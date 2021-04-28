Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Transient Resin, Dream Solvent, Sanctifying Essence, and other new features

While the major pieces of content in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update have been covered thoroughly, the patch's minor content is also worth covering.

Genshin Impact's 1.5 update will introduce a lot of key features that players will get used to right away. Bosses like Azhdaha and Cryo Hypostasis will be enemies that players will easily remember, while something like the Housing System will be a revolutionary new feature. These are prime examples of major pieces of content that seem flashy on paper.

The minor pieces of content that will be covered here will include stuff like Transient Resin, Dream Solvent, and Sanctifying Essence. They're not useless by any means (for some players, Transient Resin will be highly desirable), but they're a lot simpler to explain to new players compared to the aforementioned major pieces of content.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Transient Resin, Dream Solvent, and Sanctifying Essence will be added to Genshin Impact in the 1.5 update (Image via miHoYo)

Transient Resin, Dream Solvent, and Sanctifying Essence are not the only new items to be added to Genshin Impact in the 1.5 update. There are also several miscellaneous features that deserve to be mentioned in this article for the player's convenience.

Transient Resin

Like other Resin items, Transient Resin will refill a player's Resin count by 60. It should be available for 1200 Realm Currency.

As seen above, this item has an expiration date, so it will primarily be useful for hardcore gamers that will burn through their Resin in Genshin Impact.

Dream Solvent

[BETA 1.5]: New Item: Dream Solvent

An item, much like "Dust of Azoth", used to transmute Talent Materials. Drops from weekly bosses.

■ Notes: Unknown drop-rate.



Updated image, as previous image had wrong information. #projectcelestia pic.twitter.com/pxYuRNGOgM — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) March 31, 2021

Dream Solvent is going to be a nice item that players will love solely for its quality-of-life features. The item has been datamined in the past and is believed to function similarly to Dust of Azoth, except for Boss drops.

Players will get it by defeating weekly bosses, including Azhdaha.

Sanctifying Essence

Sanctifying Essence will make it convenient for players wishing to mass upgrade their artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Sanctifying Essence will be a new item that can be used to upgrade artifacts. It will be stackable, making it convenient for players wishing to mass upgrade their artifacts.

To obtain Sanctifying Essence, a player just needs to have Realm Currency and exchange it with one of the traveling vendors.

The other new features

One of the more prominent changes coming to Genshin Impact involves the Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder (Image via MMOJACKX57, YouTube)

There are several minor gameplay changes that are coming to Genshin Impact with the 1.5 update. One of the more prominent ones involves the Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder, which will now increase all Physical DMG by 75%, making the player's units suffer from Slowing Water (increased cooldowns). The monster lineups for Floor 11 and 12 within the Spiral Abyss have also been updated.

The following are some new recipes:

Stormcrest Pie

"My Way," Crab Roe Tofu

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

Cured Pork Dry Hotpot

There will also be a new inventory category in Genshin Impact for Furnishings.

Lunar Phases

Players should take note of three Lunar Phases in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via WallpaperAccess)

There are three phases worth noting when it comes to Lunar Phases in the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact.

Phase 1 is known as Blade-Dance Moon. It essentially increases Physical DMG by a small percentage per consecutive attack (just normal attacks), stacking up to five stacks. Once the five stacks are achieved, there will be a small AOE shockwave, dealing further damage.

Phase 2 is Thorny Moon, which is essentially free AOE damage when the player gets hit while protected by a shield. It can only happen once every six seconds.

Phase 3 is Rebellios Moon, which is identical to Phase 1 (Blade-Dance Moon), except it boosts CRIT for all attacks, not just normal ones.

Audio & Hangout Events

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update will also make changes to voiceovers (Image via Inverse)

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update will also make some minor audio adjustments, including voice-overs. In Diona's Hangout Event, Jackie Lastra will provide the voice for the English versions of Genshin Impact temporarily due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Other than Diona's Hangout Event, Noelle will also get her second Hangout Event. In addition to these Hangout Events, the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will also introduce some more quests for players (Rank 35 and higher).

Battle Pass changes

Some Battle Pass challenges will be removed from Genshin Impact (Image via Polygon)

The following Battle Pass challenges will be removed:

Collect 100 Mondstadt local specialties

Collect 100 Liyue local specialties

Complete the Wolf of the North Challenge

Complete the Stormterror Domain Challenge

Complete the Golden House Challenge

To replace those challenges, the following new Battle Pass challenges will be added:

Complete Trounce Domains or the Dominator of Wolves challenge 3 times

Obtain a total of 1,000 Realm Currency

Create a total of 10 furnishings

Purchase 2 items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman in another player's Serenitea Pot