New Loki skin in Marvel Rivals is reportedly not letting you stream

In a recent Twitch livestream, popular streamer Shroud encountered a strange issue while playing Marvel Rivals. The newly released Presidential Attire Loki skin, launched on March 14, 2025, was supposedly causing his OBS to crash and shut down the livestream. Although Shroud’s stream didn’t go offline completely due to his use of OBS ingest, he noted that most streamers might face issues with this skin.

The clip from Shroud's recent stream was shared by a fan page, @ShroudUpdate on X. The video gained over 9,000 likes and 1.6 million views within a day.

Loki’s Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals might be causing OBS crashes

The Presidential Attire skin for Loki is based on his look from the Vote Loki 2016 comic series. It features a formal gray suit with green fur accents, making him look like a politician. Surprisingly, when Shroud attempted to use this skin, his OBS software crashed multiple times.

Shroud and his viewers speculated that the DMCA protection system in OBS might be responsible for shutting down the stream, though there’s no solid proof as of yet. This issue appears to only affect OBS users, meaning players who aren’t streaming should be unaffected. The skin does not cause the game to crash.

For the uninitiated, OBS refers to Open Broadcaster Software, a widely used program that allows streamers to broadcast their gameplay on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. It provides various features like scene switching, overlates, and real-time audio mixing. It is also open-source and completely free to use, making it quite popular among streamers.

As of now, we still don't know if this issue is plaguing every single Marvel Rivals streamer out there. In fact, even the developers have yet to address this problem officially. So, if you're affected by this problem, we would advise you to sit tight and wait for an official update.

