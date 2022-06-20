"I'd beat Rae's a**"- Ludwig shares his opinion on beating Valkyrae in a boxing match

YouTube Gaming Powerhouse and Streamer of the Year Ludwig created a buzz on the internet with his most recent tier-ranking system. Just like xQc, the American streamer, too, created a tier system but with a hilarious twist.

Instead of ranking streamers and creators based on their content quality, versatility, or consistency, the Las Vegas native simply ranked them based on their physical strength or on who would win an actual boxing match against him.

After successfully ranking all the male creators, including Ninja, Sykkuno, NICKMERCS, Jake Paul, and many more, the YouTube star moved on to female content creators.

Ludwig had a few names up his sleeve that he was sure he wouldn't be able to beat in the ring. However, he was confident that he'd be able to knock out YouTube sensation Rachel "Valkyrae," mainly due to her small height.

"I'd beat Rae's a** to a pulp. Where's Valkyrae?"

Ludwig thinks he could easily beat Valkyrae in a boxing match

The demand for influencers and content creators boxing is at an all-time high right now. It started way back in 2018 by Logan Paul and KSI, and the trend has seen an insane surge in popularity over the last couple of months.

After all these years, Creator Clash, a charity event, also played a major role in motivating and egging influencers and high-profile streamers to take an interest in boxing matches just to bring their professional rivalries to the ring.

And now, with all the hype going around, it looks like YouTube sensation Ludwig is all set to hop on the bandwagon, though only to make a tier list of streamers for boxing matches.

While ranking Valkyrae, Ludwig didn't even give it a second thought and put her in the "I Destroy Them" Category and hilariously explained:

"Oh my god you kidding me? I tie my hands behind my back and I kickbox."

That's not all, to prove this point, the YouTuber even showed his kickboxing technique on a livestream, mainly poking fun at her small height. Valkyrae is just 5'3, and her small height is something her friends and fellow streamers love to poke fun at.

Histerically jumping and kicking forward, the Los Angeles native caused Rae to burst out in laughter.

Despite the massive size difference between, something that would work in Ludwig's favour, Valkyrae was initially convinced that she would beat him in the ring. However, after seeing his ultra leg move, the 100 Theieves co-owner changed her mind.

" Okay, you know what his legs kinda fast though, I think he would actually knock me out."

Later on, the Streamer of the Year even joked about Valkyrae's recent boxing sessions and the pictures she posted on her social media handles afterward.

"She's been taking boxing lessons. I mean that's dope and all, maybe she'll post a sick Instagram picture after."

Speaking more about the hypothetical fight and Ludwig's immaculate leg movements, Rae pointed out:

"Honestly, I was like there's no way I would, I would kick Ludwig's a** and then you were just doing that like roundhouse kick thing and you're actually fast with your feet. And it was almost too like my height like my head level so it's like maybe he would knock me out with his legs."

Bragging a bit about his height (of course in a healthy way), the American streamer noted:

"Right, I am six foot four like I just put my leg up a few inches and I'm at your skull."

Fans react to the idea of Valkyrae and Ludwig entering a boxing ring

As expected, the clip elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. Mainly, fans were addressing the insane chemistry between popular personalities and how close they have become in such a short span of time.

Here are some of the responses.

Fans react to the idea of Valkyrae and Ludwig in a boxing match (Image via - Offline Funny)

While it's unlikely fans will ever see the duo duke it out in a boxing match for real, it's certainly hilarious to discuss.

