezarec at the end of the Raid cutscene in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Nezarec is the final boss of Root of Nightmares, whose fight takes place in an arena filled with round platforms and seeds. Players can refer to this article for a full guide on the Nezarec boss battle. The gears tied to this encounter are as follows:

Conditional Finality Stasis Exotic Shotgun.

All weapons from the Raid loot pool.

Legendary helmet.

Legendary boots.

Legendary class item.

Players can choose to complete specific challenges on different encounters to increase the drop chance of Conditional Finality Exotic.

Poll : 0 votes