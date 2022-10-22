"Loud at dinner": Ninja claims a Call of Duty employee 'roasted' him after he critiqued the game

On October 20, Fortnite legend Tyler "Ninja" made a guest appearance on sports analyst Patrick "Pat" McAfee's podcast called The Pat McAfee Show.

As the discussion progressed, Ninja recalled a recent Call of Duty event, during which the streamer and other personalities provided a lot of feedback to the game's developers.

Tyler claimed that he "got roasted" by a Call of Duty employee, with the latter stating that the former was being "loud at dinner."

Ninja said:

"I actually got kind of like, roasted a little bit by one of the; I don't think he's a developer, but he works for the company. I think he was saying that I was loud at dinner."

At the 11-minute mark of The Pat McAfee Show, one of the podcast hosts put forward a question for Tyler, asking if he is able to "pull punches" against the developers while playing the popular titles during beta testing.

Ninja was asked:

"Ninja, when it comes to like, beta testing and stuff like that, I assume you're playing these games, you know, a lot of times. Like, before a lot of other people are, and like, the developers are asking you how it is. Is it ever hard to pull punches? Like, if a new Call of Duty comes out, it's like, 'Hey, this game f***ing sucks!' Like, 'I'm not going to play this.'"

The question further continued:

"And also, like, when it comes to Fortnite, I think we're around the same age. Like, I could just never get into that, because it's kind of just, I mean, it's not Call of Duty, or whatever. Like, do you ever get those days where you're like, 'This game f***ing sucks! I don't want to play this anymore.' But you're kind of like, your hands are tied because you're so popular and so good at it."

Warning: The following clip contains explicit language

Timestamp: 11:31

Tyler decided to answer the second part of the question first and stated that he loved Fortnite Chapter Three. He called the current season of Epic Games' battle royale the "best era of the game."

Moving on to the first part of the question, Ninja revealed that gaming personalities often get access to and are invited to events for companies. He mentioned that sometimes it's paid, while other times it's not.

He said:

"To answer your first question, yeah, I mean, you get accessed and invited to out to events for companies. Sometimes it's paid, sometimes it's not. You know, but if you're allowed to stream the event, that's kind of a payment in it's own, because you have unique content."

Ninja further mentioned that he weighs the pros and cons of streaming at home versus streaming from a venue where it would be possible for him to make connections.

He shared:

"I weigh the way I make more money at home streaming or like, are the connections that I'm going to make there, you know, invaluable. Is the pros and cons thing that I weigh all the time."

He then revealed that he used to "pull punches." Ninja provided his take on how the game's developers often view their games as "art," as he stated:

"But I used to pull punches, right? When I was doing a beta thing. You don't want to p*ss off the developers and at the end of the day man, developers are artists. And artists are you know, they love their art."

He continued:

"When they create something, whether it's you know, the graphics of the game, or they're the ones who came up with the idea of the game. Like, it's their baby, right. And if you make fun of it, or you kind of poke at it, and say, 'What's wrong with it?' Like, it could be very... you know."

Pat McAfee filled in for Ninja by suggesting that pulling punches against the game could be considered "offensive and disrespectful." The latter agreed with the statement and continued the conversation by stating:

"But nowadays, truly man, I'm 31 years old and streaming for 11 years, I don't really give a s**t. Especially when it comes to the game that I might want to stream. Right?"

Ninja recalled a recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 event, during which he and others offered feedback on the game. However, he eventually got "roasted" by a Call of Duty employee.

Narrating the incident, he said:

"I think you might have asked the question because of the Warzone 2 event, or whatever that went on. The Modern Warfare 2 event. I mean, we gave them, I mean me and all the guys, we gave them a lot of feedback and I actually got kind of like, roasted a little bit."

Ninja added that he doesn't "sugar-coat" his opinions anymore, as he explained:

"It's like, well yeah! Because I was trying to tell you guys that there's a part of your game that f***ing sucks! Like, I wanted to make sure I got my point across, like several times. And there's sometimes where, you know, I just don't sugar-coat it anymore."

Pat McAfee lauded Ninja for his thoughts and said:

"For the good of the game, Ninja! Yep, for the good of the game, you're allowed at dinner. So what at the end of the f***ing table? Get out of here. We're talking about the developers."

Fans react to the podcast moment

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Pat McAfee's podcast clip on his Twitter handle on October 21 and the reaction thread got a lot of traction:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



He got called "loud at dinner" Ninja made his debut on the @PatMcAfeeShow show and revealed that he pissed off a CoD employee with his critique of Warzone 2 or MW2He got called "loud at dinner" Ninja made his debut on the @PatMcAfeeShow show and revealed that he pissed off a CoD employee with his critique of Warzone 2 or MW2 He got called "loud at dinner" 😂 https://t.co/HI2hdjTSlz

Here's what the Twitter community had to say:

TimTam @Timtamdzns @JakeSucky @PatMcAfeeShow i love pat mcafee its awesome to see these podcasts come to life @JakeSucky @PatMcAfeeShow i love pat mcafee its awesome to see these podcasts come to life

Ricky @NsRicky_ @JakeSucky @PatMcAfeeShow There should be more Content creators who don’t sugar coat feedback. You’re the communities voice. Keep it real @JakeSucky @PatMcAfeeShow There should be more Content creators who don’t sugar coat feedback. You’re the communities voice. Keep it real

Ninja is easily one of the most recognizable personalities in the streaming sphere. After exclusively broadcasting on Microsoft's live-streaming platform called Mixer for two years, the Fortnite streamer made a comeback on Twitch in August 2020.

He currently has more than 18.3 million followers and averages 11,630 viewers per stream.

