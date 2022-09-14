"Manipulated all of them": xQc and Mizkif clash on stream after Q&A session brings up old drama

During Mizkif's Q&A session, xQc hit back at the OTK co-founder after the former brought up the 'Austin Drama' situation from a few months ago. Things got quite ugly after the Juicer, one of the people closely associated with the incident, labeled Miz a manipulator in his Twitch chat.

For the uninitiated, the Austin drama refers to a time when the Canadian streamer ruffled a lot of feathers when he called out the Austin-based streamers for being "extremely f***ing hostile." The controversy began when xQc was reacting to one of Mizkif's videos in the aftermath of the Greekgodx ban and called the Texan streaming community based around the city of Austin very unwelcoming to outsiders.

Today's clash occurred after Mizkif called out a bunch of creators for baiting drama by badmouthing streamers such as Asmongold, Nmplol and himself:

"Basically, a bunch of streamers: xQc, Pokelawls and Macaiyla. People that are very established in the community for having trustworthy answers, and friends and understanding the social works of people. All three have come together to make the triforce of, 'Austin is a dog-shi* place and filled with drama.' And also that we gatekeep people."

Addressing how the charges of gatekeeping people from joining their social circles are true to some extent, Mizkif defended him and his friends, saying that streamers from Austin are no more toxic than others. This is when the streamer realized that xQc had joined the chat.

As it turned out, the former Overwatch player did not appreciate the way his accusations were dismissed by Mizkif, and he ended up calling him a manipulator. The message was then shared multiple times by viewers as a copypasta. The original message started with xQc's sarcastic remark, followed up by the accusation:

"True, we're all lying at the same time. Like the time you wouldn't let the girls pass you in viewers so you re-broadcasted their show against their will, then manipulated all of them against me they [sic] I defended them. All friends, Pog"

xQc basically pointed out that Mizkif allegedly tried to leech viewers off of a podcast created by Maya, Adept, Macaiyla, QT and Malena a couple of years ago called Houswives podcast.

"Didn't you do the same thing with Aiden Ross?": Mizkif calls out xQc, calling him a hypocrite

Time stamp 2:02:36

The moment the streamer read the chat message, which accused him of being a leech, Mizkif promptly turned the tables with a counter accusation about the time that almost everyone, including xQc, reacted to Adin Ross's Andrew Tate content:

"Didn't you do the same thing with Adin Ross? When he had Andrew Tate on? Didn't you use him for content as well? In the same vein, where you watched his entire stream and he did not say you could do that? Didn't you do the same thing, like, two weeks ago? I'm confused, bro... He had more viewers than you and you watched the whole stream."

Mizkif appeared to have no qualms with xQc's accusations and defended his actions, saying that he was reacting to his then girlfriend Maya's content. He further stated that reacting to the stream was not to leech but to add to both their viewership and added that Maya had no problem with him streaming the podcast:

"When I do it with my girlfriend, it is a problem. She didn't give a shi*. I said to myself, 'This is going to be good. I'll have more viewers, and she will also have more viewers for her podcast.' It was great thing, there was nothing wrong with that."

Clearly not impressed with xQc, Mizkif further lambasted him by accusing him of ditching a charity event to do gambling streams. Which, according to him, would be a worse crime than co-streaming:

"Felix, if you want to get into drama, let's talk about how you ditched the Creator Clash at the last minute. To go gamble and... by yourself. When the Creator Clash was for charity and they were all relying on you, had to change the name and everything because you ditched to go gamble."

Reddit reactions to the whole drama

The streamer-centric Livestreamfail subreddit immediately hopped on to the drama as Redditors tried to figure out and give their opinion on all of the shenanigans happening between Mizkif and xQc.

Many had a lot to say about both the streamers, but a fair few thought that the Juicer was creating unnecessary drama by bringing back the past.

Mizkif is on the record for talking smack about gambling streamers, which includes xQc. In fact, another similar drama could have easily happened earlier this year when xQc decided to move back to Canada and do regular gambling streams, which did not sit right with the Texan.

