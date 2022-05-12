How to obtain the Meteorite of Astel in Elden Ring, the sorcery that calls a hail of small meteorites

Elden Ring has some incredibly powerful incantations and sorceries that the Tarnished will be able to tap into the more they explore the secrets of the Lands Between. One of the most powerful spells in the game that players will get their hands on is the Meteorite of Astel, which will allow them to call a hail of small meteorites from the void and hurl them at enemies.

This Sorcery is considered one of the most powerful in the game, and while it does come with a relatively high FP cost, the damage that it brings to the table outweighs almost all of its cons.

The Meteorite of Astel requires 55 Intelligence to use, and its usage time can be extended significantly by just holding down the spell cast button. The meteors of the spell do approximately 700-900 damage at level 150 per projectile, based on the build players are going for.

Additionally, the damage can be buffed further with the use of the Meteorite Staff, which increases the potency of all Gravity Spells.

So how can the Tarnished get their hands on the Meteorite of Astel in Elden Ring?

Obtaining the Meteorite of Astel in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Tarnished will unfortunately not be able to get their hands on the Meteorite of Astel Sorcery early on in the Elden Ring narrative. It is a late-game spell, and they will have to reach at least the final area of the game, which is the Mountaintop of the Giants, before they can obtain it.

The spell is also a drop from a difficult boss, and it’s advised that players new to the RPG progress normally in the game’s narrative and not rush forth to obtain it.

Hence, to get their hands on the Meteorite of Astel, the Elden Ring Tarnished will first be required to:

Gain access to the Consecrated Snowfields in the Mountaintops of the Giants regions of the Lands Between. However, players will not be able to reach this area directly, as they will first need to piece together the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Rold to be able to reach it.

One-half of the Medallion can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics, where there will be an NPC disguised as a pot. After interacting with it, the Elden Ring Tarnished will obtain one portion of the key. The other half, however, can be obtained in Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants after beating Commander Niall.

After reaching the Consecrated Snowfields, players will be required to make their way to the northwestern portion of the region to Yelough Anix Tunnels. Visibility is one of the biggest enemies in this part of the map, and the snow blizzard can indeed be very difficult to maneuver around. Players are first requested to obtain the map of the region, which will reveal the icon for the dungeon, and they can then make their way to it.

The Yelough Anix Tunnels is considered the best spot for leveling weapons as players will collect a lot of Smithing Stone 8s from the mine, which will take their weapons to level 24. However, to obtain the Meteorite of Astel, players will need to beat the boss of the area, which is Astel, Star of Darkness.

Players who have been completing Ranni, the Witch’s questline, will be quite familiar with this enemy. This is another version of the boss, who boasts the same movesets, however, it hits harder and has a bit more HP. Players can use a summon to make things significantly easier in the fight, and after defeating the foe, they will automatically be rewarded with the Meteorite of Astel Sorcery.

The Meteorite of Astel goes incredibly well with the Cerulean Hidden Tear Mixed Physik, as the mages will then have 15 seconds of unlimited FP that will allow them to spam the spell repeatedly.

While it’s potent in PvP, the Sorcery outshines when it comes to facing some of the biggest bosses in Elden Ring. The more the surface area of an enemy, the more meteorites will be hitting them, and players will be able to chunk them out in seconds.

