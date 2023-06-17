"Arduous task to find funding for shows" xQc talks about streaming possibilities with Kick

Felix “xQc”’s move to Kick has been the talk of the internet since the reveal broke on June 16, 2023. The streamer has been fairly open about why he will not stream on Kick in addition to Twitch. However, in a recent Twitch stream, Felix highlighted a very important reason as to what makes Stake’s platform such a good idea for him and other streamers. It will allow him to create more than just live streams without worrying about funding.

The possibility of creating new shows and community-led events appeared to be a major selling point for xQc when it came to signing that 100M two-year deal with Kick. Since he isn’t bound to one platform or another, he can easily create content there, as well as Twitch.

“It’s been an arduous task to find funding for shows. Like, activities, shows, and things that take a lot of funding, right?”

xQc discusses important reason for switching to Kick

There were several reasons why xQc felt Kick appealed to him. While he appreciates not being exclusive anywhere and can stream wherever he likes, another part of this deal was very attractive to him.

“It’s been legitimately difficult ways to fund - one, sponsors pulled out and two and for people to have, it’s been asked in other people’s contracts, I’m not gonna say who, people that I know, to ask for funding from the company, from the platform, to get stuff done, and no way.”

According to the streamer, it can be incredibly frustrating to find funding to create events or shows. Felix stated he’s not the only streamer who had problems getting things funded when it came to Twitch. However, that doesn’t appear to be a problem for him on Kick.

“When I said, yo, Eddie, if I have like an idea, and it costs like, that much, right? He’s like, yeah, don’t even think about it, f**kin’ send it, and then, I’ll take care of it.”

(Clip begins at 1:07:23)

According to xQc, he can do almost anything he wants through Kick. If the platform will fund his ideas and shows, it’s worth it for him to appear on the platform. Since the streamer moved to Stake’s platform, the website revealed that traffic has increased 50 times more than normal.

“I genuinely hope that people are excited about that, and we get good ideas, and share ideas, and just have community ran events. Whatever that means, whatever that is, it’s like endless.”

The possibilities genuinely seem endless for xQc, now that he’s made his big move to Kick. The smaller streaming platform has the funding to create whatever Felix wants, and his move has made it clear that he will bring in more viewership.

Social media reacts to xQc on Kick

Some felt the streamer was entitled, asking for money from the platform (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

At least one YouTube commenter wasn’t impressed, suggesting xQc could just fund these sorts of programs himself instead of asking the platform to do it for him.

Is it about gambling? Some viewers think so (Image via YouTube)

Some still think this is because xQc wants to gamble on Stake and pointed that out in their YouTube comments. However, due to his ongoing court case, he’s not allowed to gamble.

Whether it's a shot fired at Twitch, or Stake's platform crashing thanks to too many viewers, this has been a hot topic (Image via YouTube)

Other comments highlight that xQc brought so much traffic that Kick’s website crashed. Several major names have moved, but Felix brought massive numbers with him. Some think Twitch has been defeated, but at least, at this moment, Felix will continue to stream a bit on Amazon’s platform.

Felix can say nearly whatever he wants on this new platform, which excites some fans (Image via YouTube)

A YouTube response suggested he could now use words that won’t get him banned - like Twitch banned simp back in 2020. However, some things will remain undiscussed, like his court case with Adept. That isn’t due to restrictions on Kick but for legal reasons.

The most important takeaway from this clip was that he could receive funding from the platform for potential tournaments, shows, and community-led events. That could become a major deal for other streamers in the future, should they wish to jump ship.

Poll : 0 votes