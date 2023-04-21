"It is the comeback that defines us, not the setback": Darvesh Khera, professional FIFA player for Gods Reign Esports and Jamshedpur FC in EISL

After an incredibly successful inaugural season, the EISL has returned to the world of competitive FIFA 23 gaming. Professional FIFA Esports athlete Darvesh Khera is representing Jamshedpur FC in the latest iteration of the prestigious tournament, and the seasoned veteran will be aiming to prove his mettle as the competition approaches a climactic conclusion.

Darvesh represented Hyderabad FC in the EISL's inaugural season, and despite not being able to make it into the top four, he earned the admiration of viewers around the nation with several impressive performances.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Darvesh elucidates his ambitions and opens up about his experiences competing as a professional FIFA 23 Esports athlete for Jamshedpur FC and Gods Reign Esports.

FIFA 23 Esports athlete Darvesh will be looking to leave his mark on the EISL's second season

Q. This is your second time playing in the EISL. How was your experience the first time round and what made you want to pursue it again?

Darvesh: Playing in the EISL is quite an honor, being the most prestigious national FIFA 23 Esports competition. The first season was a wonderful experience. I got a lot of exposure, picked up a lot of memories, and had a lot of fun, despite not having the best finish. I definitely think that I have learnt a lot from last year, and hopefully I can do well this season.

Q. You had several impressive performances for Hyderabad FC last season. What was a standout moment for you looking back?

Darvesh: There were some really good moments for me last year, but my favorite would have to be our first game against Mumbai city. Aadizema had lost his solo game, so I was under some pressure.

The game was against Karman Tikka, and it was level at the 90th minute. I got the last attack and scored a goal with Ruud Gullit. The special thing about this goal was that I had the ball in the box with Gullit and the usual way to score from that position would be to hit it far post, but I felt that Tikka might move the keeper, so I shot near post while Gullit was in the shooting animation.

Tikka did move the keeper and the goal went through. If the keeper stayed where he was, then my goal wouldn’t have gone through and it would have ended as a draw, but that near-post finish, based purely on instinct, is one of my favorite moments from last year.

Q. What was the qualification process like for the current season of EISL? Describe your experience with the playoff system.

Darvesh: To qualify for the EISL, we had to play club qualifiers in FIFA 23. Since it was a such a big deal to play in the EISL, we had immense competition every time. Club qualifiers consisted of two legs, which is what made things very interesting.

Talking about my qualification experience, I think that I had some added pressure, since my teammate from Gods Reign was retained by Jamshedpur FC and I knew how it could be really good for chemistry if I won the Jamshedpur FC tournament. I played each game having this thought and the pressure really helped me mentally and helped bring out a nice performance.

I was up against Amaan Warsi in the finals, who has consistently been a very good player in the Indian FIFA 23 esports scene, so naturally the pressure built up even more. It was all down to that game, so I took five minutes and calmed myself down. I ended up playing really good FIFA in both legs and qualified for Jamshedpur FC.

Q. Now that you are representing Jamshedpur FC in EISL, you have successfully partnered up with Arvind Mass, your teammate at Gods Reign Esports. How does this affect your coordination and team-play?

Darvesh: Getting partnered up with Arvind has been really nice, as we are both part of Gods Reign and had good chemistry before EISL. We obviously need to work on a few things, but I am very confident that we can outperform everyone as long as we give our best.

Q. How do you prepare for an EISL match day? What's the difference in approach and mindset between 1v1 and 2v2 preparations in FIFA 23?

Darvesh: My approach to 1v1 gameplay in FIFA 23 is to analyze the opponent’s gameplay as much as I can and try to find the counters to certain playstyles, or just a couple of moves to catch them off-guard.

However, our 2v2 approach is always the same: trust each other and keep communicating with each other in-game, as comms are really essential in co-op games, even in FIFA 23. We just practice 2v2 in different situations and try to be as consistent as possible.

Q: You have consistently participated in FGS qualifiers in the hunt for the ultimate prize in FIFA 23 Esports. With only one qualifier remaining, how will you balance your prep for both EISL and FGS?

Darvesh: The last qualifier will be on April 28 and 29, while our last game of the league will be five days before. Although there is a slight overlap in preparation time, I think the key is to practice as much as possible and keep my mentality strong no matter what. Gods Reign have been really supportive and have helped with my mentality.

Q. What are your goals for this EISL season?

Darvesh: My primary goal is for me and Arvind to make it to the top six so that we can play in the LAN playoffs, but also to leave an impact as a player, so that the fans know and recognize my IGN (D33KAY).

Q. You are personally acquainted with everyone involved in this FIFA 23 tournament and are aware of their abilities. Which team do you think will pose the biggest challenge to you guys?

Darvesh: The competition is immense, but the team that seems the most deadly to me is Mumbai City FC, who have players from the Indian National Team. Krusher also has the experience of playing in an official LAN event hosted by EA, making them a really deadly duo.

Q. Have you had any interaction with Jamshedpur FC fans on social media? What does representing this club in EISL mean to you?

Darvesh: The Jamshedpur fans have been incredible, and it is a really big honor. I am really excited to represent the club and will try to give the fans something to cheer about.

Q. As a successful competitive FIFA 23 player, what is your message to aspiring Esports athletes who are looking to succeed in the game of their choosing?

Darvesh: The times are evolving, and one can make a very good living just because of their talent in an esports field like FIFA 23. If there is someone who is considering this, mentality is a key aspect because the competition is immense and there is barely any difference in skill at the highest level.

Mentality is a major differentiator, as well as the ability to bounce back after failures/defeats, because there is no journey that is complete without setbacks. It’s the comeback that defines us, not the setback. To everyone who is trying to make their mark in this field: “Good luck and don’t stop believing in yourself!”

Poll : 0 votes