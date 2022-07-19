"I couldn't correct him": Miyoung gets mistaken for iGumdrop at TwitchCon in a sweet encounter with a fan

Miyoung "Kkatamina" and Leslie "Fuslie" had a heartfelt encounter on the last day of TwitchCon 2022 where a fan came up to them after the convention was over and told them a story of his grandfather's journal and how he coped with dementia.

After recounting an emotional tale, he thanked the streamers. However, it was at this point that Miyoung realized that she had been mistaken for another Twitch streamer, iGumdrop.

Streamers from around the world came to Amsterdam to attend the first IRL TwitchCon after the Covid pandemic. Fuslie and Kkatamina met up with Blaustoise outside the convention center and recounted the embarrassing experience. But she said that she could not correct the fan after such an emotionally charged story:

"I couldn't correct him. It was such a sweet moment."

Fan mistakes Miyoung for iGumdrop after recounting a tragic story

With so many fans hoping to meet their favorite streamers over the weekend, there were bound to be some mixups. The premier streamer convention in Amsterdam featured numerous games, meet-ups, and panels to celebrate the community.

Fans from around Europe and the rest of the world came to TwitchCon to have a chance to talk to the creators. So, of coure, they kept having unplanned meetups after the event ended. After talking to fans for some time, Fuslie and Kkatamina came up to Blaustois, giggling. When he asked them what was up, Leslie replied:

"This guy just had a nice full-on talk about how his grandfather has dementia and how he goes through his grandfather's journals."

Dementia is not a disease per se, rather, a set of conditions that hinder mental capacity and induce memory loss. Despite being common among older generations, it is still heartbreaking to see someone forget their own memories.

The fan was recounting quite a touching story about how his grandfather would sometimes remember things from the past when reading from his journal:

"His grandfather would open any page of his journal and be like, 'Yeah, I had ten pints of guinness that day.' And he's like, 'Whoa you can't even remember if you had breakfast...'"

The emotional fan told the streamers that he would write in his own journal about his experience of meeting the two of them outside TwitchCon so that he may remember the day, even if gets dementia in his old age.

The touching moment, however, came with a slight twist. As it turned out, he had actually mistaken Miyoung for Jaime 'iGumdrop":

"And he was like, I want to create a journal that you guys could sign. So that I never forget the day that I met Leslie and Jaime."

(Timestamp 2:12:59)

Everyone present started laughing at the awkward situation and Miyoung jumped in, explaining that the she couldn't correct the fan because of the gravity of the moment. Blaustoise even made fun of the streamer by pretending to be a fan of iGumdrop:

"Hi iGumdrop. I'm such a big fan, wow. So you guys are telling me that this guy is telling you a story about how his grandpa can't remeber anything. And you guys literally let him gaslight himself into thinking..."

Miyoung and Leslie were clearly moved by the story as the former told the stream that she was fine with being iGumdrop for the day:

"I can't, I cannot. He sounded so sincere about that, I was... I'll be Jaime for today, I'll do it. I'm sorry Jaime, I am impersonating you. But just for today, I have to."

Reactions to Kkatamina and Fuslie's interaction with a fan

As expected, Blaustoise's chat couldn't help but laugh at the wierd position the fan had put Miyoung in. On one hand, she was told a beautiful story, and on the other, the fan thought she was someone else. Meanwhile, the streamer was too emotionally engrossed in to say anything about it.

Chat laughing at the story (Image via Blaustoise/Twitch)

Some fans thought that the story checked out because the streamers do look a bit similar to some:

Fans feel Miyoung and iGumdrop look a bit similar (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

With Amsterdam's TwitchCon 2022 at an end, more of such funny streamer-fan moments will take a pause until the next community event. Fans who did not make it this time will surely look forward to the San Diego TwitchCon that is slated to be held in October.

