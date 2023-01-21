"People assume the weirdest stuff": Pokimane reacts to fan speculations about her relationship, family, wealth and more in latest YouTube video

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most well-known streamers on Twitch. The Canadian-Moroccan content creator has been in the game for a very long time, and has built up a pretty massive and loyal community. Her Twitch channel has over 9.3 million followers, and her main YouTube channel currently has 6.6 million subscribers.

Pokimane started her video by explaining how over the years, she has been subject to so many "weird" assumptions and speculations.

"Being a content creator for so many years, I have people assume the weirdest stuff. I swear I go on the internet and I learn more about myself than I knew."

Imane was also curious to know how many unverified assumptions she could find, considering how much of her personality she put forth on the screen all these years.

"I was so curious to see what assumptions you have of me left. 'Cus I also think I've put myself out there, I feel like you guys know a lot."

Pokimane confronts fan speculations about her personal life

The 26-year-old has been making content since she was 17, creating her Twitch account in 2013. In four years, she would go on to win a Shorty for being the best Twitch streamer of the year in 2017. She is also one of the OG Offline TV members, making her a veritable giant in the streaming industry.

Having accrued millions of fans over the years, Pokimane has had to deal with enough rumors and assumptions about her personal and professional life. Here are some of the speculations she directly addressed in the recent video.

About the Streaming industry and how content creators act in private: "Sometimes it's not a person, it's a persona."

The first question she tackled was the assumption that she knew about some big secrets about the streaming and content creation industry, which, if she decided to spill, would cause chaos. Instead of a direct answer, she spun the question around and started explaining how un-glamorous a streamer's life can look based on years of experience:

"In reality, there are several terrible things that happen behind the scenes, whether personally to you, security issues, stalkers or whatever. Or if it's how other content creators are behind the scenes. Lot of that is messed up."

She went on to mention that many fans and viewers assume that they know a streamer because they have been watching the creator for a long time. But sometimes looks can be deceiving:

"Sometimes, it's not a person. It's a persona. I think it's okay to have a persona out there online, but some of you guys would really be surprised by the things some of your favorite content creators do behind the scenes."

Moving back to Canada, marriage, and family heritage: "Maybe I would move back once I wanted to start a family"

Her next question of note was about going back to Canada, considering that she has been living in California since her OTV days. Pokimane explained that although she likes the country, the main attraction there is her family that she loves very much. The Twitch powerhouse did mention that she would probably move back to start a family:

"Maybe I would move back once I wanted to start a family, settle down, that kind of thing."

She also mentioned how people mistook her for being of Asian heritage due to her eyeliner when she is actually proudly Moroccan:

"I don't know if its because I have a lot of Asian friends or it's because of my winged eyeliner, which everybody kind of wears, but people have been assuming I am Asian for years."

As for marriage, Pokimane appears to be down to tie the knot in the next five to ten years. Admitting that she is quite shy, she also revealed that she could do it earlier if she felt she was marrying the right person.

"Yeah, I would say I do wanna get married in the next five to ten years. If I get married in three years or seven years, what difference does it matter? What's really important is if I feel like I am marrying the right person."

OnlyFans debate: "I wonder mathematically speaking how much I would make"

As a popular streamer, Pokimane has had numerous people asking her about an OF account. The question in the video, however, focused more on how much money she would potentially earn from an OnlyFans account. It turns out she has theoretically thought about the money she would make but has never felt a desire to do it:

"Have I had the thought where I'm like, 'Hm, I wonder mathematically speaking how much I would make', sure. Most girls have probably have thought that. But have I actually considered doing it? No, absolutely not."

Pokimane added that people should not keep badgering others about opening an OnlyFans account:

"Stop asking for OnlyFans. If someone wanted to have one, they would have one. And if they don't, they don't."

Rumors about relationships and family wealth

Towards the end of the video, Pokimane brought up one consistent type of speculation that has been following her for many years - rumors about relationships. This is not the first time Pokimane has talked about people assuming she is dating a male colleague or friend, but it is worth mentioning again.

"People have wrongfully assumed that I have either dated or been involved with people that I just haven't. Like flat out, I haven't. But people assume that for every single guy that I come in contact with."

She also revealed another rumor that has bothered her, claiming that she "comes from money." Pokimane explained that she had immigrated to Canada from Morocco at the age of four and their family did not have much. She also mentioned how she has recently paid for her parents' retirement.

pokimane @pokimanelol paid for my parents retirement :) paid for my parents retirement :)

This is not an exhaustive list of what Pokimane discussed by any means, so fans looking for more should check out the video on her YouTube channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes