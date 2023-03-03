HasanAbi claims BruceDropEmOff saying "cracker" is not ban-worthy, says he will "definitely" defend his position

During a recent livestream on March 3, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" got together with political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" and Josh "YourRAGE." The trio discussed some of the controversies shrouding the streaming industry, during which xQc suggested that content creators should take accountability for their actions instead of "blaming the system."

HasanAbi chimed in, saying that he took accountability for his actions and recalled getting banned from the platform for his contentious opinion. He then cited Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" as an example and suggested that the latter making a remark about someone "killing themselves" was ban-worthy, but his usage of the slur "cracker" was not.

The Turkish-American personality stated that he would "definitely" defend his position and added that it was a "hill that he died on:"

"Bruce saying, 'Kill yourself,' is ban-worthy. Bruce saying, 'Crackers,' is not, in my opinion. And I will definitely defend that. Okay? I mean, that's a hill that I have died on, and that's a hill that I will continue to f**king die on. I don't give a s**t. It's ridiculous. Okay?"

"I think the root behavior is a problem" - xQc responds to HasanAbi's take on saying "cracker"

At the ten-hour mark of xQc's livestream, HasanAbi wondered why everyone was "so angry" about what was going on in the streaming sphere. He was perplexed as to why several streamers and their audiences were "yelling" at one another.

The French-Canadian icon responded by saying:

"I'm not even offended. I don't give a f**k, okay? I just think that it's odd that tripling-down, quadruple-down, blaming of the system. Bro, at least (take) aiglimpse of accountability, for what you do as a person and what it causes, and the things that come back to you. And you can say, 'Yeah, that happened because I did this s**t.'"

Hasan stated that he took accountability for his actions and recalled an instance when he got suspended from Twitch:

"I mean, I take accountability. I've been banned more than every single person that is in this call right now. My 9/11 sentiments? Deserved, they were ban-worthy. Okay? I get that and I totally understand."

He then used BruceDropEmOff's Twitch ban as an example, claiming that his use of the word "cracker" was not enough to warrant a ban. After hearing HasanAbi's point of view, xQc burst out laughing. The former continued further:

"But yes, if Bruce got banned, for saying, like, you know, 'People should kill themselves,' or whatever, yeah! You know? We've all been there. We've all wanted to say that to someone. I know I certainly have. That part, that's a justifiable ban. That's a rule, that like, everybody understands. It is well-established on the internet, as a Terms of Service (ToS) violation. Okay? I, personally, as a White person, still utilize the saltine snack sentiment regularly..."

xQc interrupted HasanAbi and shared his thoughts on people using the slur. He claimed that the problem was in the word's origins:

"I think if you look at it in a more analytical way, what is the true roots behavior of saying that word? Where does it come from? Right? In my opinion, it's from diminishing somebody for the color of their skin. Straight up! Right? I think that the root behavior heresis a problem. All right? That's it."

HasanAbi compared saying "cracker" to saying the word "Karen." xQc disagreed with this take and responded:

"No, I don't agree. No, a guy's name can be Karen. A girl. A rat. A cat can be a Karen. Anything can be a Karen. I think that the root behavior is a problem. Not the word and what it means. I don't give a f**k about the saltine cracker. Karen is a descriptive of behavior. It can be a cat."

The 31-year-old personality continued the conversation by explaining why he thought saying "Karen" was the same as saying "cracker."

Fans react to the streamers' debate

HasanAbi's take went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as the reaction thread amassed over 1,100 fan responses in just a couple of hours. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

For context, BruceDropEmOff was banned for the third time on Twitch on March 1, 2023. Following the suspension, the streamer shared an update on Twitter, revealing that the platform took action after receiving spam reports after he displayed a banner with the text "F**k dem" next to a box of saltine crackers.

