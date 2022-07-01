Apex Legends qualifies in the Esports Game of the Year category for the Esports Awards 2022

The Esports Awards recently unveiled its first set of finalists. and battle royale enthusiasts were pleased to see that Apex Legends made it to the list. Since the Respawn Entertainment title was not included in the previous year, the Esports Game of the Year award nomination means a lot to the fans of the game.

The Esports Award was founded in 2015 and is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies that gamers look forward to every year. This year, the celebrations will be hosted on December 13, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. Players can head over to this link to cast their vote for their favorite game/esports personality.

Esports Awards 2022: Apex Legends nomination

The first set of finalists were announced for the following categories:

Content Group of the Year

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Esports Content Series of the Year

Esports Game of the Year

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon

Esports Personality of the Year

Streamer of the Year

Michael Ashford, CEO, Esports Awards commented:

“It’s such an honour to be able to provide a platform for the hardworking individuals, brands and companies in esports to get the recognition that they deserve. We look forward to hosting all our finalists in Las Vegas in December for the ultimate celebration.”

Apex Legends was one of the nine games to be nominated for the Esports Game of the Year category in the Esports Awards 2022. Alongside the EA title, here are eight other games that have a thriving esports scenario and are the finalists:

League of Legends

VALORANT

CS:GO

Rocket League

Dota 2

Free Fire

Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

Apex Legends is one of the most popular games that is currently in its thirteenth season. The battle royale match of the title lasts for around 20 minutes, where players have to form a squad of three and take on 19 other squads. The title also has a collection of 21 different characters with special abilities.

The mobile version of the immensely popular game was released globally a few weeks ago and has already amassed huge popularity on mobile gaming platforms. Players can expect to be nominated in the Esports Mobile Game of the Year category next year.

Coming to the esports scenario, the awaited Apex Legends Global Series 2022 Championship is coming up, and the Group Stage is all set to commence on July 7, 2022. The final match of the tournament is scheduled to be held on July 10, 2022 and will be aired on YouTube, Steam, and Twitch at 5:00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far