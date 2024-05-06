MPL Singapore Season 7 review: Regular Season standings, upcoming fixtures, and more

MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 1 kicked off with the top eight MLBB pro teams in Singapore on May 4, 2024. The opening weekend of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore Season 7 (MPL Singapore Season 7) includes plenty of surprises, nail-biting upsets, and more. While Bleed Esports started their campaign with two straight wins, Diablo, former RSG SG and current Team Flash captain, is preparing to face his former team in the next week.

This article provides a complete and in-depth recap of MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 1 as the top eight MLBB pro teams eye for the Mid Season Cup 2024 qualification, Playoff spot, and the lion's share of the SGD 100,000 prize pool.

MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 1 recap: Upsets for RSG SG, current standings, and more

Standings after the MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 1 games (Image via Moonton Games)

MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 1 has seen some surprising upsets from top teams like RSG SG. After the departure of their captain this season, RSG SG suffered a defeat from newcomers Asteris (1-2) on the opening weekend.

The team witnessed a daunting opening weekend despite an overhaul of the roster. The team management must be worried after a disappointing opening weekend since they will be facing top pro-MLBB teams from Singapore, like Team Flash and Vanguard Esports.

On the other hand, debutant Asteris will be happy with their opening weekend results as they sit at the top of the Regular Season standings with Bleed Esports and Team Flash.

Bleed Esports management will also be jubilant with their newfound success in the MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 1. Seiji, Jayy, and yaawn, debutants for Bleed Esports under Coach Karl "Giee" Barrientos, their new coach, were proven instrumental in the team's triumph.

MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 2 preview, fixtures and more

MPL Singapore's new season's Week 2 schedule (Image via Moonton games)

MPL Singapore Season 7 Week 2 brings one of the most high-voltage games of the season, between RSG SG and Team Flash. After their consecutive titles, RSG SG along with their former captain Diablo failed to deliver great results in the previous season.

This season, RSG SG went under a complete overhaul, and their former captain left the team to join Team Flash. Now Diablo will return, as the captain of Team Flash, to face his former team in the second week of MPL Singapore Season 7.

Team Flash captain, Diablo, challenges former team RSG SG during the post-match interview with MPL Singapore host, Cheryl Yao (Image via Moonton Games)

Yeo Diablo Wee Lun, the Team Flash Captain, in his post-match interview in MPL Singapore's new season's Week 1, challenged RSG SG, saying:

"I hope they [RSG] don't let me down because I want to meet them in the Grand Finals. I want to show them the difference between having me as the captain versus not [having me there anymore]!"

Fans should also gear up for Day 2 action, which promises to be no less exciting, with the upcoming duel between Evil and Homebois SG. The latter needed to pick up points to match up with the prowess of their Malaysian counterparts.

Fixtures

Day 1, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Team Flash vs RSG SG (10 AM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

Bleed Esports vs EVIL (12:30 PM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

Asteris vs Vanguard Esports (3 PM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

Exco Esports vs HomeBois SG (5:30 PM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

Day 2, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Bleed Esports vs Asteris (10 AM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

Exco Esports vs Team Flash (12:30 PM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

EVIL vs HomeBois SG (3 PM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

RSG SG vs Vaunguard Esports (5:30 PM SGT, UTC +8 hrs)

Attendees can head down to Zenway Studios located at 53 Ubi Ave, #05-02, Singapore 408934, to catch the MPL Singapore stars compete live! Pre-registration tickets are available weekly and admission is free of charge, Secure your tickets here. All attendees will receive in-game rewards and will be entered into a daily lucky draw for a shot at winning 500 diamonds.

