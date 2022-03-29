GTA V steals first place in UK as the best-selling game over Elden Ring

There’s no doubting the fact that Elden Ring is one of FromSoftware’s most successful titles. It swept critics away with its gameplay, glowing reviews, adoring fans, and 12 million copies sold. However, in the UK, Elden was recently dethroned by a near-decade old game: Grand Theft Auto V.

Data straight from the GSD noted an interesting development in which Grand Theft Auto V earned substantial sales. Rockstar’s beloved game earned first place in the GSD UK Digital Top Ten (which ended on March 20th), and in the process, pushed Elden Ring to second place.

This was sparked by recent events, specifically Grand Theft Auto V’s jump to next-gen consoles. Rockstar released the next-gen version, 'Enhanced and Expanded,' on March 15, 2022, which lines up directly with the week in which it took the first place.

This version of Grand Theft Auto V is only available on next-gen consoles, and it appears that the upgrade is doing quite the work to surpass Elden Ring

As far as digital sales are concerned, the majority of Grand Theft Auto V units sold were for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, 55% and 35%, respectively. However, on the last generation consoles, Xbox One accounted for 6% of sales and PS4 only 1%. The PC version took home 3% of sales.

It’s clear that Grand Theft Auto V’s representation on PlayStation 5 is marginally better than Xbox Series S and X. This is largely due to GTA V being half the price on PS5 compared to Xbox. However, that wouldn’t be the case if it weren’t for a three-month deal between Sony and Rockstar that is still in effect. With the purchase of GTA V on the PS5, users get GTA Online for free.

What’s impressive is that GTA V didn’t just take first place as far as digital sales are concerned, it also took third place with Grand Theft Auto Online. This means that Elden Ring is sandwiched between the two Rockstar titles in the rankings.

What’s more intriguing is that GSD UK didn’t account for the copies sold on PS5 because they were free. In other words: GTA V Online reached third place based solely on sales from Xbox Series X and S.

With that said, Elden Ring still remains the best-selling digital game of the entire year. It remains to be seen if Grand Theft Auto V Expanded and Enhanced will steal that spot as well. After all, GTA V sold over 160 million copies and keeps its place as the second best selling game of all time—just behind Minecraft.

