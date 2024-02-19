“I'm gonna get more crazy”: Vitality Zywoo expresses excitement for 2024

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) pro Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut recently shared some of his experiences with Sportskeeda after the HLTV awards were announced. He won various titles, including the Player of the Year and AWPer of the Year, alongside his team, Vitality, which won the prestigious Team of the Year title. It was an adventurous season for Zywoo as the team also lifted the champion’s title in the BLAST Premier World Final 2023.

Zywoo has been a part of Team Vitality since 2018 and continues to contribute with his amazing ability to wield the sniper rifle for his team. Combined with a perfectly tuned team strategy, this professional player has been able to create a star-studded legacy throughout his esports career in Valve’s Counter-Strike shooter title.

Zywoo conveys his feelings after latest HLTV titles and talks about Vitality’s ability to improve

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, Zywoo answered a few questions and cited how the team has been able to continuously grow and still packs the potential to perform better on the international stage. He also shared positive thoughts about the awards and thanked all Vitality fans who have followed and supported them throughout the tedious competitive seasons.

Q. How are you feeling at the moment after your incredible success at the HLTV Award Show 2023?

Zywoo: I'm just feeling really, really good. Lifting this kind of trophy and having the Team of the Year. We feel so grateful. And it was also an amazing feeling to see the job we did all through these years, and finally, finally, we deserve some title, some trophy. And it was an amazing feeling to have it.

Q. Talk me through your 2023. How was the year for you personally as a player on the server and a teammate off the server?

Zywoo: As a player, uh, it was most likely my best year overall. I don't think I did more than that. So, for me, it was my best year. But obviously, I felt I could do more. I feel like I made mistakes. I felt I could progress on something. I can progress on my communication, or I can feel I can do more, you know?

So for me, obviously, 2023, in terms of individual performance and trophies and tournament wins with my team, it's unbelievable. But I still want to do more. I know what I'm capable of. I know what I can do, and I don't know. I feel it in me. I can make less mistakes and play much better.

Obviously, I would not say it's perfect. Yes, I want to do more, more and more. That's why I'm working for that every single day.

Q. You mentioned improving upon 2023, which was a great year, and we got to see you in a bit of flair. So, can we see more of this Zywoo in 2024?

Zywoo: Maybe. Maybe I'm gonna get more crazy. But you know, sometimes it just depends on the feeling I have or what is the best solution I have. If I can do like crazy moves, I will do it because we like it. I mean, everyone likes to do it, but if it's going to annoy my teammates or anything, it's going to be my choice not to do it. But I will do my best to be at the top again in 2024.

And it's not because of my fourth title. I want to because it's super good to have it.

Q. I'd like to shift the focus a little bit more and ask about any team in 2024 that you'd like to face against the most. Or any team that has, like, really caught your attention?

Zywoo: I think it's going to be interesting to see maybe like Falcon and also Liquid and know what is going on inside. Another team I want to see is maybe NIP. It's going to be interesting. Astralis, as well. I think these four teams are gonna interest me in terms of what they will do for 2024. Yeah, it's hard to say.

Q. What is the mindset for Vitality coming into 2024? Is the team trying to be more innovative, to have more depth in the play style, or to stick to what has been working best for the team so far?

Zywoo: For 2024, for Team Vitality, we're gonna try to beat the best. To not stop because we won the Team of the Year. We want to start from the beginning at the top and show everyone that we are still here. We are not going to stop our progress. For us, our goal for 2024 is going to be to do at least the same as we did in 2023.

Q. I want to talk more about your IGL. How proud are you of Apex since he is finally getting the recognition he deserves?

Zywoo: Obviously, I'm proud of him because. I mean, when he tried to, it was really, really working out. Even when he didn't put up numbers, he was in the team because the team needed him to for some nades, finding some strats. So we need someone like this on the team. And that's why I support him because he changed a lot. You can see a lot of emotion, and you have, like, body language.

So you work a lot on that because, obviously, when you're a leader, you don't have to show it to your teammate when you disagree. He worked a lot to not show his teammates any disappointments. Obviously, we can be only proud, and he deserves what he does right now. He's one of the best leaders I ever played with.

Q. Is it safe to assume that Mezii has fully integrated with the team? Or do you think you guys still have a ceiling that we haven't seen yet? Can Vitality go even higher with Mezii?

Zywoo: Obviously we can we can go even higher. I mean, over the two first months, it was just like, we played really, really good. But even then, we felt like we could improve; we could play more, much better every single round.

We definitely feel like we can still play much better than that. And even in terms of individual performance and in terms of team play communication, we need to bring it to the table to play well. And I think with William, I mean, Mezii, he can break that.

But I don't think we played that well as a team with vitality. That's why we can still improve because that's a team game. And if you just improve as a team, we can beat anyone.

We obviously play good. But, you know, when you feel you can play much better, and you know this feeling.

Q. CS2 will mark the first time ever that a Major is being held in Asia. What are your thoughts on the upcoming Shanghai Major?

Zywoo: I think it's gonna be really good to have a Major in China. China deserves to have at least one Major or at least in the east or close to the east I think. It's like one of the biggest communities where you can have an award. If Valve wants to show support to them and the community, I think they deserve it. So, even for me, I think I'm very excited to go to China to play and win some games.

Q. Any words that you would like to share with the fans supporting Team Vitality and you?

Zywoo: I want to thank all the fans and everyone following us through, like, all these years and the Majors because it was insane to play infront of them. It was insane. I would like to thank everyone, obviously, and thank you, everyone who supports us.

