"It's really hard for them": Asmongold reacts to SunnyV2's controversial video about MrBeast being affected by Chris Tyson's transition

Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to a controversial video made by SunnyV2 about Chris Tyson titled "Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast." The OTK founder contradicted the video's hypothesis which, as the title suggests, insinuated that Tyson's recent transition and being on Hormone Replacement Therapy might end up hurting Jimmy "MrBeast" and his YouTube videos.

As such, the video has garnered quite a lot of dislikes due to how it deals with Chris Tyson's life. One part that has been heavily criticized is when SunnyV2 explores a clip of Jimmy allegedly being uncomfortable around Christ.

After watching the part, Asmongold had a very different analysis, saying the apparent awkwardness could be due to a number of things such as Tyson's recent divorce and the backlash for doing HRT.

Thoughtfully, the streamer said:

"I think it's probably really hard for them, you know? And I don't think there is anything wrong with that. 'Cus like, you know, you have to remember that these guys are really good friends and his friend just went through a f*cking divorce, he is going through his transition thing, his friend is getting harassed on the internet constantly, he is getting harassed constantly."

Asmongold gives his opinion on Chris Tyson and MrBeast's alleged awkward relationship

Chris Tyson recently revealed being on Hormone Replacement Therapy and as a public figure, the news caught the attention of a lot of people. While fans and supporters have extended their support, a considerable number of people have resorted to being hateful towards his LGBTQ+ identity, with controversial figures such as Sneako blatantly calling it a delusion.

MrBeast himself has reacted to the video posted by SunnyV2, calling out the transphobic comments and trolls being used to criticize Chris Tyson. With the video going viral regardless, many streamers have decided to watch it on their streams and give their opinions.

Asmongold is known for giving his takes on online controversies from time to time and had quite a lot to say about the backlash being faced by MrBeast and Chris Tyson.

According to him, the awkwardness that SunnyV2 saw as a negative reaction was not necessarily so, and explained that not everyone is privy to what goes on inside a friend circle. Especially when they are so public and are facing so much criticism:

"They've never dealt with this level of criticism before, it's like f*cking thousands of people, all the time. Like, you have to look at what the relationship is between them and you have to contextualize that to some extent and I don't really know everything about it."

He further explained that everyone in the video was under a lot of pressure:

"But, yeah, it probably f*cked up his head. Like that many people that were sh*tting on him and MrBeast ... It must be really hard dealing with this, straight up. I feel like it's probably really hard."

Timestamp 6:16:48

Asmongold also pointed out that the situation was awkward because of how delicately the issue of transgenderism must be covered on the internet so as to not invite even more controversy. He opined:

"It's also, like, a problem where they can't really probably make any jokes about it, because if they make jokes about it, you're going to get hits coming both ways, right? You're going to get people that are really liberal that don't like you making jokes about it and don't like you goofing about it. Then there's going to be people that like you doing it but they don't take it as a joke and just keep sh*tting on them."

Asmongold reiterated his point about MrBeast and his team being in the spotlight at all times. This makes the discussion of their private lives that much more problematic:

"So it's like you know you are under this massive f*cking microscope, and you cant approach something like this like a person would because you're in front of an audience of so many people that desperately don't want you to be a normal person. They want to take things out of context as much as possible."

Fans react to Asmongold's clip

Here is how his viewers reacted to the clip. Most were quite in tune with the Twitch streamer's explanation that MrBeast and Chris Tyson are entitled to feel awkward and that there is no cause for concern:

YouTube comments under the video

Apart from Asmongold, another big Twitch streamer has also reacted to the SunnyV2 video. xQc, the Twitch powerhouse, vehemently criticized the video for how it portrayed the situation between Chris Tyson and MrBeast.

