"In a moment of weakness": Nadia releases apology video after doxing controversy, insists she's not playing the victim

Nadia Amine has been making headlines recently for revealing the name of one of her viewers on stream after they sent her multiple hate comments. The action of revealing private information on public streams is not only a violation of privacy but also a punishable offense under Twitch's terms of service directives against doxing.

While Nadia did get a five-hour ban, many on the internet, such as Asmongold, felt that she deserved a more concrete penalty for her actions. Amine has since released an apology video where she recognized her error. Here is a relevant quote from her video about the doxing incident:

"Looking back at it and having the time to reflect, I realized that wasn't the best way to combat the hate and I should have played into it how I normally play into like hate comments and stuff, like how I troll them back. But I didn't, and like I said in a moment of weakness, I kind of just said what was on my mind and I realize now that I shouldn't have done that."

"I'm not trying to play the victim card": Nadia Amine apologizes for reaction to hate comment on stream, promises to do better in the future

Nadia began her apology video by revealing how she felt after the ban decision came through, saying that it made her feel scared because of how much she likes streaming on Twitch:

"I was terrified, like, I can't imagine what I'd do in two weeks of not streaming I love streaming, I don't even like to take days off because of how much I love it I look forward to this every day, so when I saw that, I genuinely was scared."

nadia @TheNadiaAmine got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information...? whatever that means. cool got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information...? whatever that means. cool

She then revealed why Twitch had banned her in the first place:

"I got banned on Twitch for 14 days and here's the reason I got banned for sharing personal information about somebody."

Nadia then went on to explain why she ended up divulging private information on her stream, saying that a recurring hate message from a donator got on her nerves. The streamer stated:

"So, I kept getting a donation that popped up my stream labels and it was a person that was sending me hate and the name was anonymous and they did it four times."

The streamer admitted that she frequently gets hate on her donations, referring to the longstanding "hackusation" campaign against her, where she has been subject to misogyny and hostility online for her status as a Call of Duty streamer.

Even then, the fact that the donator did it four times was not common, which had her "confused":

"I was confused because, one, I'm just like okay the first time you know I do get hate on donations sometimes because, you know, they think it's funny to just have it pop up on the screen and I usually do get that it is not new but I haven't had somebody do it four times in a row. "

Nadia then explained that in a "moment of weakness," she revealed the name of the donator out loud on stream:

"When I saw that, I was honestly irritated and, in a moment of weakness, I said when you get a donation on your phone, the name of the person pops up so I said the person's first and last name."

She further elaborated on how she normally handles hate comments, which are a product of the widespread negative criticism she has received after highly misogynistic videos of her playing Call of Duty: Warzone went viral.

Nadia has also been accused by many people of cheating, which she has dismissed as more sexist attacks on her due to her gender. The streamer noted that her usual strategy for dealing with hate is to counter-troll them. This is not only her defense mechanism but also something she has inculcated into her content.

In closing, Nadia claimed she was not trying to play the victim card with hate comments because "she plays into it." The streamer thanked Twitch for unbanning her and promised to do better in the future, stating:

"If you go look at my Tik Tok comments right now they're mostly hate and I do plan to it I'm not trying to play the victim card. What I'm saying is though is I'm still trying to learn from it I made a mistake and I do apologize to Twitch and I appreciate them for unbanning me, by the way, thank you very much."

Social media reactions

Here are some of the Twitter reactions under the post:

RawIsJericho @Rendezook39 @TheNadiaAmine Probably should apologise to the guy who’s personal details you shared rather than apologising to twitch @TheNadiaAmine Probably should apologise to the guy who’s personal details you shared rather than apologising to twitch

Sammy♡🦋 @PrincezaSammy @TheNadiaAmine But if it was a streamer who doesn’t have her numbers or followers they wouldn’t unban them or even give them a break . This isn’t fair @TheNadiaAmine But if it was a streamer who doesn’t have her numbers or followers they wouldn’t unban them or even give them a break . This isn’t fair

NoNameJake @JacobV1024 @TheNadiaAmine When you keep getting the hate for 6+months I ain’t surprised you did it. But I’m glad your back @TheNadiaAmine When you keep getting the hate for 6+months I ain’t surprised you did it. But I’m glad your back

Nadia was initially suspended for two weeks but was later unbanned after about five hours. Doxing is a big transgression for Twitch, and the fact that she only got such a small penalty has understandably infuriated many people.

That said, an argument can be made for the sustained hate having an impact on the streamer's ability to deflect all of the hate comments that she receives daily.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes