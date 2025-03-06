Respawn's unannounced multiplayer FPS got canceled

Previously, there were several rumors about Respawn Entertainment making a brand new multiplayer FPS. Known for the Titanfall franchise and the hit battle royale Apex Legends, Respawn's rumored FPS got fans wonder whether there is a new Titanfall game in development or not. However, that ship has sailed as the projest has officially got canceled and there is a high probability that FPS fans got robbed off another Titanfall game in the near future.

Read on to learn more about the cancellation of Respawn's unannounced project.

Respawn cancels a new FPS project before official announcement

Respawn started hiring about a brand new IP called "Incubation Team". Although there were not much details regarding the IP, but the job description required people with experience in multiplayer FPS. That led the FPS community believe that the fan-favorite Titanfall franchise is coming back.

However, recently on their Linkedin post, Respawn's Production Coordinator Emilee Evans revealed that the incubation project got cancelled last week and they are looking for a new job. They stated,

"The unannounced incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week, so I am joining the group of extremely talented and kind people in the games industry searching for a new role."

Respawn cancels new IP (Image via Linkedin)

This clearly signifies that the FPS that Respawn has been working on got cancelled and if it was another Titanfall game, that's not happening anytime soon. It's not the first time that Respawn has cancelled a game. If you are not aware of, EA and Respawn were previously working on a Star Wars project which was allegedly an FPS game.

Last year, EA announced a 670 person layoff alongside the cancellation of the Star Wars FPS game. Hence, it's not the first time. But, this is surely a sad news for FPS fans as they have been clamoring for an FPS from Respawn for the longest time.

