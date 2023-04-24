"Holy f*ck!" - Tarik freaks out after getting CS:GO knife worth a couple of thousand dollars while streaming VCT

Popular Twitch streamer Tarik Celik got a huge shock after her opened a rare Butterfly Knife skin in CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) while he was streaming the Sentinels vs MIBR VCT Americas 2023 match. He started screaming when he realized he would receive an in-game skin. It later turned out to be worth around $1757 (USD) on the Steam market, but may probably be valued much higher.

As a former CS:GO professional known for his stint at Cloud9, Celik has been playing a lot of Counter-Strike 2 and recently started opening cases while waiting for the Valorant match. After realizing how much the skin cost, all Tarik could say was that it was the best knife he had ever opened from a crate; high praise from a veteran player:

"Holy f*ck, holy f*ck! That's the best knife I've opened."

"Gonna get a noise complaint for sure" - Tarik loses it after getting a rare knife in CS:GO

While waiting for the game to start, Tarik opened up a bunch of crates in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. After about 20 or so crates of getting normal skins, the dial finally landed on the designated spot for a knife and he was up in arms screaming the moment he realized it.

After screaming for a few seconds, the streamer finally got these words out:

"I can't believe it!"

It was a Butterfly Knife skin called Lore, making it quite the catch.

"Wait that sh*t is nice as f*ck."

TImestamp 5:17:29

After spinning the knife around to appreciate the golden-colored skin on it, Tarik got around to the price and got another shock to see it was priced at over 1.7K US dollars on the Steam market. He also realized that he had been shouting, and told his viewers that he might be getting some noise complaints. He then proclaimed that it was the best knife he had ever opened in his career:

"Minimal wear? How much does this cost? Wait, wait, hold on, hold on. All jokes aside, I'm gonna get a noise complaint for sure. That sounds like someone being murdered."

Realizing that the knife could cost anything from 4-5K USD, Tarik immediately started telling the chat that he would not be giving it away, saying he would give his viewers something else:

"I want to set the record straight, I said I wasn't gonna give it away. I said it, just pointing it out there. But I will give you guys something."

The former Cloud9 player also revealed that he hadn't opened a knife in years:

"It's an expensive knife too. It's 4K, actual money? Oh my god, I can't believe I opened a knife. I haven't opened a knife in years, dude. Like, I have not opened the knife in years."

Social media reactions to the clip

The clip started a discussion about the knife's price. Here are some general reactions from his viewers:

Redditors commenting on the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Chat talking about the knife (Image via tarik/Twitch)

The Lore Butterfly knife skin (CS 2 Skins/YouTube)

The Lore Butterfly Knife skin is a covert skin that has an ultra-rare drop rate of just 0.26%. According to csgoskins.gg, it is also highly popular among players, driving up the price that crossed the $8,000 mark in the last month. Here is a list of rare skins from CS:GO.

