"One of Lifeweaver's weaknesses is when he falls behind on healing": Overwatch 2 devs Alec Dawson and Chonlawat Thammawan speak on new Support Hero 

Overwatch 2 is set to introduce a brand new Hero to the fold called the Lifeweaver. Season 4 of the hero shooter will bring this Support character and its various abilities to players.

Blizzard put in a lot of effort to design the new hero, as Lifeweaver incorporates a variety of unique healing abilities paired with exceptional support characteristics. The new hero's utility kit can be game-changing and often be the decider in intense battles across all Overwatch 2 game modes.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Our newest Support Hero will change the game with an ability kit unlike any other when he launches with Season 4 of Lifeweaver is about to blossomOur newest Support Hero will change the game with an ability kit unlike any other when he launches with Season 4 of #Overwatch2 on April 11. Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸 Our newest Support Hero will change the game with an ability kit unlike any other when he launches with Season 4 of #Overwatch2 on April 11. https://t.co/XURdCmgUr8

The developers had a lot to share about their new hero, who will step into the game's live servers on April 11, 2023, with the beginning of Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Lead Hero Designer and Senior Tech Artist for Overwatch 2 shares their insight on upcoming Support Hero, Lifeweaver

In a group interview with the Blizzard Entertainment team behind Lifeweaver's development, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to ask the developers about the Overwatch 2 heroes with the best synergy and compatibility with Lifeweaver. The devs also gave insight into the team compositions the Support hero will fit into when he steps into the game's live servers.

Alec Dawson, Lead Hero Designer, shared his thoughts on the question,

"A lot of the things we have been seeing in the team is people playing with aggressive flankers. It could be a Tracer or a Genji that can go in cause they have a lot of protection. Then on the support side we have Lifeweaver."

Dawson further talked about the composition in which Lifeweaver can shine in Overwatch 2, detailing how heroes can use his aid. He later mentioned a bit about the weaknesses that players might face in the game while playing him:

"One of Lifeweaver's weaknesses is when he falls behind on healing. He is very good at anticipating, be prepared for things. But sometimes, it takes a while to charge up your healing."

He concluded his statement by naming a few heroes who can aid Lifeweaver when he is falling behind:

"If you fall behind there. Maybe you will need support that can actually help you with burst healing. Like Ana or Baptiste, it will be easier to keep the team up."

After Dawson finished his statement, Senior Tech Artist Chonlawat Thammawan (Takki) shared his thoughts on the question as he replied:

"Based on my experience, I think something that is very powerful about Lifeweaver, is that it never misses, as long as you pick the correct target that is. It has an incredibly long range. I really like playing Lifeweaver with Heroes who has climb-abilities."

Takki mentioned that Lifeweaver is best compatible with heroes who share high mobility. These can include Heroes like Genji and Tracer in Overwatch 2:

"Which is a bit ironic, considering he can give a lot of mobility to the team. Playing with high-mobility Heroes mean you can heal them at safe distances without worrying about missing."

He also said that Lifeweaver could share his abilities between high-mobility and normal Heroes as his kit can work in different ways while aiding the team:

"And you can use the other two abilities to save other allies that may not have higher mobility. Like Ana or other support Heroes, you can bring them up to safe areas."

As Lifeweaver can help other Heroes by bringing them up to safer grounds, one can easily use the Support Hero to aid the higher-mobility Heroes in battle by providing them healing and other utilities.

Poll : 0 votes