Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3 full patch notes: Trials matchmaking, Nightmare Containment fixes and more

The fourth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is live right now, with Bungie deploying a short patch to fix minor issues in activities.

The sandbox has been adjusting with the new Solar rework for the last four weeks. Guardians all across the system are trying to find the best builds and gears to synergize with the new abilities.

With the reset, Destiny 2 has numerous new activities, items from vendors and seasonal challenges. With three weeks remaining until Grandmaster Nightfall, everyone is eyeing a 1585 cap to access the endgame activity.

The Bound in Sorrow's fourth step is also live, where Zavala reaches the end of a confrontation with his wife, Safiyah.

Amidst all this, Bungie released the Hotfix version of 4.1.0.3.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes of Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3 (June 14)

1) Activities

Raids and Dungeons

Templar attacks won't be interrupted by Titan's hammers in Vault of Glass (Image via Destiny 2)

Moving forward, the Grasp of Avarice dungeon will only drop a Pinnacle reward upon completion when it is the featured dungeon of the week.

Encounter completions during non-featured weeks have a chance to drop a Powerful reward.

Players can learn more about the new rotator system in the previous TWAB here.

Vault of Glass: Fixed an issue where a Titan’s Solar Throwing Hammer could interrupt boss attacks from the Templar.

Fixed an issue where Sunspots could break immune shields in Vault of Glass, Garden of Salvation, and Vow of the Disciple.

2) Derelict Leviathan

Royal Pools location on the Leviathan Derelict (Image via Destiny 2)

Sever: Fixed an issue where players could not teleport all out of Shame and Reconciliation Sever activities after the boss is defeated.

Nightmare Containment: Fixed an issue where The Machinist refused to rocket and stomp players when she was supposed to.

The Machinist will now periodically shoot a blaze of rockets at players and stomp when they get too close.

3) Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris new armor set (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where players were not appropriately matched based on win count in Trials of Osiris.

With this issue fixed, the Flawless pool and Flawless pool loot will once again be enabled on Sundays at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time.

4) Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Well Rounded perk will no longer trigger when a player cancels a charged grenade.

The Destiny 2 Solstice is scheduled to be released next month on July 19, with Grandmaster Nightfalls returning on July 5.

