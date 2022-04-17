"Big toothpaste vibes": Battlefield 2042 players make fun, blame the game's main color code for its failure

There is no shortage of reasons why Battlefield 2042 has turned into a poor game since launch. Much of EA and DICE's promises didn't ultimately materialize, and things have gone from bad to worse.

The biggest reasons that the players have cited are the bugs, specialists, and the quality of content. While the resentment against them has continued, few players have a new target on their minds. It seems that the game's color-coding has also been blamed now for its failure.

The color code of Battlefield 2042 seems to have become a sudden target for the fans. Like several radical decisions, the developers decided to make a change with the designs. So far, it has been another nightmarish change that was barely required.

Battlefield 2042 players are not big fans of the color code of the game

The main post was made by Reddit user u/mjaul, who posted the game's color palette. The sea-green tinge wasn't a favorite as other players joined the discussion. Some claimed that the logo gave strange feelings, while others stated the more prevalent problems with the game.

The original post about the issue (Image via Reddit/mjaul)

One player responded that the logo gives out major toothpaste vibes, while another player stated they would trade in the game for a tube of toothpaste. This perhaps shows the conditions of Battlefield 2042 and how much the player's sentiments are against it.

Another player stated that the colors look rough on the eyes and even impact the game's User Interface (UI). The player also remarked sarcastically that such mistakes are expected from an "indie" developer like DICE.

There have been incidents where a developer has commented that players have brutal expectations. The developer pinned the game's poor reception on the overtly negative attitude of the players.

The swings have now changed as players feel the other way around that expecting a UI designer to understand color codes will be too much.

Other players like the color, but they're not okay with the constant spamming that makes it irritable.

Few are okay with the game using the color to depict a futuristic design. However, they feel that a significant letdown is poor UI design and design choices.

The consensus is that the color won't seem very poor if used in a lighter way. The constant use of it in an enforced manner appears to be the problem.

Another player commented that there could be improvements, but the main problem isn't the color. The player also felt that the main post owner was making a post about the color because of the way they dislike Battlefield 2042 in general.

One person commented that the color used as the main palette hurts their eyes.

The UI design seems to be a much bigger worry than the color being used in Battlefield 2042.

A post about the color complaint brought up the issue of the delayed Season One. For some players, seeing the new content of the promised season will be much more worthwhile than a change in colors.

There were also comments from players that it was just a piece of color. One person commented that the community was stretching the issue with their objective of the problem.

Like all things in life, the preference for colors is a matter of subjective preferences. What has made the situation so grave is the actual performance of Battlefield 2042.

The above discussions would have been unlikely had the game's performance been excellent. It remains to be seen if DICE and EA can improve the game in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar