Marvel Rivals: Captain America Infinity War and new Luna Snow skin coming soon

Marvel Rivals recently announced the arrival of Captain America Avengers: Infinity War and Luna Snow Mirae 2099 cosmetics. The new skins will be available in the game in February 2025 and likely remain available for purchase as a new collection. The price for the skins has not been revealed at the time of writing this article. More details can be expected closer to the release date.

This article highlights the arrival of two new cosmetics in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

New Marvel Rivals Captain America and Luna Snow skin release date and time confirmed

The new Marvel Rivals Captain America Avengers: Infinity War and Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skins are slated to launch on February 7, 2025, at 2 UTC (or February 6, 2025, at 6 pm PST). Both skins follow independent themes and showcase an intricate design.

Trending

The Captain America Infinity War skin brings the cinematic universe to the game via a new look to Steve Rogers. The character model is quite different as the skin seems to draw inspiration directly from the movie and provides an unobstructed view of the hero’s face.

Also read: Marvel Rivals community believes this hero's ult is broken

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Luna Snow can be seen sporting a completely new costume with a purple accent. The hair color and facial highlights are also changed to fit the theme. Luna’s costume is a display of the high-tech performer of Seoul 2099.

These are impressive packs that are expected to grab the attention of the community. The skins are likely to be added to the store permanently. However, the developers may make these cosmetics limited-time purchases to increase their rarity.

Read more: Veteran Marvel Rivals content creator offers potential fixes to triple Strategist meta issues

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.