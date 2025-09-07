New Battlefield 6 leak showcases the arid Sobek City map

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 07, 2025 09:43 GMT
Sobek City gameplay has surfaced in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)
Sobek City gameplay has surfaced in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

A fresh leak has given players their first real look at Sobek City, an upcoming map in Battlefield 6. The gameplay was uploaded to YouTube by ErsinFPS, showing an early version of the map running with bots. According to ErsinFPS, the build was launched by a dataminer on a local server, meaning it hasn’t been officially tested in Battlefield Labs yet. As a result, many aspects of the footage are still unfinished and may change before release.

Here's more on the leak showcasing the arid Sobek City map.

Sobek City map gameplay surfaces in Battlefield 6

Sobek City is set in Egypt, blending the dry expanse of the desert with a tightly packed urban battleground. The map size is mid-to-large in scale and is filled with collapsed buildings, broken walls, burnt-out vehicles, and debris.

Infantry will always have cover close by, although the abundance of hiding spots could make ambushes a constant threat. Meanwhile, vehicles have just enough space to push through open roads and plazas, but one will have to do so carefully to avoid being overwhelmed by infantry fire from the surrounding structures.

The footage also shows off one of Battlefield’s most requested features: visible vehicle damage. Much like in Battlefield 4, tanks and armored vehicles don’t just lose health when attacked, but they also show where they’ve been hit.

When Sobek City eventually lands in the full game, players can expect a map that rewards smart positioning and flexibility. Infantry will need to move cautiously from cover to cover, controlling stairwells and rooftops to gain the upper hand. Vehicles will play a major role in holding wide avenues, but rolling in without support could result in getting flanked and destroyed.

Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sobek City may not be finished yet, but even in this early state, it’s clear that it has the potential to become a standout map at launch.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
