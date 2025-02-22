Honkai Star Rail 3.5 character leaked

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update saw the release of Amphoreus as the fifth planet in the Trailblazing adventure. With that, players are expecting to see the debut of new characters connected to the Eternal Land. The latest leaks from UncleGreekmilk, a credible third party, hint at Cerydra, potentially a new playable from version 3.5.

This article will take a closer look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 character leaks and explore her connections to Amphoreus.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Cerydra could arrive as Honkai Star Rail 3.5 character, according to leaks

Cerydra is one of the upcoming Amphoreus characters in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks from UncleGreekmilk. She has been speculated to become playable in version 3.5, which is expected to kick off sometime in August 2025. It also appears that Cerydra is one of the Chrysos Heirs. As such, she will likely help Trailblazers gather Coreflames from the Titans.

UncleGreekmilk further claimed that Cerydra will follow the Remembrance Path. However, she is expected to lean towards the support role, unlike Aglaea. Cerydra could perhaps replace Remembrance Trailblazer, which will help players use the Harmony version of the MC.

Regardless, this is an early speculation and is subject to change unless HoYoverse makes an official announcement. If the leaks are true, players can expect to learn more about Cerydra’s kit in the version 3.5 livestream.

Lastly, the leakers have clarified that Cerydra is Phainon’s teammate but not Castorice's. Hence, Trailblazers can look forward to their interactions in the upcoming missions in Amphoreus. So far, the Astral Express has only scratched the surface of the Eternal Land’s story. They will meet more characters as they free the planet from corrupted Titans.

