Tank cheats in GTA San Andreas for PC, PS5 and Xbox revealed

Driving a tank is one of the most exciting things a player can do in GTA games. However, getting one of these ridiculously overpowered vehicles is another thing entirely. While some players enjoy the challenge of getting a tank in the games, others prefer using cheat codes to spawn it instantly, anywhere they want.

This article mentions the cheat code for spawning a Rhino tank in GTA San Andreas for all platforms. This includes PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch.

How to spawn a tank in GTA San Andreas with cheats on all consoles

Players have to enter the following cheat codes to spawn a Rhino tank in GTA San Andreas, depending on their platform. This cheat code also works in the Definitive Edition of the game.

PC — AIWPRTON / TIMETOKICKASS.

AIWPRTON / TIMETOKICKASS. PlayStation 2 / PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 — Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

/ / Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle. Xbox / Xbox 360 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S — B, B, Left Trigger, B, B, B, Left Trigger, Left Button (White for Xbox players), Right Trigger, Y, B, Y.

/ / / B, B, Left Trigger, B, B, B, Left Trigger, Left Button (White for Xbox players), Right Trigger, Y, B, Y. Nintendo Switch — A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X.

Players should keep in mind a game-breaking bug associated with the Rhino spawn cheat. There's a risk that using this cheat code while driving a boat will cause a significant glitch. If the player's boat collides with the spawning tank, one or both of them may be launched into the air.

As a result, the player's coordinates will be warped to a vast number that exceeds the overflow limit. The screen becomes highly bright, flashes, and only shows the phrase "Loading..." when the game gets stuck or crashes to the desktop. The screen will stay stuck at loading unless the player pauses and restarts the game.

Rhino Tank in GTA San Andreas

The Rhino has always been the default tank throughout the GTA series. However, its properties and appearance haven't always been the same. While its 3D Universe predecessors have a similar-looking model, the Rhino was given a drastic makeover in San Andreas. It resembles an M1 Abrams tank, and as such, it looks much more realistic.

It also looks a lot more detailed than Rhino's low-resolution look in Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City. However, this realism came with a drawback as the Rhino has conventional wheels instead of caterpillar tracks. Rockstar wanted moving wheels for all vehicles, and getting a working caterpillar track was too much for the PS2 to handle.

CJ enters the tank through a hatch on top of it, not through a door like the earlier models. Unlike its predecessors, which have a forest/woodlands camo, the Rhino in San Andreas has a solid tan/desert color scheme. The Rhino in San Andreas is undoubtedly the best version of it in the HD Universe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar