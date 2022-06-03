"Battlefield 2042 is The Matrix Resurrections, when what we deserved was Top Gun Maverick": Community complains about consistent poor quality

It's been nearly eight months since EA released Battlefield 2042 as the next breakthrough in the iconic military-shooter series. It was supposed to take the franchise and its developers to new heights.

Unfortunately, it has been a case of much ado about nothing. To make matters worse, players have found out how many things are missing in the current game compared to the older titles.

The problems with Battlefield 2042 aren't limited to a few areas, as it started with the bugs. While DICE has fixed at least a few of them, fans have called out their shabby quality and poor execution.

Unfortunately for the developers, users haven't taken the subpar quality lightly. What has irritated the fanbase the most is the numerous things the current game lacks.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to missing aspects in current game

Story continues below ad

The original post was put up by u/ThatsMrPapaToYou, who shared a screengrab of another Reddit post. It was a detailed analysis of the missing features in Battlefield 2042.

All these features have been present in at least one past title. Fans would assume that the next generation of the series will at least have the same features as the older games.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, and gamers have repeatedly spoken up about it.

Other users also shared their opinions on the topic. DICE has actively collected feedback from fans, but one person believes that it's just for show.

Story continues below ad

They think that the posts in the subreddit are enough for the developers to become aware of the problem. However, it hasn't been the case, which has led to many doubting DICE's intentions.

Another player believes that the list will be great for anybody looking to make a competitor for the Battlefield series. It contains a huge amount of things that fans want, and any military shooter with those elements could potentially woo the distraught gamers.

Story continues below ad

People are so angry with DICE that one believes that the developers should be made to read the list every day.

Story continues below ad

One player admitted the Battlefield games have a history of poor launches filled with bugs. However, they have no remaining hopes for Battlefield 2042 and don't think it can be salvaged.

Some refused to believe DICE's earlier claims that feedback wasn't provided as they think users have made ample efforts to point out the shortcomings.

Story continues below ad

A few have already given up on Battlefield 2042 for other titles like Hell Let Loose and Insurgency Sandstorm. While the two titles aren't exactly like-for-like, they're appreciated in the gaming community for their quality.

One fan wants the main post to be pinned and updated after every patch. They think the players have the right to know how many things they're missing in Battlefield 2042.

Story continues below ad

At the time of writing, Battlefield 4 is nearly nine years old. Yet, fans find more substance in it and still play the title.

For many fans, Battlefield 4 is what any game in the franchise should be. It has also received more content and features in an identical timeframe, which hasn't been the case with Battlefield 2042.

One common question that is part of every discussion is about gamers' persistence with the title. For one individual, there's no hope left, and the franchise might be doomed as well.

Story continues below ad

With the upcoming release of Season One, some fans have hope about the game. However, poor execution will cause further fury and upset them even more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far